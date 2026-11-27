How buyer-side W&I insurance works in U.K. and European deals

Key Takeaways

What it is: W&I insurance lets a buyer claim against an insurer, rather than the sellers, for a breach of warranty or under an indemnity, including a tax indemnity, in an acquisition.

W&I insurance lets a buyer claim against an insurer, rather than the sellers, for a breach of warranty or under an indemnity, including a tax indemnity, in an acquisition. How much cover: A policy typically covers 10% to 30% of enterprise value. Cover can run from the first pound of loss or sit above a seller liability cap as top-up insurance.

A policy typically covers 10% to 30% of enterprise value. Cover can run from the first pound of loss or sit above a seller liability cap as top-up insurance. Why buyers use it: Showing that recourse will lie principally against the insurer can strengthen a bid in a competitive auction. Sellers gain a cleaner exit.

Showing that recourse will lie principally against the insurer can strengthen a bid in a competitive auction. Sellers gain a cleaner exit. What it costs: U.K. premiums are often around 0.7% to 1.5% of the policy limit, compared with 3.5% to 4.5% in the U.S. Legal fees, insurance premium tax and underwriter legal fees add to the total.

U.K. premiums are often around 0.7% to 1.5% of the policy limit, compared with 3.5% to 4.5% in the U.S. Legal fees, insurance premium tax and underwriter legal fees add to the total. How long it takes: Insurers estimate that a policy can be in place within 10 business days, but the process often takes longer.

Insurers estimate that a policy can be in place within 10 business days, but the process often takes longer. What is not covered: Matters actually known to the buyer and risks identified in due diligence are generally excluded. A negotiated “knowledge scrape” may mitigate deemed knowledge of diligence reports and data room disclosures.

Matters actually known to the buyer and risks identified in due diligence are generally excluded. A negotiated “knowledge scrape” may mitigate deemed knowledge of diligence reports and data room disclosures. What insurers expect: Thorough legal, financial and tax diligence by external advisers. Risk areas that have not been reviewed are likely to be excluded.

Thorough legal, financial and tax diligence by external advisers. Risk areas that have not been reviewed are likely to be excluded. Best practice: Decide on your approach to W&I insurance at the start of the deal and involve an insurance broker early.

Warranty and indemnity (“W&I”) insurance is increasingly used in M&A transactions, either replacing or complementing traditional buyer protections. It can offer sellers a clean exit and buyers greater certainty, but it is not a cure-all: exclusions, costs and timing all need careful attention from the outset. W&I insurance allows a buyer to claim against an insurer, rather than the sellers, for a breach of warranty or under an indemnity, including a tax indemnity, in connection with an acquisition.

This article focuses on U.K. buyer-side W&I insurance, with relevant comparisons to U.S. practice. It explains how the cover works, its limitations and the practical points to consider when using it in a transaction. Most private equity auction deals involve W&I insurance, as do some strategic transactions; local practice and policy terms vary across Europe.

How Buyer W&I Insurance Works: Flexible Cover Levels

Buyer W&I insurance sits alongside the acquisition agreement. Instead of bringing a claim against the sellers under that agreement, the buyer claims directly under the insurance policy.

The underlying warranty regime also matters. In the U.K. and many other European markets, the remedy for breach of warranty is generally contractual damages, with indemnities reserved for specific identified risks. In U.S. transactions, representations and warranties are generally given on an indemnity basis. The scope of insurance cover must be assessed against the relevant acquisition agreement and policy terms.

Different levels and types of cover are available, including:

Insurance “from £1”: the sellers are not liable for any claims under the agreement, with exceptions for fundamental warranties, such as title to the assets being sold and capacity to enter into the transaction.

“Top-up insurance”: the sellers, or some of them, remain liable for claims up to an agreed limit. The insurance then responds to claims above that limit.

The standard approach is to have the policy in place at signing, with cover becoming effective at closing. The premium is normally payable within thirty days of closing.

Seller W&I Insurance and the Auction “Flip”

Usually, the buyer purchases the W&I policy as this allows them to claim directly against the insurer. A seller can also purchase a W&I policy, but this is uncommon. The buyer would still have to claim against the seller, who would then make a corresponding claim under the policy.

Auctions often take a different route at the outset. A seller will commonly start discussions with one or more insurers. As the auction progresses, indicative terms may be “flipped” to the preferred bidder, which must still complete underwriting and agree the terms of its buyer-side W&I policy. For a buyer, showing that recourse will lie principally against the insurer can strengthen its position in a competitive auction.

Key Advantages and Disadvantages

Advantages

A clean exit for sellers. Covered warranty and indemnity risks pass to the insurer, subject to the policy terms and exclusions.

Covered warranty and indemnity risks pass to the insurer, subject to the policy terms and exclusions. Greater certainty for buyers. This is particularly useful where the sellers’ creditworthiness is weak or claims may be complicated by multiple sellers or difficulties enforcing them in other jurisdictions.

This is particularly useful where the sellers’ creditworthiness is weak or claims may be complicated by multiple sellers or difficulties enforcing them in other jurisdictions. Less risk of conflict. Insurance may reduce friction between the parties, particularly where selling shareholders plan to stay involved in the business.

