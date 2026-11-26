The 2026 Budget continues the Government’s trend of increasing the tax burden on income from savings, investments and property, compared to income from employment.

From 6 April 2027, the Income Tax rates applying to savings and property income will rise to:

24% for basic-rate taxpayers;

44% for higher-rate taxpayers; and

49% for additional-rate taxpayers.

By comparison, the main rates applying to employment income remain at 20%, 40% and 45%, respectively, and there was also no change to the rate of tax on dividends. These changes build on increases announced in the 2025 Budget and reinforce a policy direction where income generated from accumulated wealth is increasingly being taxed more heavily than income from employment.

What does this mean for landlords and private clients?

For landlords, the increase will reduce the net return from personally held rental property. While the tax load on landlords is generally thought to be popular, there is a danger that it is not all good news for renters, who may be faced with an increase in rents and a shortage of available rental properties. A higher-rate taxpayer with £10,000 of taxable rental profit, for example, will face tax of £4,400 rather than £4,000 under the current rate.

For savers and investors, the changes increase the value of making full use of tax-efficient arrangements such as ISAs and the Personal Savings Allowance. On a positive note, the government announced that the annual cash ISA subscription limit will remain at £20,000 for 2027/28, and it will not proceed with plans to reduce the annual cash ISA subscription limit to £12,000 for individuals aged over 65 from 6 April 2027. There were other ISA changes put forward including a First Time Buyer ISA and a proposed new stocks and shares ISA for first time investors.

Overall, the Budget emphasises the trend in government to increase the tax burden on unearned income, making tax-efficient investment and property planning increasingly relevant for private clients.