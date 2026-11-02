PFAS Regulation In The UK And European Union: Autumn 2026 Overview

This article was originally published as 'PFAS: UK Regulatory Snapshot' in March 2023 and has been periodically updated since then to reflect significant new developments.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – so-called 'forever chemicals' – are receiving ever-increasing attention from the public, regulators and, increasingly, litigants. In 2026, regulatory activity on PFAS increased significantly in both the UK and the EU. In the EU, PFAS limits have applied to food-contact packaging under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (Regulation 2025/40, the PPWR) since 12 August 2026. Further phases of the PFHxA restriction under REACH took effect on 10 October 2026. ECHA's scientific committees are also completing their evaluation of the proposed 'universal' PFAS restriction. In the UK, the Government published its first PFAS Plan in February 2026 (and updated it in August 2026).

However, the regulatory landscape remains fragmented: different regimes define PFAS differently, apply different compliance tests and run to different timetables. The position in Great Britain (GB, namely, England, Wales and Scotland) is also diverging from the EU, whose rules continue to apply in many respects in Northern Ireland (NI). This can make it difficult for businesses to know what steps to take, even though the trend is clearly towards tighter and more targeted regulation and, in some cases, outright bans.

Below, Aonghus Heatley, a senior UK and EU-qualified environmental and products lawyer in Fieldfisher's London office, provides an overview of key elements of the current regulatory framework in the UK and European Union and offers some practical recommendations. Aonghus advises clients on some of the most high-profile PFAS matters in the UK. He also advises on PFAS-related product safety and product and packaging composition requirements.



"Aonghus Heatley [...] and the wider Fieldfisher team have consistently combined deep legal expertise with clear, practical and commercially focused advice on some of the most challenging issues we have faced. They understand the pressures on a business like ours and work as true partners in helping us manage risk and to make timely and confident decisions. We would wholeheartedly recommend them, both in relation to PFAS matters and more broadly."

CEO, Angus Fire

How are PFAS currently regulated in the UK?

At the outset, it is important to note that, for many relevant regulatory purposes, the UK is now divided between GB and NI. Under the Windsor Framework (formerly the Northern Ireland Protocol), NI remains subject to many EU regulatory regimes, including some that regulate PFAS. What follows is therefore the position in relation to GB, with a particular focus on England.

UK PFAS Plan

On 3 February 2026, the UK Government published its first comprehensive PFAS Plan, setting out a coordinated strategy to reduce public and environmental exposure to PFAS (the UK PFAS Plan). The PFAS Plan, which was updated in August 2026, confirms that the UK Government intends to take a more proactive approach to the regulation of PFAS, with expanded monitoring, new restrictions, updated permitting and waste frameworks and potential statutory limits that will affect a wide range of sectors. Importantly, it also contemplates greater alignment with the EU (an increasingly recurring theme in UK regulatory law).

You can read our overview of the UK PFAS Plan here.

UK REACH

PFAS fall within the scope of the UK's post-Brexit Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (UK REACH) regime. This regime, administered by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), applies in all parts of the UK other than Northern Ireland which remains subject to EU REACH.

UK REACH encompasses all individual chemical substances on their own, in mixtures or in articles. Manufacturers and importers of substances are required to understand the hazards of the substances they are supplying to the GB market. It aims to ensure that chemicals are used in a way that minimises unacceptable risks to human health and the wider environment.

If the risks associated with a chemical cannot be managed, the authorities can restrict its use in certain ways: they can limit, ban or set conditions on the manufacture, placing on the market or use of a substance or group of substances. Such UK REACH restrictions (the list of which maintained by the HSE can be viewed here) are currently in place for two types of PFAS:

PFOA and its salts (entry number 68); and

perfluorinated silane (entry number 73).

It is important to note that not all substances which are banned or restricted are listed in the UK REACH restriction list. Other restrictions exist under other provisions of UK law (some of which are discussed below as they can apply to PFAS).

The HSE has identified 36 individual PFAS registered under UK REACH and anticipates that another 40 could eventually become registered. However, this does not provide a complete picture with respect to the PFAS market in GB as it is likely that some PFAS are manufactured or imported below the UK REACH registration threshold of 1 tonne per year per manufacturer/importer or that PFAS are present in finished or semi-finished goods ('articles' in UK REACH terms). Registration is also not required for mixtures (formulations), although the substances that comprise a mixture must be registered if the aggregated import volumes for any of those substances reach 1 tonne or more per year.

