Statutory Registers And Company Books: What Are They And Do I Need Them?

Following the reforms, most statutory registers no longer need to be kept by the company itself since they are now centralised at Companies House.

Companies must now locally create and maintain a register of members.

The register of members is maintained by the company and is not filed at Companies House. Instead, it must be kept at the company’s registered office address or at a single alternative location available for the register to be inspected on request.

The register of members can be in any form, so long as it records all of the necessary information about the shareholders. So, it could be a PDF, an Excel or a Word document or even kept as a record in specific company secretarial software. An electronic document is acceptable and it does not need to be a hard copy document.

The information which needs to be included in the register of members is explained below.

The registers which are now maintained at Companies House are:

register of directors

register of directors’ residential addresses

register of secretaries

register of persons with significant control (PSC)

Companies must still provide up to date information to Companies House but companies do not need to keep these records locally. So, this information is now a filing obligation only.