Insurance may reduce friction between the parties, particularly where selling shareholders plan to stay involved in the business. Rigorous investigations. It encourages thorough due diligence and legal review, which may help identify issues before signing.

It encourages thorough due diligence and legal review, which may help identify issues before signing. A stronger auction position. Showing that recourse will lie principally against the insurer can strengthen a buyer’s bid.

Disadvantages

Costs can add up. Beyond the premium itself, W&I insurance adds a workstream and associated costs.

Beyond the premium itself, W&I insurance adds a workstream and associated costs. Not every risk is insurable. Some exclusions are market standard; others are specific to the transaction, as explored in the exclusions section below. The full scope of exclusions often becomes clear only relatively late in the transaction, partly because some reflect legal review findings.

Some exclusions are market standard; others are specific to the transaction, as explored in the exclusions section below. The full scope of exclusions often becomes clear only relatively late in the transaction, partly because some reflect legal review findings. Known issues are generally not covered. A buyer generally cannot claim against the insurer for a matter it actually knows about, including under an insured indemnity for pre-closing tax matters. Knowledge of diligence reports and data room disclosures is usually imputed by default, but that deemed knowledge may be mitigated or removed by a negotiated “knowledge scrape,” potentially for a higher premium. This should not be confused with cover for issues actually known to the buyer.

A buyer generally cannot claim against the insurer for a matter it actually knows about, including under an insured indemnity for pre-closing tax matters. Knowledge of diligence reports and data room disclosures is usually imputed by default, but that deemed knowledge may be mitigated or removed by a negotiated “knowledge scrape,” potentially for a higher premium. This should not be confused with cover for issues actually known to the buyer. It takes staff and management time. This includes time spent on calls with underwriters.

This includes time spent on calls with underwriters. It affects the timetable. Insurers estimate that a policy can be put in place within 10 business days; however, in practice, the process often takes longer.

Insurers estimate that a policy can be put in place within 10 business days; however, in practice, the process often takes longer. Negotiations can be lengthy. The interaction between the policy and the acquisition agreement can prolong negotiations, particularly over matters excluded from the W&I policy.

The interaction between the policy and the acquisition agreement can prolong negotiations, particularly over matters excluded from the W&I policy. Comprehensive external review is generally needed. This means legal review by external legal, financial and tax advisers, with enhanced specialist legal review potentially needed for excluded matters such as corruption, cyber or pollution risks.

Policy Parameters

A policy typically covers 10% to 30% of enterprise value. The appropriate limit and other policy parameters depend on the transaction and should be agreed with the broker.

Due Diligence: What Insurers Expect From the Buyer

Insurers see their role as underwriting “unknown” risks. They therefore seek confirmation that the buyer has carried out thorough legal diligence to identify issues.

Once an issue has been identified, the insurer expects the buyer to address it directly with the seller, for example through a price reduction. Insurance only covers issues the buyer was not aware of, as discussed in the exclusions section below.

This affects how buyers run their legal review and due diligence workstreams:

External advisers and formal reports are required. Insurers require buyers to engage professional external advisers to report on legal, financial and tax matters. Their findings must be documented in formal reports and shared with the insurer on a non-reliance basis.

Insurers require buyers to engage professional external advisers to report on legal, financial and tax matters. Their findings must be documented in formal reports and shared with the insurer on a non-reliance basis. Unreviewed risks are likely to be excluded. If a particular risk area has not been subject to legal review, it is unlikely to be covered.

If a particular risk area has not been subject to legal review, it is unlikely to be covered. In-house legal review is possible in limited circumstances. The insurer must be comfortable with the reviewer’s expertise and will usually ask for CVs to verify experience.

The materiality threshold in a legal review report should also align with the policy’s de minimis. A mismatch may arise if the buyer seeks cover for matters treated as immaterial during legal review.

Practical Pitfalls and Standard Exclusions

A buyer-side W&I policy aims to mirror the warranties and indemnities in the acquisition agreement as closely as possible, allowing the buyer to claim against the insurer for breaches, but not every risk is covered. Standard exclusions, typically also applying to indemnity claims, include matters actually known to the insured and specific risks identified through legal review or other due diligence. Knowledge of diligence reports and data room disclosures is usually imputed by default, but in U.K. policies this treatment may be mitigated or removed by a negotiated “knowledge scrape,” potentially for a higher premium. The scope of any exclusion for disclosed matters must therefore be checked against the actual policy terms. Certain identified risks, including those covered by indemnities in the acquisition agreement, may nevertheless be insurable for an additional premium or through standalone cover.

Usually Non-Negotiable Exclusions:

Post-closing adjustments to the consideration, or leakage such as dividends.

Matters actually known to the buyer. The treatment of deemed knowledge of legal review reports and data room disclosures may be negotiable, as explained above.

Forward-looking warranties.

Criminal fines and penalties.

Fraud by the buyer.

A deficit in a defined benefit pension scheme.

Typical Exclusions That Vary by Insurer and Transaction:

Anti-bribery and corruption.