Under the UK PFAS Plan, the Government announced an intention to reform UK REACH to enable more efficient PFAS controls and to align more with the EU and other trading partners by December 2028.

Substances of very high concern under UK REACH

A number of PFAS are also on the UK REACH Candidate List of substances of very high concern (SVHC). Once added to the UK REACH Candidate List, an SVHC may – but will not do so in all cases – go forward and be included in the UK REACH Authorisation List. Inclusion in the Authorisation List restricts use and placing on the market for a use after the applicable sunset date, subject to authorisation, exemptions and applicable transitional provisions.

Inclusion on the Candidate List can trigger both an obligation to notify the HSE and a supply-chain communication obligation.

In July 2026, HSE consulted on adding further substances to the Candidate List, including perfluoroheptanoic acid and its salts.

Proposed UK REACH restrictions

In August 2025, the HSE published an Annex 15 report proposing a UK REACH restriction on the placing on the market and use of PFAS in firefighting foams, and consulted on it between 18 August 2025 and 18 February 2026. It has since published its Agency Opinion on the risk assessment, concluding that such a restriction is an appropriate measure. A consultation on its draft socio-economic opinion closed on 7 September 2026. A decision on whether to legislate will then be taken by the UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments.

The HSE stated that it will consider whether any complementary measures are needed during transitional periods to minimise emissions. These could include PFAS management plans and labelling to alert users to the presence of PFAS and to assist in the proper handling of relevant materials.

Persistent Organic Pollutants

Certain PFAS are now, subject to exemptions, banned as a result of restrictions on the manufacture, sale and use of products containing persistent organic pollutants (POPs). POPs are organic substances that persist in the environment and bioaccumulate in living organisms.

POPs are regulated internationally under the Stockholm Convention and the Aarhus Protocol (both of which the UK is a signatory to). These international treaties are implemented domestically in GB by Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 which applies, as amended, as assimilated EU law. Breaches of this law are enforced under The Persistent Organic Pollutants Regulations 2007 (the POPs Regulations).

The POPs Regulations provide that a person who produces, places on the market or uses one of the designated POPs in contravention of the manufacture/sale/use prohibition is guilty of an offence (on a strict liability basis). Both companies and responsible individuals, such as company directors, can incur liability.

The relevant PFAS are:

perfluorooctane sulfonic acid ( PFOS ) and PFOS derivatives;

) and PFOS derivatives; perfluorooctanoic acid ( PFOA ), its salts and PFOA-related compounds; and

), its salts and PFOA-related compounds; and perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS), its salts, and PFHxS-related compounds.

As an example of an exemption, PFOA, its salts and PFOA-related compounds were allowed in fire-fighting foams, subject to a number of conditions, until 4 July 2025. Under another exemption, the same substances were allowed in photolithography or etch processes in semiconductor manufacturing, also until 4 July 2025.

The GB POPs regime also governs the management of several POPs (those listed in Annex IV) in waste. Where these POPs in waste are above specified concentration limits (which operators are under a duty of care to assess), the waste will be 'POPs waste' and the POPs must be destroyed or irreversibly transformed. Operators must take all reasonable steps to avoid mixing POPs waste with other waste during storage, collection and treatment.

In exceptional cases, wastes can otherwise be dealt with in accordance with a method listed in Part 2 of Annex V, provided that the conditions listed in Article 7(4)(b) are complied with.

In May 2025, the Stockholm Convention agreed to list more PFAS for global elimination, in particular long-chain perfluorocarboxylic acids (LC-PFCAs), their salts, and related compounds. Following a consultation in 2026, the Government intends to add LC-PFCAs, their salts and related compounds to the GB POPs regime and to amend the existing limits for PFOS. The draft amending Regulations are due to come into force on 16 December 2026, subject to parliamentary approval, and extend to GB only.

Classification, Labelling and Packaging

A number of PFAS are subject to harmonised classification and labelling under the Classification, Labelling and Packaging of Substances and Mixtures (CLP) regime. EU CLP, with some amendments, has been retained in UK law as GB CLP.

