For UK companies with an international shareholder base, returning capital through a tender offer can raise an awkward question: what to do about shareholders in the United States?

US tender offer rules can add a layer of regulation to an otherwise UK transaction. As a result, US shareholders are often excluded.

Hunters recently advised Helios Underwriting plc (AIM: HUW) on its oversubscribed tender offer to return approximately £7.2 million to shareholders. Unlike many UK tender offers, it was open to Helios's US shareholders.

On-market and off-market

A UK company can buy back its own shares off-market, directly from shareholders, or on-market through the exchange, with different tax consequences for shareholders.

Tender offers are commonly structured on-market, with a broker acting as principal. The broker buys the shares tendered by shareholders and sells them on to the company at the same price, after which they are cancelled.

The structure matters for tax. Because shareholders sell to the broker rather than to the company, UK shareholders will generally be treated as making a capital disposal rather than receiving an income distribution, subject to their individual circumstances.

However, where a company has an international shareholder register, this structuring is technically an offer to purchase shares in other jurisdictions, and is subject to the securities laws and regulations of those jurisdictions.

Why are US shareholders often excluded?

Tender offers to US shareholders are generally subject to Regulation 14E under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

A common solution to this is simply to exclude US shareholders, but that can leave part of an international shareholder base unable to take part in the return of capital.

Including US shareholders

Helios took a different approach. Its tender offer was made in the United States and was therefore subject to Regulation 14E.

However, the offer qualified as a "Tier II" cross-border tender offer under Rule 14d-1(d), so certain provisions of Regulation 14E did not apply. Regulation 14E otherwise continued to apply to the extent applicable.

The circular remained a UK document, prepared in accordance with UK style and practice, with additional disclosure for US shareholders.

This is not the first tender offer we have advised on that has included US shareholders. While doing so requires some extra planning and specialist US advice, our experience is that their exclusion need not be the starting point.

A more international shareholder base

This is particularly relevant for UK companies whose shareholder registers have become increasingly international. A company’s shares may trade only in London, but it may still have shareholders across a number of jurisdictions, including the United States.

We have written before about the need for UK public markets, and AIM in particular, to remain competitive internationally. Attracting international investment is part of that, but so too is considering how overseas investors are treated once they are on the shareholder register.

For companies planning a return of capital, it is worth looking at where their shareholders are based at an early stage, as this may affect how the offer is structured and who is able to take part.