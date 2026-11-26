In this guide, discover how businesses can identify risks, protect valuable assets and respond effectively to challenges as they arise.

Every business relies on more than revenue, profitability and physical assets. Customer relationships, confidential information, trade secrets and reputation are often among its most valuable assets, yet also its most vulnerable.

So, what are the biggest threats facing businesses today? How can directors and business leaders reduce risk? What steps should they take when issues arise?

Our guide highlights a proactive approach to business protection, built around five key principles:

identifying risks and vulnerabilities;

protecting assets through effective safeguards;

monitoring for emerging threats;

responding quickly when issues arise, and

enforcing rights where necessary.

Drawing on Ashfords' experience advising businesses facing complex disputes and urgent threats, the guide also explores why speed matters, the importance of preparation, and how organisations can strengthen their position before issues emerge and escalate.

Whether you're looking to protect commercial relationships, safeguard sensitive information, improve cyber resilience or manage reputational risk, this guide provides practical insights to help your business stay protected.

Click below to access the guide

The diligent director’s guide to business protection