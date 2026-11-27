This is the third in our series on orders that can be made under the Building Safety Act 2022 ("BSA"). Previously, we have looked at Remediation Contribution Orders ("RCOs") and Remediation Orders. Now we turn to Building Liability Orders ("BLOs") – looking at what they can encompass, who can be subject to a BLO, recent judgments, and how recipients of a BLO might look to recover against others involved with the development of a building.

The changing landscape

Prior to the introduction of the Building Safety Act 2022, a company within the same corporate group as a developer could confidently disclaim responsibility for that developer's building safety liabilities (absent any contractual arrangements to the contrary). The separate legal personality of each entity within a group structure provided a reliable shield, and claimants seeking to recover remediation costs from a parent or sibling company would typically find themselves met with an impenetrable corporate veil. The BSA has fundamentally altered that position. In addition to RCOs, associated companies may now find themselves exposed to liabilities under a BLO that would previously have been regarded as another entity's concern.

What is a Building Liability Order?

With the introduction of BLOs under section 130 of the BSA, the corporate veil has been well and truly lifted. A BLO allows the courts to extend a “relevant liability” from one body corporate to another “associated” entity on a joint and several basis.

A “relevant liability” is one incurred either under the Defective Premises Act 1972 ("DPA"), section 38 of the Building Act 1984 (which is not yet in force), or as a result of a “building safety risk”. A building safety risk is defined as a risk to the safety of people in or about the building arising from the spread of fire or structural failure.

BLOs were designed to address the situation where remediation costs for building safety failures cannot be recovered from the company directly responsible, often because special purpose vehicles ("SPVs")have been used to carry out projects and have subsequently been wound up.

There are three elements to a BLO claim: (i) there must be a "relevant liability" within the meaning of section 130(3) of the BSA; (ii) the parties must be "associated" within the meaning of section 131 of the BSA within the relevant period; and (iii) it must be “just and equitable” to make the BLO.

Could I be subject to a BLO?

A BLO can only be made against a body corporate that is an "associate" of the entity holding the relevant liability. Under section 131, companies are associated where one controls the other (parent/subsidiary) or both are controlled by a third (siblings). Control includes being entitled to acquire at least half of the issued share capital, or, more broadly, having the power to secure that the other company's affairs are conducted in accordance with one's wishes. It makes no difference if the original entity has been dissolved prior to the order being made, and it relates to companies that were associated at any time since the relevant works were carried out. Therefore, a parent or sibling company could be liable in relation to an SPV that has been dissolved or sold out of the group.

The BLO definition is somewhat narrower than the equivalent concept for RCOs, which can extend to companies sharing a director even where they are otherwise independent. For BLOs, the focus is firmly on control within a corporate group structure.

The first reported BLO, awarded in December 2024 in 381 Southwark Park Road RTM Company Ltd v Click St Andrews Ltd, illustrates the point. Click Group Holdings was held to be an associate of the defendant SPV because it controlled Click Above Ltd, which in turn owned the SPV. The association was reinforced by the fact that the ‘controlling mind’ of both companies was the same individual.

One important procedural point to emerge from the case was that the BSA does not require an associated company to be identified in pleadings or joined into the underlying liability proceedings against the original entity with liability. Which associate is targeted may well depend on fluctuating financial arrangements at the time of the application for a BLO – flexibility that is useful for applicants but potentially unsettling for companies within a wider corporate group.

When will it be ‘just and equitable’ to make a BLO?

The BSA gives the court limited guidance on how to determine whether it will be just and equitable to make a BLO against an associated company, and the courts have confirmed that there is no exhaustive list of factors.

In Click St Andrews, the court drew on the First-tier Tribunal's analysis in Triathlon Homes (regarding an RCO), which identified the obvious purpose of the association provisions: to ensure that a wealthy parent company cannot evade responsibility by hiding behind the separate personality of a thinly capitalised development company. On the facts, the BLO in Click St Andrews was granted because the SPV had been established solely to purchase, develop and divest the property, surviving only through inter-group loans. The court confirmed that the emphasis should be on the financial position of the entity with the relevant liability rather than the associate being targeted. Applicants should therefore properly investigate whether the original defendant can satisfy any judgment before pursuing a BLO.