In broad terms, hazardous substances and mixtures placed on the GB market must be classified in accordance with CLP and the labelling and packaging rules of CLP must be followed. The hazard classes in CLP cover physical, health, environmental and additional hazards. Correct CLP label information and safe packaging must reach the final users of a substance/mixture, including consumers.

The relevant PFAS on the GB MCL list include:

PFOA;

ammonium pentadecafluorooctanoate (APFO);

perfluorononan-1-oic acid (PFNA) and its sodium and ammonium salts;

nonadecafluorodecanoic acid (PFDA) and its sodium and ammonium salts;

perfluoroheptanoic acid (PFHpA);

bisphenol AF (BPAF); and

3,3,4,4,5,5,6,6,7,7,8,8,8-tridecafluorooctan-1-ol (6:2 FTOH).



Fluorinated gases

The GB fluorinated gases (f-gas) regime under Regulation (EU) No 517/2014 requires a progressive phasedown of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), limiting the volume that can be placed on the market from production and imports. The current trajectory seeks a 79% reduction by 2030, using 2015 as a baseline. In May 2026, the Government confirmed that it would not legislate in 2026 to change the phasedown step that applies from 1 January 2027, while remaining committed to further reform.

Some HFCs are PFAS. However, the UK PFAS Plan notes that some of the most viable alternatives are also PFAS. For example, hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), which have a much lower GWP than HFCs, have been identified as a suitable alternative to HFCs, but can break down to small PFAS molecules, such as trifluoroacetic acid (TFA).

The Government has noted that, to achieve the UK’s twin objectives of protecting the ozone layer and mitigating climate impacts, it may remain necessary to rely on certain PFAS substances where no practical alternatives yet exist.

Product Safety Law

Recent media reports have highlighted the prevalence of PFAS in many common consumer and household products. These include some clothes – specifically, those with waterproofing – non-stick cooking utensils, fridges, air conditioners and medical devices. PFAS can also be found in some forms of packaging.

Under The General Product Safety Regulations 2005 (the GPSRs, not to be confused with the EU's General Product Safety Regulation), businesses have various obligations in relation to product safety including that only safe products are placed on the market (the 'general safety requirement'). Although the GPSRs are commonly understood as only imposing obligations on manufacturers, many obligations – including the general safety requirement – apply to other supply-chain participants to the extent that their activities may affect a product's safety characteristics.

The GPSRs, which apply where there is no specific product safety regime (such as the toy safety regime) applicable to a product or to the extent that another regime does not go as far as the GPSRs, have broad scope. They apply to all products that are intended for consumers or are likely, under reasonably foreseeable conditions, to be used by consumers. In order to be considered safe, a product must, under normal or reasonably foreseeable conditions of use, either not present any risk or only the minimum risks compatible with its use. A number of factors are taken into account in this assessment: the product's composition and the categories of consumers at risk when using the product, in particular children and the elderly.

As regulatory scrutiny of, and knowledge about the effects of, PFAS increases, products containing PFAS are likely to face challenges in meeting product safety standards. The presence of PFAS does not, by itself, make a product unsafe. Instead, the question is whether the product meets the statutory safety requirement, taking account of the nature and extent of the risk under normal or reasonably foreseeable conditions of use. Breach of the producer’s general safety requirement is a criminal offence.

Companies manufacturing or selling products containing (or potentially containing) PFAS may need to consider undertaking – and then regularly updating – product safety risk assessments using, for example, the UK's new PRISM methodology or, for the EU/NI, the methodology described in Annex II of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/3173. Any such risk assessments would, in all likelihood, need to be based on robust third-party testing and chemical analysis, although the lack of robust scientific information on many PFAS will inevitably pose challenges. The advantage of having one's own risk assessment, however, is that it can help in rebutting a regulator's risk assessment, many of which are (at least in our experience) overly cautious due to information gaps.

The Government consulted between 31 March and 23 June 2026 on a new product safety framework to replace the GPSRs, made under the Product Regulation and Metrology Act 2025.

It could also be prudent to assess the risks associated with using PFAS in manufacturing operations (for example, to ensure that applicable UK health and safety requirements under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 are being complied with).

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Environmental Permits

PFAS fall within the scope of the environmental permitting regime established by the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016 (the EPRs). Activities involving PFAS may require an environmental permit where they fall within a regulated category, for example certain industrial-scale chemical manufacturing, waste-treatment or discharge activities.

