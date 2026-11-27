Following the implementation of the Renters’ Rights Act on 1 May 2026, our property disputes team hosted two roundtable events in September for landlords, letting agents and other stakeholders in the private rented sector. These sessions provided an opportunity to discuss the key changes, challenges and emerging trends that have arisen since the new legislation came into force.

In this two-part article series, we explore the key themes and emerging issues identified during our roundtable events and assess what these developments mean for landlords operating in the private rented sector.

This first article focuses on student housing, service occupancies and the landlord database.

Student housing

The letting of certain types of student accommodation, such as private student houses and HMOs, is also affected by the abolition of fixed-term tenancies; particularly entering into and ending these agreements.

Entering into agreements

Landlords are no longer able to enter into agreements more than six months prior to the commencement of the tenancy. This is a significant change for student housing as it is common practice for students to sign up for their student accommodation almost a year in advance of them living in the property. The change in legislation was intended to reduce the pressure on students to choose their future housemates and commit to tenancy agreements within weeks of starting university, often many months before they would actually move into the property.

However, the restriction is likely to create practical challenges for letting agents, who will have a much shorter window in which to agree and finalise student lettings before occupation begins. Any resulting increase in workload may ultimately be passed on to landlords through higher agency fees. It was also noted that some agents may attempt to secure student accommodation through pre-agreements. Landlords and agents should proceed with caution, as any attempt to circumvent the new rules may be open to challenge. Whilst the term "entered into" is not defined, it is likely that such arrangements could be interpreted as an agreement having been entered into for the purposes of the legislation.

Ending agreements

Previously, tenancies for student accommodation have typically been for a fixed term usually from the start of the academic year until the following summer. However, the removal of fixed-term tenancies means that landlords are no longer able to recover possession simply through the expiry of a fixed term. Instead, they must serve notice to end the tenancy, and their intention to do so must be clearly provided for within the tenancy agreement. They must also provide tenants with four months’ notice as prescribed by ground 4A under the Housing Act 1988 and the date for possession must fall ‘within the period beginning with 1 June and ending with 30 September in any year’.

This is likely to again increase pressure for letting agents and costs for landlords. Should the notice periods not be complied with and/or should an agreement be entered into prior to the six month limitation, the landlord will be unable to rely on ground 4A to seek possession and they would have to rely on alternative possession grounds that may apply on the facts.

Rent Payments

Student landlords used to demand rent in advance, often termly, this is now limited given the new rules prohibiting the payment of more than one month’s rent in advance. Landlords have therefore had to change their payment schedules and procedure for accepting payment of rent. This is particularly prevalent for foreign students who would usually pay a whole year’s rent in advance. Advice is not to accept any payment in advance and to encourage those students who want to pay in advance to hold the funds themselves in a separate account.

It is important to note here that purpose built student accommodation and university or college-owned halls of residence continue to operate largely outside the new tenancy framework.

Our team will be examining this area further in the coming weeks and will publish additional commentary and practical guidance for landlords.

Service occupancies

A person is a service occupier if either living at the property is essential to the performance of their duties or they are expressly required by their employment contract to live there for the better performance of those duties.

A service occupier's right to occupy the property will ordinarily come to an end when their employment terminates. In cases where occupation is linked to employment, it is therefore important to determine whether the arrangement falls within the scope of the new legislation.

A tenancy agreement grants the tenant a proprietary interest and exclusive possession of a property whereas a service occupancy agreement only gives the employee permission to use the property, meaning they have no legal interest beyond their continued employment. An employee with a genuine service occupancy agreement will not be protected by the Renters’ Rights Act regime.

For an agreement to be a service occupancy, either:

living at the property must be essential to the employee's performance of their duties, rather than merely a convenience or benefit associated with their employment, or

the employee's employment contract must expressly require them to live at the property for the better performance of their duties.

Landlords should, however, exercise caution, as merely labelling an agreement a service occupancy will not make it one. If the necessary criteria are not satisfied, the court may determine that the agreement is, in substance, a tenancy.

Typically, a service occupancy agreement will include an express term that the employee’s right to occupy the property automatically ceases when their employment ends. However, with a tenancy agreement a landlord would need to seek possession by serving a section 8 notice.

1. Database

The government has now announced the timetable for the phased rollout of the Private Rented Sector Landlord Database registration which can be found on: Get ready: 'Register your rental property' service - Housing Hub. The deadline for registering a property on the database is determined by the location of the rental property and not the landlord’s place of residence.

An annual registration fee of £65 will apply to each property and landlords will need a GOV.UK One login to access the service. As part of the registration process, landlords will need to provide property details and upload relevant safety and compliance documents including gas, electric and electric performance certificates. They will also be responsible for keeping active registrations up to date and deregistering properties when required.

All properties that fall within the scope of the Renters’ Rights Act will need to be registered on the database. Once the rollout begins, landlords and letting agents will be prohibited from marketing or advertising a residential property unless there is a valid Landlord Registration Number and a Property Registration Number.

A single breach of these requirements may result in a civil penalty of up to £7,000. More serious non-compliance such as providing false or misleading information to the database or continuing to let a property without active entries may result in a civil penalty of up to £40,000.

There are concerns about the accessibility of the proposed digital nature of this database. Whilst landlords will be able to authorise their letting agent or property manager to provide certain information on their behalf, some letting agents and property managers may consider charging landlords for this service which will be an additional cost factor. As landlords will be responsible for registering and deregistering their properties, the practical value of paying a third party to manage the ongoing requirements remains to be seen.

Further information and guidance about what information letting agents and property managers can provide on a landlord’s behalf is expected before the database launch. However, we have not yet seen any guidance on whether the use of the database will be made more accessible for landlords who are not digitally proficient or do not have access to technology.

A further article exploring additional key takeaways from the roundtable including, rent review, rent in advance and guarantors, will be published within the next few weeks.