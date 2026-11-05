Deal Or No Deal: Implied Contracts And The Cost Of Commercial Uncertainty

In commercial litigation, one of the most contentious questions is sometimes not what a contract means, but whether a contract was ever formed at all. The issue commonly arises where parties have started business before the paperwork is complete, or where discussions have been conducted informally. For the businesses involved, the stakes are high. A party may discover that it is committed to deliver or to pay, but without the protections it had assumed were in place, such as a limit on its liability or a clear route to bring the arrangement to an end.

When a dispute arises, the courts examine the commercial reality of the relationship to decide whether the parties intended to be legally bound and, if so, on what terms.

The Supreme Court confirmed this approach in RTS Flexible Systems Ltd v Molkerei Alois Müller GmbH & Co KG (UK Production) [2010] UKSC 14, finding that a binding contract existed even though the formal agreement was never signed, because the parties’ conduct showed they had agreed the essential terms.

When can a contract arise by implication?

There is no special category of contract that applies when nothing has been signed. The court asks the same questions it would in any case: was a proposal made and accepted, was there something of value on each side, did the parties mean their arrangement to be legally binding, and are the terms clear enough to enforce? The difference lies in the evidence. Rather than reading a single document, the court builds a picture from correspondence, meetings and the way the relationship was carried on in practice.

Conduct alone can be enough. A contract may arise where, for example, a supplier delivers goods and the customer accepts and pays for them (Brogden v Metropolitan Railway Co (1877) 2 App Cas 666).

These principles apply equally to modern communication. A deal can be concluded through an exchange of emails, viewed against the background of WhatsApp messages and other informal communications, before any formal contract is signed (DAZN Ltd v Coupang Corp [2025] EWCA Civ 1083). Once parties start performing, by supplying goods or services, raising invoices or making payments, their conduct can be powerful evidence that a deal has been done.

However, getting on with the job does not always create a contract. Where key terms, such as liability, remain unresolved, the court may find that no contract exists and instead award a reasonable sum for the work done (British Steel Corporation v Cleveland Bridge and Engineering Co Ltd [1984] 1 All ER 504).

The same principle can be seen in Fenchurch Advisory Partners LLP v AA Ltd [2023] EWHC 108 (Comm), where substantial advisory work had been carried out while the terms of the engagement were being negotiated, but the parties had not reached agreement on all the essential terms. The court found that no binding contract had been concluded on the proposed terms, meaning that the anticipated success fee was not contractually payable, although the adviser was entitled to reasonable remuneration for the services provided.

Implied contract or implied term?

These two questions are often confused. The court first decides whether a contract exists; only then will it consider whether terms should be implied into it. The bar is high: a term will not be implied merely because it would be fair or reasonable to include it. It must be necessary to give the contract business efficacy or so obvious that it goes without saying (Marks and Spencer plc v BNP Paribas Securities Services Trust Company (Jersey) Ltd [2015] UKSC 72).

How commercial disputes arise

When an informal arrangement unravels, the arguments are predictable. One side says negotiations never concluded; the other points to work done, payments made or confirmations given in writing. Even if a contract is found, disputes often follow over whose terms apply, whether protections such as liability caps or exit rights were ever agreed, and whether the person who committed the business had authority to do so. Where there is no contract at all, a supplier may still recover a reasonable sum for work the customer accepted, known as quantum meruit.

Reducing the risk

Commercial pressure often means work cannot wait for the final agreement. In that situation, a short binding interim agreement or a carefully drafted letter of intent gives both sides a framework to rely on. At a minimum, it should identify the work authorised, the price or how it will be calculated, how long the interim arrangement will last, where liability lies and what happens if the contract is never concluded. Equally, if a business does not want to be bound while terms are being discussed, it should say so consistently, using “subject to contract”, and make sure its conduct does not suggest otherwise. That label is not a permanent shield: as RTS above shows, if the parties go on to behave as though a deal has been done, the court may conclude that the condition has been waived.

Internal discipline matters too. Businesses should be clear about who is permitted to agree terms, make staff aware that a brief email or message can carry legal weight and ensure their standard terms are provided before any deal is accepted. Keeping a clear record of what has been agreed, and when, will also be invaluable if the position is later challenged.

If a dispute arises

Where a disagreement has already emerged, early action can shape the outcome. Emails, messages, call notes, drafts, invoices and payment records should be preserved, as the court will rebuild the deal from them. Advice should be taken before positions harden, and time limits kept in mind: claims for breach of contract must generally be brought within six years. The courts also expect parties to consider negotiation or mediation, and an unreasonable refusal to engage can carry costs consequences.

Conclusion

Speed and informality are part of commercial life, and the law does not penalise businesses for working that way. The courts will uphold an unsigned deal, recognise acceptance by conduct and, where truly necessary, fill a gap in an agreement. What they will not do is complete a deal the parties did not finish negotiating.