Environmental permits should seek to give effect to the Environment Agency's statutory obligation under the EPRs, namely that it achieves a "high level of protection of the environment taken as a whole by, in particular, preventing or, where that is not practicable, reducing emissions into the air, water and land".

This is given practical effect through the imposition of general permit conditions such as the setting of emissions limits, the requirement that operational sites are cleaned up once activities cease and for pollution incidents to be reported. These general permit conditions can apply to PFAS but, at present, there are no specific permit conditions that target PFAS.

Drinking water quality standards

The Water Supply (Water Quality) Regulations 2016and The Water Supply (Water Quality) Regulations 2018 (together, the Water Quality Regulations) require that, to be considered 'wholesome', drinking water must not contain any substance at a level that would constitute a potential danger to human health. Breaches of the Water Quality Regulations can result in the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) requiring the relevant water company to put in place a legally binding programme of work to raise the quality of the water to the required standard. In the most serious cases, the DWI can issue an enforcement order.

There is no specific standard listed in the Water Quality Regulations for PFAS, nor are there statutory standards for PFAS in drinking water in England and Wales. However, non‑statutory guidance issued by the DWI in March 2025, which applies to England and Wales, expects water companies to keep the combined concentration of 48 PFAS (the 47 substances initially listed for monitoring and 6:2 FTAB) below 100 nanograms per litre (ng/l) for water to be considered sufficiently 'wholesome'.

Water companies are also required to sample the drinking water supply for any element, organism or substance that they believe may cause the supply not to be wholesome. This includes the detection of PFAS. They are required to notify the DWI of any event which has or might affect the quality of the water supplied. This could include an incident arising from PFAS contamination.

The DWI’s March 2025 guidance applies a tiered approach to individual monitored PFAS and their combined concentrations. Tier 3 begins at 100 ng/L, including equality. At that level, the DWI expects emergency contingency measures to prevent water containing ≥100 ng/L PFAS from being supplied to consumers and to reduce concentrations below that level. This could include the provision of alternative water supplies.

Under the UK PFAS Plan, the Government has announced an intention to consult on the introduction of a statutory limit for PFAS in England. This would allow for easier enforcement action against water companies should limits be exceeded.

While the above focused on drinking water, there are also standards for PFOS in surface waters, which derive from Directive 2008/105/EC and continue to apply through domestic implementing legislation.

General water standards

The UK has Environmental Quality Standards (EQS) for PFOS in inland surface waters. The annual average EQS is 0.00065 micrograms per litre. In addition, a maximum allowable concentration (MAC-EQS) of 36 micrograms per litre applies to short-term peaks.

These limits are part of the UK’s implementation of the Water Framework Directive (which in England has been done through The Water Environment (Water Framework Directive) (England and Wales) Regulations 2017) under which PFOS is classified as a Priority Hazardous Substance, requiring progressive reduction and eventual elimination of emissions, discharges, and losses to water bodies.

Planning, contaminated land and environmental insurance

Where PFAS contamination is identified, it may become subject to the planning or contaminated land regimes. This could arise where a site with a history of industrial use involving PFAS is to be used for residential purposes and requires remediation to bring it to a suitably safe standard.

At present, limited recognised standards are available for assessing the risk of PFAS present in soils. There are interim generic screening levels for four PFAS - PFOA, PFOS, PFHxS and PFNA – but these do not represent hard limits, rather they can be used as a basis to judge whether further investigation may be warranted given the relevant land use.

In England, there is a statutory contaminated land regime established under Part 2A of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 for the remediation of contaminated land which causes an unacceptable level of risk. Under this regime (which is, in practice, rarely used), local authorities must identify contaminated land. The relevant enforcing authority – which can include the Environment Agency in addition to local authorities – is then required to ensure that those who are responsible for the contamination remediate it so that the land is suitable for use. Exceeding the screening levels mentioned above would not, in itself, lead to land being officially designated as 'contaminated' under the Part 2A regime.

While liability under the Part 2A regime is, in the first instance, imposed on those persons who caused or knowingly permitted the contaminating substances to be present in, on or under the land, if no such person can be found, liability may fall on the current owner or occupier, subject to statutory exclusions and limitations.

