The case highlights the importance of companies scrutinising the credibility of an unsolicited takeover or investment approach

Christopher Woolcott has been sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation and forgery in connection with a fake takeover approach to a company. He has been given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £4,627.73.

Mr Woolcott built a stake in Touchstone Inc. (a Canadian oil and gas company listed on AIM) and then staged a fake takeover approach in a bid to drive up its share price. His scheme included creating fake identities, forging takeover documents and meeting the CEO of Touchstone at a central London hotel, using a false name.

Touchstone determined that the bid was not legitimate, after spotting errors in the papers and finding no trace of the lawyers supposedly working on the bid.

Mr Woolcott stood to gain £70,000 from the scheme through the sale of his shares.

Touchstone was not under investigation in connection with the case.

FCA warning to issuers

The Financial Conduct Authority, which conducted the criminal investigation, warned in Primary Market Bulletin 62 earlier this year about fake takeover approaches and equity fund raisings linked to "pump-and-dump schemes".

It urged directors and their advisers to conduct appropriate due diligence (for example by clearly understanding who the investors making the approach are and reviewing their track record) before engaging with a proposal.