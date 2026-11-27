Over four years on from the introduction of the Building Safety Act (BSA) 2022, the industry's focus is moving beyond understanding the rules and towards demonstrating how building safety is being delivered in practice.

To explore what this means for the sector, our Construction team brought together developers, contractors, consultants and other industry experts at our Evolution of Building Safety conference. The discussions highlighted five important developments shaping the next phase of building safety.

1. Competence is now about capability, not simply qualifications

Competence extends beyond professional credentials and technical expertise.

Increasingly, organisations are expected to demonstrate the right combination of skills, knowledge, experience and behaviours across project teams and supply chains. Equally important is the ability to show how competence is assessed, maintained and monitored over time.

As projects become more complex and responsibilities pass between different organisations, competence should be viewed as an ongoing process rather than a one-off exercise. Organisations must also be able to demonstrate that appropriate oversight, governance and assurance arrangements are in place throughout a project's lifecycle.

2. Being able to evidence decisions matters more than ever

Increasingly, the rationale behind a decision can be just as important as the decision itself.

Whether responding to regulator enquiries, navigating gateway requirements or demonstrating compliance, organisations are increasingly expected to maintain a clear audit trail. This includes documenting what information was considered, who was involved and how key decisions were reached.

Robust record management and governance processes are therefore becoming fundamental risk management tools rather than simply administrative requirements. The ability to evidence decisions months or even years after they have been made is likely to become increasingly important as regulatory scrutiny continues to evolve, and in light of the extended limitation periods under the BSA.

3. The greatest risks often sit between organisations

Building safety failures rarely result from a single mistake. More often, risks emerge where information, responsibility or decision-making passes between different parties.

As projects become increasingly complex, effective coordination across the supply chain remains essential. Particular attention is required at the interfaces between clients, consultants, contractors, specialists, manufacturers and asset owners, where accountability can become less clear.

For higher-risk buildings, the 'Golden Thread' makes this a legal requirement: a single digital record of key building information must be established from design stage and maintained through construction and into occupation.

Organisations will need to ensure that responsibilities are clearly defined, safety-critical activities are effectively coordinated and relevant information is transferred throughout a project's lifecycle.

4. Product assurance is moving higher up the legislative agenda

Construction products continue to attract significant scrutiny, with growing focus on whether products are suitable for their intended use and whether that suitability can be evidenced.

The direction of travel is towards greater accountability across the entire supply chain, from manufacturers and distributors through to those specifying, procuring and installing products.

As a result, organisations are paying closer attention to product selection, substitution processes and the quality of information retained throughout the lifecycle of a development. Increasingly, it is not enough to demonstrate that the right product was selected; organisations may also need to demonstrate why that decision was made and how it was managed.

In November 2026 the Government published its responses to the Construction Products Reform White Paper and the General Safety Requirement consultation. A new general safety requirement will bring construction products that are not currently regulated into the new licensing regime, which will ultimately be overseen by the single construction regulator. There will be greater assurance about how products are selected and installed, but no separate statutory list of safety-critical products. Primary and secondary legislation to implement the regime is expected in 2027

5. Building safety is now a commercial issue

Building safety can no longer be viewed solely through a compliance lens.

Investor expectations, lender scrutiny, reputational considerations and regulatory obligations are increasingly influencing project viability, programme management and commercial decision-making. Measures such as the Building Safety Levy further reinforce the need to consider cost implications from the earliest stages of a project.

For many organisations, building safety has become a boardroom issue, requiring input from legal, operational, commercial and risk teams alike. Decisions relating to safety increasingly have implications for funding, delivery programmes, stakeholder confidence and long-term asset value.

Looking ahead

The challenge for organisations has moved beyond understanding regulatory requirements and towards demonstrating how safety is embedded in decision-making, governance and project delivery. Increasingly, success will be measured not simply by compliance, but by an organisation's ability to evidence competence, accountability and effective risk management in practice.

Those that embed these principles throughout the lifecycle of their projects are likely to be better placed to navigate future regulatory scrutiny while building confidence among investors, lenders, residents and other stakeholders.

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