Cyber liability.

Key financial services risks, such as the mis-selling of products.

The physical condition or design of properties.

Pollution and hazardous materials.

Secondary tax liabilities.

The Costs Beyond the Premium

Policy premiums in the U.K. are often around 0.7% to 1.5% of the policy limit, compared with the 3.5% to 4.5% typically seen in the U.S. (however, policy enhancements, such as a “knowledge scrape,” will increase the premium, edging closer to U.S. pricing). Pricing and terms are transaction-specific and should be confirmed with the broker. Relevant factors include the acquisition agreement’s governing law, the target’s jurisdiction, its sector, the deal structure and any policy enhancements.

The premium is only part of the cost. Additional costs can be significant and are likely to include:

Additional legal fees for negotiating the policy and managing the W&I workstream.

Insurance premium tax, depending on the jurisdiction.

Underwriter legal fees.

Decide at the outset who will bear the insurance costs: the buyer, the sellers through a deduction from the purchase price, or both on an agreed basis. If the sellers are paying, will they cover only the premium or a portion thereof, or will they also cover the additional costs the buyer will incur?

Synthetic W&I Policies

Synthetic W&I is a policy where the warranties are written into the policy itself rather than the SPA. The warranties are not negotiated between buyer and seller but are agreed directly with the insurer. The seller gives few or no warranties, so the buyer has no claim against the seller and its only recourse is the insurer.

When it is used: It started in distressed sales and insolvency sales by administrators. Synthetic warranties are now sometimes used in regular transactions.

It started in distressed sales and insolvency sales by administrators. Synthetic warranties are now sometimes used in regular transactions. Practical points: Underwriting is more intensive because there is no seller negotiation or disclosure process to test the warranties against. Cover tends to be narrower than a negotiated package, with more exclusions and knowledge qualifiers and often no cover for warranties repeated at closing.

Underwriting is more intensive because there is no seller negotiation or disclosure process to test the warranties against. Cover tends to be narrower than a negotiated package, with more exclusions and knowledge qualifiers and often no cover for warranties repeated at closing. Pricing: Generally priced at a premium to a standard policy for the same deal, because the insurer is taking on more risk. The premium depends heavily on how good the buyer’s diligence is.

Title Policy Cover



A title (or “title and capacity”) policy covers only the fundamental warranties: that the seller owns the shares, can sell them free of encumbrances and has capacity and authority to do so. There is no cover for business or operational warranties. In M&A this usually means a title-only W&I policy, not real estate title insurance, which is a separate product.

When it is used: Minority or secondary stake sales, management sell-downs, GP-led and continuation fund deals and sponsor exits where the seller gives title warranties only.

Minority or secondary stake sales, management sell-downs, GP-led and continuation fund deals and sponsor exits where the seller gives title warranties only. Limit: Often up to the full purchase price, because title failure means you have bought nothing.

Often up to the full purchase price, because title failure means you have bought nothing. Pricing: Much cheaper per unit of cover than full W&I. The risk is low and diligence on it is simple, since it comes down to the cap table, share register and corporate approvals. Premiums are typically a small fraction of standard W&I rates, and retentions are often nil. But because the limit is usually set high, near the full purchase price, the total premium can still be meaningful.

Getting It Right: Six Steps for Buyers

W&I insurance is not suitable for every transaction, but it can be useful when its limitations are understood and addressed. Buyers considering it should keep the following points in mind.

Be clear on your approach to W&I insurance from the start of the transaction. Introducing insurance late in the process may: Delay the timetable.

Weaken your negotiating position, for example over who pays the premium.

Prevent you from presenting the most competitive auction bid.

Make the workstream harder to manage efficiently. For example, the legal review process may not meet insurers’ expectations, or the acquisition documents may not align effectively with the insurance cover. Do not treat W&I insurance as a cure-all. Coverage gaps will need to be addressed, and uninsured risks may require negotiation. Where relevant, make clear to the sellers, from the outset and throughout negotiations, that you expect them to provide comfort for some or all of those gaps. Factor the potentially significant cost and timing implications into your transaction planning. Recognize that known issues and other excluded matters generally will not be covered, and check whether deemed-knowledge exclusions can be negotiated. Some risks become apparent only late in the process. Your options are to: Seek to negotiate price reductions with the sellers.

Persuade the sellers to provide direct protection for those risks outside the W&I policy.

Take on the additional risks yourself, having mitigated your potential exposure as much as possible, for example through enhanced, targeted investigation.

Explore an add-on to the W&I insurance or assess whether the target’s existing insurance policies offer cover for the relevant risks. Involve an insurance broker early. They will help guide you and your wider team through the process. Work with your broker and advisers to anticipate an insurer’s expectations for legal reviewand due diligence, and ensure the process is sufficiently thorough.

Conclusion: Bringing It All Together

W&I insurance can be a useful transaction tool, but its limitations matter as much as its benefits. Flexible cover can strengthen a buyer’s position in an auction, while exclusions, timing and costs need to be addressed early. A thorough review process and early involvement from a broker and advisers help buyers plan around those limits.