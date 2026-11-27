VIDEO · 27 NOVEMBER 2026
Are You PE Curious? – Part 2: What Are The Expectations For PE Investment? (Video)
Private equity investment in law firms is accelerating, but what does PE ownership actually mean for legal practices? Industry experts from EY-Parthenon and CM Murray LLP explore the practical realities of PE investment structures, partner decision-making, regulatory compliance, operational transformation, and the strategic role of AI in PE-backed law firms.
Private equity investment in law firms is gathering pace. But what does PE ownership actually look like in practice?
In our second episode of PE Curious, Corinne Staves is joined by Fredrik Bürger and Mike Strotz of EY-Parthenon, and Zulon Begum and Nick Leale of CM Murray LLP, to explore what firms should expect before and after PE investment. The discussion covers common investment structures, partner decision-making, regulatory considerations, operational change and the growing role of AI. Watch the video above or listen here.
Key takeaways:
- Platform or passenger? Firms will typically either become the platform for future acquisitions or join an existing PE-backed business.
- Buy-and-build is a common model: PE investors often seek growth through acquisitions, bringing firms together to create scale, efficiencies and a broader platform.
- Partner buy-in is critical: Successful transactions depend on bringing partners with you and planning for those who may choose not to participate.
- Regulation remains front and centre: PE-backed firms must continue to meet the same regulatory and professional obligations, with careful attention to governance, confidentiality and conflicts.
- Data matters: Investors want robust management information and a clear understanding of business performance.
- Focus shifts to execution: PE ownership often brings a sharper focus on delivering a small number of high-impact strategic priorities.
- AI is both an opportunity and a risk: Investors are increasingly assessing how firms are using technology and AI, while recognising that competitive advantage may be short-lived as adoption becomes widespread.
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