A factor that might militate against a BLO is if the associated company has not had the opportunity of a fair trial, although that argument was raised and dismissed in Click St Andrews. An interesting further argument (also dismissed) was that there was an existing contractual remedy (a guarantee) against Click Group Holdings which had not been enforced. Whether the existence of an untapped contractual route might in different circumstances militate against a BLO remains to be seen.

Crest Nicholson v Ardmore: a landmark development

Case law relating to BLOs is still relatively limited. The most significant judicial consideration of the BLO regime to date is Crest Nicholson Regeneration Ltd & Ors v Ardmore Construction Ltd (In Administration) & Ors [2026] EWHC 789 (TCC).

The case arose from alleged fire safety defects at a high-rise development in Portsmouth constructed between 2007-09. Following the Grenfell Tower fire, investigations revealed combustible external wall materials and missing fire barriers. Crest commenced adjudication against Ardmore Construction Ltd ("ACL"), obtaining an award of approximately £14.9 million. The day before the adjudicator's decision was issued, ACL entered administration as part of a broader group restructuring.

The judgment of Constable J established four significant propositions in relation to BLOs:

Anticipatory BLOs may be granted before the underlying relevant liability has been established. An adjudicator's decision may give rise to a "relevant liability" for the purposes of section 130 of the BSA. The adjudication enforcement regime and the BSA operate in tandem. A BLO can attach to a liability created by adjudication, which is binding but interim, and there is no principled justification for excluding the industry's primary dispute resolution tool from the BLO regime. The court may make a BLO in respect of a proportion of a relevant liability, enabling it to reflect relative factual blameworthiness.

The court also confirmed that the just and equitable test is broad and fact-sensitive, and that there is no exhaustive list of factors.

The combination of adjudication and BLOs therefore affords claimants a powerful strategy, first to adjudicate against the original body, and obtain a BLO against its associates, all before going to trial. Ardmore was granted permission to appeal, so there may be further developments in this area.

Can I pass on my liability under a BLO?

Potential routes to recovery, whether as the recipient of a BLO or as the party with the initial “relevant liability”, will depend heavily on the facts. The most obvious avenue for a developer or a group company with the benefit of collateral warranties or third party rights will be a contractual claim against the construction supply chain. However, where a contractual claim is not available (e.g. where the limitation period has expired), a claim may still be possible under the DPA. The Supreme Court confirmed in URS Corporation Ltd v BDW Trading Ltd [2025] UKSC 21 (see: The final verdict on URS v BDW) that the original developer can be owed a duty under the DPA by those taking on work in relation to the provision of the dwelling, opening the door to claims from developers against contractors and consultants. However, where liabilities are historic, original parties may be insolvent and supporting documentation may have been destroyed. Recovery options will need to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

In multi-party proceedings, defendants may themselves seek BLOs against the associates of other defendants. In Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd v Prater & Ors [2024] EWHC 1190 (TCC), Aecom sought a BLO against the parent companies of co-defendants in the event it was required to make a contribution; illustrating that BLOs are not solely a claimant's weapon.

A contribution claim under the Civil Liability (Contribution) Act 1978 may also be available, depending on the parties’ liabilities for the same damage. In Mulalley & Co Ltd v Sto Ltd & Anor [2026] EWHC 1552 (TCC), the contractor obtained default judgment against the German parent of an insolvent UK cladding supplier under a BLO. The underlying liability arose under section 149 of the BSA, which provides a route to recovery in respect of defective cladding products.

Entities engaging in corporate acquisitions where group companies have been engaged in residential development should address potential BLO liability at the outset. Potential BSA liabilities should be identified through due diligence and purchasers should seek to address that risk, whether through indemnities or insurance where available. Where this is not done, a purchaser of an associated company could find itself bearing significant BLO liabilities with limited recourse.

Conclusion

As the Supreme Court observed in URS v BDW, "ensuring that those directly responsible for building safety defects are held to account was central to the BSA". BLOs are the High Court's primary tool for giving effect to that purpose, and the courts have shown willingness to use them.

For claimants, the Crest Nicholson judgment substantially reduces procedural obstacles and opens up a powerful sequenced strategy combining adjudication and BLO enforcement. For defendants and their corporate groups, the message is clear: the just and equitable test gives the courts wide discretion, early engagement with BLO exposure is essential, and the assumption that corporate separation will provide protection is no longer safe.