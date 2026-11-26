Corporate criminal liability in the UK changed significantly in 2026. A company can now be held criminally liable if a senior manager commits any UK offence while acting within the actual or apparent scope of their authority. The new attribution route was introduced by the Crime and Policing Act 2026 and builds on reforms made by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.

In this podcast, Kate Meakin, Ali Grodzki and Serge Durdyyev from our Corporate Crime and Investigations team unpack this development and explain how the new attribution route works. They discuss potential areas of additional risk for companies and practical steps companies can take in response.

For more detail, please see our earlier briefing on the expanded corporate criminal liability regime here.