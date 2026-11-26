Today the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill was introduced into Parliament, setting the stage for the biggest change in the way flats are owned and managed in England and Wales for a generation.

The Government's ambition is clear: it describes the Bill as marking "the beginning of the end" for the leasehold system, and it wants commonhold to become the standard form of ownership for most new flats. Of course, fundamental reform of leasehold has been promised, debated and consulted on for years. Commonhold itself has been on the statute book for more than two decades without taking off. It would therefore be understandable for some in the industry to wonder whether this latest attempt will be any different. There are, however, good reasons to think it could be. The Government has now developed a detailed legislative framework, rather than simply stating an aspiration. The draft legislation published earlier this year builds on the Government's 2025 White Paper and sits alongside proposals to reform ground rents, forfeiture and estate rent charges.

For anyone who develops, invests in, funds, manages, owns or occupies residential or mixed-use property, this matters. The way flats are built, sold, financed and managed could change significantly, for existing buildings as well as new ones. In this article, we look at what the Bill proposes, why it matters for the wider property market and what comes next.

Why is leasehold reform significant for the property industry?

There are an estimated 5.1 million leasehold homes across England and Wales. Commonhold offers a fundamentally different model: instead of owning a time-limited lease of a flat, owners hold their individual units within a structure designed to give them collective control over the building.

Commonhold has been available since 2004, but take-up has been extremely limited. The Government's objective is to change that and to establish commonhold as the long-term replacement for leasehold. That creates risks and opportunities across the residential property market. Investors will need to consider the impact of reduced ground rent income, while developers rethink how new schemes are structured. Lenders will need to become comfortable with lending on commonhold, and managing agents will need to adapt to a different ownership and management model.

This is therefore much more than a change affecting individual flat owners. It could reshape the economics and operation of the entire residential property market.

What does the Bill propose?

The core measures include:

A modern commonhold system

The Bill would repeal Part 1 of the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002 and replace it with a new legal framework intended to make commonhold workable and attractive, giving homeowners greater control and a meaningful say in decisions about their buildings. New features include "sections" to accommodate mixed-use and multi-block schemes, compulsory reserve funds, budgets approved by unit-holders and a court-ordered sale of a unit where contributions are seriously in arrears. The Government's White Paper says that, at the heart of the model, ownership and control of buildings should sit with those who own the flats rather than third-party landlords.

No more new leasehold flats

The Bill would ban the grant of new long residential leases of most flats, making commonhold the standard for new flats (complementing the existing ban on new leasehold houses), with narrow exceptions such as shared ownership and schemes for which a planning application was made before the ban takes effect.

There is also an exception for specialist housing for older people where regulated care is available but various conditions will need to be met and not all senior living housing will qualify. Breaches could attract fines of up to £30,000, and buyers who are mis-sold a leasehold flat would have redress rights, including the right to acquire their flat as a commonhold unit at no cost or to require the building to be converted to commonhold.

An easier route to commonhold for existing buildings

The threshold for existing blocks to convert would drop from 100% agreement to 50% of qualifying leaseholders (usually following a collective freehold acquisition). Non-consenting leaseholders could keep their modified leases but would not be able to sell or extend them in the usual way: instead, they would acquire their flat as a commonhold unit, or have it sold as one, over time.

A cap on existing ground rents

Ground rents under existing residential leases would be capped at £250 a year from commencement (which the Government is targeting for 2028), reducing to zero after 40 years.

Replacing forfeiture

The existing law of forfeiture for long residential leases, under which a leaseholder's home can be put at risk over relatively small unpaid sums, would be replaced with a court-led system for lease enforcement.

Estate rentcharge reform

The Bill would abolish the statutory remedies (including taking possession) for unpaid estate rentcharges and require rent owners to give at least 30 days' notice before taking action to recover estate rentcharge arrears, addressing an area which has caused concern for owners of freehold properties.

Administration fees, enfranchisement and broadband

The Bill would give ministers powers to cap permission and administration fees. It would also make legislative fixes to the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 so that its lease-extension and freehold-purchase reforms, including 990-year lease extensions and the removal of marriage value, can be brought into force. In addition, it would strengthen leaseholders' right to request a gigabit broadband connection.

Managing-agent regulation is not part of this Bill

The Government has said that separate legislation will establish an independent regulator of property agents.

What happens next for leasehold and commonhold reform?

The Bill must now make its way through Parliament, and its provisions may change before the final text is agreed. Its passage may not be quick: giving evidence to the Housing Committee last week, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Angela Rayner acknowledged that, given the size of the Bill, there is a risk it will need to be carried over beyond the next King's Speech. Some amendments are also expected given its technical detail.

Even Royal Assent will not be the end of the story. Much of the detail is likely to depend on secondary legislation, most of the Bill will be brought into force by regulations (although some provisions, such as the rentcharge reforms, would take effect two months after Royal Assent), and the measures will not necessarily come into force at the same time. The ground rent proposals may also face legal challenge.

The final rules, and particularly the timing, are therefore not yet settled. But waiting for every detail to be resolved before considering the consequences may be risky. There is an important distinction between uncertainty about how and when the reforms will be implemented and the increasingly clear policy intention behind them. The Government has set out a detailed new commonhold framework and proposals dealing with new leasehold flats, existing ground rents and enforcement of residential leases.

For those affected, there is still an opportunity both to influence the detail and to start planning for the consequences.

What does the Bill mean for the property market?

The impact will not be the same across the market:

Investors and freeholders should assess what the proposed ground rent cap could mean for income streams, asset values and existing financing arrangements.

Developers and housebuilders need to understand how commonhold could affect the design, structure and delivery of new residential and mixed-use schemes.

Lenders will need to develop their approach to commonhold security and the funding of commonhold developments.

Housing associations and other registered providers will need to understand how the reforms interact with their ownership models, including shared ownership.

Managing agents should consider how a shift towards resident-controlled commonhold structures may affect their role and the services they provide.

The key message is not that leasehold has disappeared overnight. It hasn't. But after years of discussion about fundamental reform, the prospect of a genuinely different system of flat ownership is becoming much harder to dismiss as a distant policy ambition.

Making that new system work in practice will require developers, investors, lenders, managing agents and advisers to engage constructively with the detail as the Bill progresses.

Our Real Estate team has been following these reforms closely. Over the coming weeks, we will publish a series of articles looking in more detail at what the Bill means for different groups across the market, the risks and opportunities it creates, and the steps businesses can take now to prepare.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com