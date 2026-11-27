Draft regulations will remove the requirement for many UK-incorporated companies to produce a strategic report

The draft Companies and Partnerships (Strategic Report Exemptions etc.) (Amendment and Consequential Amendments) Regulations 2027 have been laid in Parliament. Once in force they will exempt most medium-sized companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries from the requirement to produce a strategic report as part of their annual report and accounts.

The draft regulations implement the proposals announced by the Government in October 2025 as part of its review of corporate reporting (see our blog post here).

The draft regulations will exempt the following companies from the requirement to produce a strategic report:

companies which meet the size thresholds for classification as medium-sized (unless they are excluded from being treated as medium-sized companies under section 467 of the Companies Act 2006 – for example because they carry out regulated activities under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 or insurance activities); and

wholly-owned subsidiaries that are included in the strategic report prepared by their UK-incorporated parent. To make use of this exemption, the subsidiary will need to include certain disclosures in its accounts, including the details of its parent undertaking. Certain companies, such as traded and insurance companies, are excluded from this exemption. However, the Government is consulting on extending the exemption to these companies in its Modernising Corporate Reporting consultation (for more details on the consultation, see our blog post here).

The regulations will come into force on the fifth day after they are made and will apply to financial years ending on or after the day they come into force.