In practical terms, the remediation of PFAS-contaminated sites can be challenging: PFAS do not decompose in the environment and there is, as yet, limited authoritative guidance as to what standards should be applied when attempting clean-up. In addition, while PFAS are increasingly being discussed in the context of real estate and corporate transactions, there can be information gaps in affected sites' historical records given the relative lack of attention given to PFAS until recently. Up-to-date environmental assessments which specifically encompass PFAS are therefore increasingly being sought as part of due-diligence exercises.

PFAS coverage is also increasingly being sought under environmental insurance policies. While PFAS are not yet subject to blanket coverage exclusions – although such exclusions are becoming increasingly common – insurers will naturally be wary of insuring against PFAS risks at sites where PFAS-related activities are known, or are likely, to have been undertaken. Obtaining the assistance of an experienced environmental insurance broker, in addition to being aware of how PFAS may give rise to liabilities in the future, can be helpful in such situations.

For existing insurance policies, the policy wording should be assessed on a case-by-case basis to determine whether PFAS are covered. For example, while a policy could contain a 'pollution' exclusion, these may not always apply to PFAS or the particular way in which PFAS may be giving rise to liability.

Civil liability

PFAS can also potentially give rise to civil liability, for example via claims for nuisance and negligence, both of which can apply in the context of soil and groundwater contamination.

However, successfully bringing – as opposed to merely 'investigating' – a civil claim for environmental contamination can be difficult. There are often complex evidential and causation issues involved, and these are likely to be exacerbated in relation to PFAS where knowledge about contamination pathways and the substances' harmful impacts is still being developed.

In September 2026, the UK Health Security Agency published a rapid evidence review. It found evidence suggesting an association between PFOS exposure and lower birthweight. However, for most of the health outcomes examined, it found the evidence insufficient to determine whether chronic exposure from local industrial sources causes adverse health effects. This illustrates the evidential challenges that claimants are likely to face.

In addition, given the widespread use of PFAS (both historic and current), it may be difficult to establish the requisite degree of linkage – or 'causation' to use the correct legal term – between the presence of PFAS and the activities of a particular company. Claims in relation to historic activities also run the risk of finding that the potentially relevant company no longer exists (although there may be legal successor entities against which a claim could be brought).

While there are relaxed causation tests under English law for asbestos – to which PFAS are sometimes compared – the normal rules of causation would apply to personal injury claims linked to PFAS. Some commentators have raised the possibility of the law being changed to make it easier to bring claims linked to PFAS exposure. This, to the extent it will ever happen at all, seems quite some way off. PFAS and asbestos are also not strictly analogous: while the sources of potential exposure to asbestos may be limited (such as to one or more former employers), the ubiquity of PFAS means that even a very significant relaxation of causation rules may not be enough for some future claimants.

Generally applicable regimes

Finally, the production and use of PFAS may also be regulated, albeit indirectly, under other generally applicable legal regimes such as those relating to:

green claims and consumer law (for example, where a failure to provide information on PFAS is found to be a misleading omission or an express statement that a product is non-toxic is found to be misleading);

fluorinated gases;

plant protection products;

biocides;

veterinary medicines;

human pharmaceuticals;

waste;

health and safety (for example, under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) regime); and

food contact materials, although, unlike in the EU, there are currently no PFAS‑specific maximum levels in food, and no equivalent of the PPWR's PFAS restriction for food contact packaging, in GB.



How are PFAS currently regulated in the EU?

In addition to the UK, attention also needs to be given to the regulatory position in the EU given both the EU's position as a leader in European environmental regulation and a place where many UK and international companies operate. In addition, many relevant aspects of EU law also apply, by virtue of the Windsor Framework, to Northern Ireland.

Below, we have set out an overview of several of the key regulatory regimes in the EU. As in the UK, other generally applicable regimes will also encompass PFAS. An obvious example is the EU's General Product Safety Regulation in relation to product safety matters.

While this article focuses on the measures at the EU level, domestic EU Member State laws – which can contain national restrictions on PFAS – may also need to be considered, particularly in relation to matters which are not harmonised at the EU level or which EU law allows national action (such as under Article 129 of EU REACH).

