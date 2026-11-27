The Renters' Rights Act 2025 ("Act") has been implemented in stages since it received Royal Assent in October 2025. For example, the government will be rolling out the ‘Register your rental property’ service from 15 December 2026 (read our article Renters’ Rights Act 2025 – Update on The Private Rented Sector Database). Currently, the government has opened a consultation which looks at the application of Awaab's Law to private rented tenancies and certain types of licences.

Awaab's Law in the social rented sector

Awaab's Law is currently only applicable within the social housing sector. This legislation was named after Awaab Ishak, who tragically died at the age of two in 2020 following prolonged exposure to mould in his social housing home. This legislation, enacted via the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 and effective from 27 October 2025, requires social housing landlords to investigate and make safe all emergency hazards (such as dangerous electrical faults) and significant damp and mould hazards within strict legal timeframes. Please read our article for more information: Awaab’s Law: An overview for charities.

From 30 November 2026, the government will be extending the range of significant hazards so that in addition to significant damp and mould, it also includes other hazards such as excess cold, electrical safety, hygiene and structural collapse. The government also seeks to increase the effectiveness of the policy for example by clarifying thresholds for relevant hazards.

Other reforms in the private rented sector

Charities should be aware of the reforms that has or will be introduced by the government:

Revision of the tool known as the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS) from 23 June 2026 that is used by local authorities to assess hazards in properties.

From 23 June 2026, the Act introduced powers for local authorities to issue fines of up to £7,000 if landlords fail to keep residential properties free from category 1 hazards as identified by HHSRS.

Decent Homes Standard requirements will be applied to the private rented sector from 2035.

Awaab's Law Consultation for the private rented sector

Section 60 and 61 of the Act provide for Awaab's Law to be introduced into the private rented sector. Regulations are required, and the intention is for Awaab's Law to set timescales and processes for existing requirements for landlords with respect to housing quality (such as the requirements under sections 9A and 11 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985).

The government recognises that there are key differences between the social rented and private rented sectors, including the smaller portfolio sizes of private landlords. As such, the consultation has been opened to assess how best to implement Awaab's Law in private rented tenancies by focusing on the necessary requirements that private landlords should follow when carrying out repairs and responding to hazards.

The consultation raises questions including:

"Should Awaab’s Law in the private rented sector cover all HHSRS hazards, except overcrowding?"

"Should hazards that are the result of breach of contract by the tenant be excluded from the scope of Awaab’s Law in the private rented sector (with guidance to clarify that this does not mean landlords can avoid taking action on damp and mould hazards based on assumptions about these being caused by tenant ‘lifestyle’)?"

"What approach should Awaab’s Law requirements for the private rented sector on hazards take in relation to leasehold properties that are the responsibility of the freeholder, rather than the leasehold landlord?"

"How serious should a hazard in a privately rented home need to be for Awaab’s Law to apply?"

" How should hazards be assessed for Awaab’s Law in the private rented sector? ".

The implementation of Awaab's Law will have a fundamental effect on the way charities respond to complaints from tenants. Charities holding properties subject to residential tenancies are invited to complete the online survey and respond to the government's questions in this consultation by 18 December 2026.