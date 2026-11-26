ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Increases In The Rate Of Tax On Savings And Property Income Announced In The 2026 Budget
Hunters Law LLP
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The 2026 Budget introduces significant tax rate increases on savings and property income, creating a widening gap between taxation of earned and unearned income. With basic-rate taxpayers facing 24% on rental and savings income compared to 20% on employment income, landlords and investors must navigate an increasingly complex landscape where accumulated wealth faces substantially higher tax burdens than wages.
The 2026 Budget continues the Government’s trend of increasing the tax burden on income from savings, investments and property, compared to income from employment.
From 6 April 2027, the Income Tax rates applying to savings and property income will rise to:
- 24% for basic-rate taxpayers;
- 44% for higher-rate taxpayers; and
- 49% for additional-rate taxpayers.
By comparison, the main rates applying to employment income remain at 20%, 40% and 45%, respectively, and there was also no change to the rate of tax on dividends. These changes build on increases announced in the 2025 Budget and reinforce a policy direction where income generated from accumulated wealth is increasingly being taxed more heavily than income from employment.
What does this mean for landlords and private clients?
For landlords, the increase will reduce the net return from personally held rental property. While the tax load on landlords is generally thought to be popular, there is a danger that it is not all good news for renters, who may be faced with an increase in rents and a shortage of available rental properties. A higher-rate taxpayer with £10,000 of taxable rental profit, for example, will face tax of £4,400 rather than £4,000 under the current rate.
For savers and investors, the changes increase the value of making full use of tax-efficient arrangements such as ISAs and the Personal Savings Allowance. On a positive note, the government announced that the annual cash ISA subscription limit will remain at £20,000 for 2027/28, and it will not proceed with plans to reduce the annual cash ISA subscription limit to £12,000 for individuals aged over 65 from 6 April 2027. There were other ISA changes put forward including a First Time Buyer ISA and a proposed new stocks and shares ISA for first time investors.
Overall, the Budget emphasises the trend in government to increase the tax burden on unearned income, making tax-efficient investment and property planning increasingly relevant for private clients.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.