France has, for example, adopted a law (Law No. 2025-188 of 27 February 2025), implemented by Decree No. 2025-1376, under which, from 1 January 2026, the manufacture, import, export and sale of cosmetics, ski waxes, consumer clothing textiles, footwear and related waterproofing agents containing PFAS above set residual values are prohibited. Products manufactured before that date may be sold until 31 December 2026. From 1 January 2030, the ban will extend to all textiles, subject to exemptions.

Existing EU REACH restrictions

A number of PFAS are already restricted on a pan-European basis under EU REACH:

perfluorocarboxylic acids (C9-14 PFCAs), their salts and related substances have been restricted in the EU and the European Economic Area ( EEA ), where EU REACH also applies, since February 2023 under EU REACH (entry number 68 of the EU REACH Restriction list); and

), where EU REACH also applies, since February 2023 under EU REACH (entry number 68 of the EU REACH Restriction list); and undecafluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA), its salts and related substances have been restricted since 10 April 2026 in certain firefighting foams and since 10 October 2026 in consumer clothing, footwear, food-contact paper and board, consumer mixtures and cosmetics, with further phases in 2027 and 2029 (entry 79).

In addition, following work by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), on 2 October 2025 the EU adopted an EU REACH restriction on PFAS in firefighting foams. From 23 October 2030, PFAS in firefighting foams at concentrations ≥ 1 mg/L (sum of all PFAS) will not be able to be placed on the market or used, except for specific derogations.

Earlier deadlines apply to certain uses, including portable fire extinguishers (from 23 October 2026) and training and testing (from 23 April 2027), and labelling requirements apply from 23 October 2026 (entry 82). Businesses should therefore check the timetable for their particular products and uses rather than treating 2030 as the first compliance date.

The proposed 'universal' EU REACH restriction

The EU is considering a so-called 'universal' restriction covering thousands of PFAS. Put forward by Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden and submitted to ECHA in January 2023, it would apply to PFAS as a class rather than to individual substances. Specifically, it would apply to "any substance that contains at least one fully fluorinated methyl (CF3-) or methylene (-CF2-) carbon atom (without any H/Cl/Br/I attached to it)". The rationale is that there are too many PFAS to regulate one by one. It also prevents a restricted PFAS from simply being replaced by a similar one.

The proposal was updated in August 2025 to add eight further sectors, including printing, machinery, military uses and technical textiles. For some sectors, the update also added options allowing continued use where risks can be controlled.

The proposal has now completed most of ECHA's scientific evaluation. The Committee for Risk Assessment (RAC) adopted its opinion on 2 March 2026. The Committee for Socio-Economic Analysis (SEAC) agreed its draft opinion the same month. SEAC's draft opinion was then consulted on between 26 March and 25 May 2026, attracting 3,511 comments, mostly from industry. SEAC is expected to adopt its final opinion by the end of 2026. The Commission will then propose a restriction, which must be voted on by Member States in the REACH Committee before it can be adopted as an amendment to Annex XVII of EU REACH. The eight sectors added in 2025 were not assessed in detail by the committees, and the Commission has not yet decided how to address them.

The Commission has indicated that it expects to put forward its proposal shortly after receiving SEAC's final opinion, which is likely to be around the turn of 2026 and 2027. In April 2026, the Commission also confirmed that it would not proceed with a wider revision of REACH. The PFAS restriction will therefore be adopted under the existing REACH framework.

The form and timing of any final restriction therefore remain uncertain. It could range from outright bans to bans with time-limited derogations or more targeted conditions. The Commission has said it will also consider a ban on PFAS in consumer goods. It has added that continued industrial use may be allowed for critical uses under strict conditions until alternatives are available. As colleagues in Fieldfisher's Brussels office have noted, the proposal's very wide scope could also leave it open to legal challenge on grounds of proportionality and legal certainty.

Substances of Very High Concern under EU REACH

A number of PFAS are already on the EU REACH Candidate List of substances of very high concern (SVHC), for example PFOA, perfluorinated carboxylic acids (C9-14 PFCAs) and PFHxS. As noted above in relation to UK REACH, inclusion on the EU REACH Candidate List triggers certain notification and communication requirements.

Classification, Labelling and Packaging

As outlined above in relation to GB, a number of PFAS are subject to harmonised classification and labelling under EU CLP (which is independent of GB CLP).

Hazardous substances and mixtures placed on the EU market must be classified in accordance with CLP and the labelling and packaging rules of CLP must be followed.

