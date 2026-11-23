With energy costs, ESG expectations and asset performance all under increasing scrutiny, energy efficiency remains high on the agenda for commercial property owners. A recent government announcement has also provided some much-needed clarity on the future direction of the commercial minimum energy efficiency regime.

What are MEES?

Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) apply to domestic and non‑domestic private rented properties in England and Wales. They were introduced under The Energy Efficiency (Private Rented Property) (England and Wales) Regulations 2015.

The UK Government carried out two public consultations on the MEES regime, in 2019 and 2021. Earlier this year, the Government published its interim response.

What is changing?

Since 1 April 2020, landlords have not generally been able to let commercial property with an EPC rating below E unless a valid exemption applies. Looking ahead, the Government intends to require privately rented commercial buildings larger than 1,000 square metres to achieve an EPC rating of B by 2031, where it is cost-effective to do so. The previously proposed interim requirement for properties to achieve EPC C by 2027 has been dropped, while the timeframe to achieve a B standard has been extended from 2030 to 2031. Importantly, buildings below 1,000 square metres will continue to be subject to the existing EPC E requirement, with no fixed timetable currently proposed for further improvements. Existing exemptions and the seven-year payback test are also expected to remain in place.

What other issues remain outstanding?

The Government's response is interim and is silent on the issue of enforcement, as well as the role of tenants under the MEES. There is also a general lack of public awareness which could lead to a reduction in enforcement actions.

What does this mean for the market?

This is still an interim response and does not yet have the force of legislation behind it. The Government has however stated that it intends to introduce secondary legislation and further guidance at the earliest opportunity.

For owners of larger commercial assets, the announcement provides greater certainty and allows long-term refurbishment and capital expenditure programmes to be planned with more confidence. However, while the regulatory burden may be lighter than previously anticipated for some properties, EPC performance is increasingly influencing investment decisions, lending requirements, occupier demand and wider ESG strategies. Lower-rated assets may therefore continue to face commercial pressures even where regulatory requirements are not immediately changing.

Key takeaway

Although the Government has stepped back from imposing an EPC B requirement across the entire commercial rented sector, energy efficiency remains a significant consideration for property owners. Landlords should continue to review the EPC ratings within their portfolios and identify assets that may require improvement works in the coming years, particularly larger buildings likely to fall within the proposed EPC B regime.