Proposed PFAS ban in consumer products

A member of the European Commission, EU Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall, has raised the prospect of a ban on PFAS in consumer products, including cosmetics and non-stick cookware, subject to exemptions for 'essential' uses. Such uses could include asthma inhalers and semiconductors for electric vehicles, although any exemptions are likely to be limited in scope (as they are under the POPs regime).

In June 2026, the Commission said it would present a restriction proposal once ECHA delivers its final assessment. It also said it would consider a ban on PFAS in consumer goods, with industrial use allowed only for critical uses under strict conditions.

PFAS in food contact materials under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation

From 12 August 2026, the PPWR has prohibited food contact packaging from being placed on the EU market if it contains PFAS (as defined in the PPWR) in concentrations at or above the following thresholds:

25 parts per billion (ppb) for any single PFAS as measured with targeted PFAS analysis (polymeric PFAS excluded from quantification);

250 ppb for the sum of PFAS measured as the sum of targeted PFAS analysis, where applicable with prior degradation of precursors (polymeric PFAS excluded from quantification); and

50 ppm for PFAS (including polymeric PFAS).

Where total fluorine exceeds 50 mg/kg, the PPWR also requires the relevant manufacturer, importer or downstream user, upon request, to provide evidence distinguishing fluorine attributable to PFAS from non-PFAS sources. Compliance with the PFAS requirements must be demonstrated in the technical documentation prepared under Annex VII.

The restriction applies to PFAS whether or not they were added intentionally. On 30 March 2026, the European Commission published non-binding guidance on the PPWR (formally adopted as a Commission Notice on 5 June 2026), together with an FAQ (updated in August 2026), which addresses how the PFAS restriction will be enforced. We have also published practical recommendations: PFAS in food-contact packaging under the PPWR: practical compliance steps for businesses.

Under the Windsor Framework, the PFAS restriction also applies to food contact packaging placed on the market in Northern Ireland, but not in GB.

The European Commission will assess the need to amend or repeal the PFAS restriction under the PPWR by 12 August 2030, including as a result of any developments under REACH and corresponding potentially overlapping restrictions.

It is, however, important not to lose sight of the fact that certain PFAS in food contact materials are already regulated under the Plastic Food Contact Materials Regulation (Regulation 10/2011).

PFAS in food

A number of PFAS are subject to maximum levels (in μg/kg) in food under Annex I of the Food Contaminants Regulation (Regulation 2023/915): PFOS, PFOA, PFNA and PFHxS.

Drinking water

The recast Drinking Water Directive (Directive 2020/2184) includes a limit of 0.5 µg/l for all PFAS and a limit of 0.1 µg/l for the sum of 20 specific PFAS (namely, those listed in point 3 of Part B of Annex III of the Directive) in drinking water. Member States may use either parameter or both. EU Member States were required to take measures to ensure that drinking water met these limits by 12 January 2026.

A number of EU Member States – including Denmark, Sweden and Germany – have already enacted stricter measures.

Persistent Organic Pollutants

As outlined above in relation to the UK, certain PFAS are restricted under the international Stockholm Convention. This is implemented in the EU through the Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) Regulation (Regulation 2019/1021). The relevant PFAS are PFOS, PFOA and PFHxS.

The relevant PFAS are PFOS, PFOA and PFHxS. Taking PFOA as an example, there was an exemption, subject to conditions, permitting the use of PFOA in fire-fighting foam for liquid fuel vapour suppression and liquid fuel fire (Class B fires) already installed in systems until 3 December 2025 (extended from 4 July 2025).

On 7 September 2026, the Commission adopted a Delegated Regulation adding long-chain PFCAs (C9 to C21), their salts and related compounds to the POPs Regulation, intended to apply from 16 December 2026.

Soil monitoring

A Soil Monitoring Law (Directive (EU) 2025/2360) was published in the Official Journal on 26 November 2025 and entered into force on 16 December 2025. Member States must transpose it into national law by 16 December 2028.

The Soil Monitoring Law requires Member States to monitor and assess soil health using common descriptors and an EU methodology. Within 10 years, Member States must also identify potentially contaminated sites, which may include sites affected by PFAS, and record them in a public register. They must then address any unacceptable risks to human health and the environment. The Commission must also draw up, within 18 months, an indicative list of soil contaminants that includes relevant PFAS.

Toys

The Toy Safety Regulation ((EU) 2025/2509) (TSR), which will replace the Toy Safety Directive (Directive 2009/48/EC) will ban, amongst other things, the intentional use of PFAS n toys, their components and micro-structurally distinct parts, subject to specified exceptions and derogations. The TSR, which entered into force on 1 January 2026, is subject to an implementation period of several years before its requirements take effect on 1 August 2030.

Wastewater Treatment Directive

The revised Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (Directive (EU) 2024/3019), which became law in January 2025, introduced a range of measures to address the presence of pollutants, including PFAS, in wastewater systems.

The Directive requires the systematic monitoring of PFAS and for wastewater treatment plants across the EU to track PFAS levels at various stages of the treatment process.

The Directive also applies the 'polluter pays principle': it requires industries which contribute significantly to pollutant levels, at present limited to the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors, to finance at least 80% of the costs associated with new treatment requirements.

EU Member States have until 31 July 2027 to transpose the Directive into their national laws and the cost-recovery mechanisms under the polluter pays principle are required to be operational by 31 December 2028.

Priority substances in surface and ground waters

Directive (EU) 2026/805 updates the EU's lists of pollutants in surface water and groundwater and the standards that apply to them. It amends the Water Framework Directive, the Groundwater Directive and the Environmental Quality Standards Directive. It was published in the Official Journal on 20 April 2026 and entered into force on 11 May 2026.

For PFAS, the Directive replaces the previous surface water standard for PFOS with a standard for the sum of 25 PFAS. It is set at 4.4 ng/l, measured on a PFOA-equivalent basis. It also introduces two groundwater standards, one for the sum of four PFAS (PFHxS, PFOS, PFOA and PFNA) and one for a wider group of PFAS. Certain further PFAS, including trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), have been added to the lists of water pollutants. TFA is a breakdown product of certain PFAS.

The new PFAS standards apply from 22 December 2027. Member States must achieve good chemical status in surface and groundwater bodies by 22 December 2039. The Directive does not apply in GB, which still applies the earlier PFOS standard described above.

Revision of the Sewage Sludge Directive

The European Commission is considering a revision of the Sewage Sludge Directive (Directive 86/278/EEC), which may have significant implications for the management of PFAS-contaminated sludge. The existing Directive was designed to encourage the use of sewage sludge in agriculture while regulating its application to prevent harmful effects on soil, vegetation, animals and humans. It does not currently include limits for PFAS.

A key focus of the anticipated revision is the setting of PFAS thresholds for sludge-to-farmland applications. If such limits are introduced, at least some treated sewage sludge may be excluded from agricultural recycling routes, requiring diversion to alternative, and typically more expensive, disposal methods such as high-temperature incineration. The extent of any impact would depend on the measures adopted and the concentrations present in the sludge.

European Chemicals Industry Action Plan

The European Chemicals Industry Action Plan, published in July 2025 by the European Commission, sets out a framework to address the risks associated with PFAS. Amongst other things, it calls for a comprehensive EU-wide PFAS monitoring system to centralise data, track pollution hotspots and promote safer substitutes through innovation and targeted R&D support.

The Action Plan also, in order to tackle legacy PFAS pollution, contemplates the establishment of a public-private initiative to identify feasible and affordable methods for the detection and remediation of PFAS.

Conclusion and recommendations

The UK and EU regulatory landscapes for PFAS are both fragmented and changing. While this can make it difficult for businesses to know what steps to take in relation to PFAS, the trend is clearly towards increased and targeted regulation – if not outright bans in some cases – on PFAS specifically.

Horizon scanning and engaging, where possible, in consultations and otherwise on an informal basis with relevant authorities is therefore essential. More practically, businesses should start to assess where they or their suppliers use PFAS in their operations. Businesses should also consider whether alternative substances can be used. While switching away from PFAS may be costly, given the authorities' focus on PFAS, the costs – including those associated with reputational impacts – of continuing to use PFAS could be much greater.

As a practical first step, businesses should identify whether, and where, PFAS are present in their products, operations and supply chains. We have set out practical pointers on how to do this, and on how to mitigate the associated legal risks, in our article Identifying PFAS in your supply chain: practical pointers to mitigate legal risks.