Summary

A year ago, we published an analysis on legal privilege and AI. At the time, there was limited judicial or regulatory guidance on how using AI in legal work might affect privilege, and no case law on the issue, so we took a first principles approach.

In this article, we revisit this topic with the benefit of recent case law in key jurisdictions, judicial commentary and regulatory guidance. As before, we concentrate on the impact of AI on legal advice privilege over litigation privilege, where the impact of the use of AI may have a different result.

The consideration of the impact of AI on privilege remains important as AI becomes increasingly embedded in legal work, both in private practice and in-house. Indeed, Vos MR commented recently that almost everyone with a legal problem first asks AI for an answer before consulting a lawyer and observed that most lawyers routinely ask AI to assist with their legal work.

Our core conclusions remain unchanged, but as this update shows, there is now supporting authority for several positions contained in the article:

There is no standalone “AI privilege.” Advice generated by AI and given directly to a non-lawyer is not privileged because AI is not a lawyer.

Public AI tools may not provide the same confidentiality protections as closed or enterprise level solutions. Therefore, using public tools to support the preparation of legal advice could impact the privilege in such communications.

Lawyers, including in-house counsel, should still be able to use AI to develop privileged advice, if the system is treated as a subordinate working under the lawyer's direction and supervision.

Summary of key developments since October 2025

No standalone AI privilege

It remains the position that there is no standalone “AI privilege.”

In his speech, Sir Colin Birss said that extending privilege to chatbot-type exchanges would need to "confront" the issues identified in the Supreme Court case of Prudential – a view consistent with our original analysis of Prudential. In that case, it was held that legal advice privilege only covers advice communicated by a lawyer and not other advisers. We concluded that it would be for Parliament to extend legal advice privilege beyond advice given by legal professionals. Absent a substantive change in the law, legal advice given by an AI system with no involvement from a lawyer cannot be privileged.

The US decision in Heppner said documents generated by a client with an AI system are not privileged, “because [the AI system] is not an attorney,” which “disposes of [the claim] of privilege”. Although not binding, the decision may be persuasive in England and elsewhere, given the lack of other substantive authority. As we noted in our article on Heppner, the outcome may have been different under English law, as the AI generated documents in question were created for a fraud investigation, so may have been covered by litigation privilege.

Munir and the confidentiality analysis

Our original article concluded that although the courts had not yet tested how privilege might be lost if legal advice is uploaded into an open/public AI system, we considered that confidentiality, and therefore privilege, would almost certainly be lost.

We noted a potential counter-argument from HT SRL v Wee Shuo Woon which held that published confidential information may not lose its confidential character, where in practice it had not been accessed by the public at large. Even so, our view was that the prudent approach was to assume that material entered into a public AI system loses confidentiality unless a court decides otherwise.

The recent US decisions in Warner and Morgan give some support to Woon. Morgan said that “routing information through a third-party system does not forfeit all privacy” and that despite AI models training off the data inputted into them, “it is highly unlikely the information will fall into the hands of an adversary.” This echoes the approach in Woon, reinforcing the conflict between an actual loss of confidentiality against a theoretical loss. Note that these US cases involved litigants in-person and addressed potential waiver of the US work-product doctrine and not attorney-client privilege. Warner found no waiver of work-product protection merely because AI systems may have background administrators. Both decisions highlight the tension between actual and theoretical loss of confidentiality.

In contrast, in the English case of Munir heard in February this year, the Upper Tribunal1 held that placing information into an open-source AI tool puts that information on the internet and in the public domain, breaching confidentiality and waiving privilege. This has not yet been tested or considered by a higher level of court but notably, the loss of confidentiality when using open tools is a view endorsed by the Chancellor of the High Court, the SRA, and the Law Society (see further below).

Munir concerned false AI-generated citations before the court, and privilege was not in dispute between the parties. Future decisions may refine the position on the impact of privilege when using open AI tools and address the actual v theoretical loss considerations raised above. Clients in particular should be wary of the temptation to “test” legal advice in an open system. This view is backed by the Law Society who commented in their recent note that “inputting paid-for legal advice into AI systems without adequate data handling safeguards may undermine the protection of confidentiality and privilege offered by obtaining legal advice from a regulated professional”.

The public/bespoke distinction

Our original article distinguished public AI, including free versions of popular tools, from bespoke or closed systems with contractual confidentiality and security protections.

Sir Colin Birss backed this distinction in his April 2026 speech. On advice obtained or discussed with a public AI system, he said that “on any view one cannot assume that confidentiality is preserved.” He went on: “now assuming the lawyer has used a secure system, I would suggest that it is hard to see how that could have an impact on privilege.” This supports our view that lawyers should be able to use closed AI to help draft legal advice in a way that maintains privilege.

The SRA's Notice adds a caution: even “paid for” tools can lack the contractual and technical safeguards needed to maintain privilege. Depending on the provider's terms and set-up, inputs may be stored, retained or used to train the model. Whether a system is closed for privilege purposes therefore depends on its terms and configuration, not on whether it is paid for. This reflects our original view that confidentiality depends in part on the terms of the agreement between the user and the AI system.

The Law Society Note says the focus should not just be on whether client information is training AI but warns the risk can also arise from other features of the tool. It recommends that features such as processing, data transfer, and safeguards are checked.

It remains our view that the safest course is not to put privileged material into public AI. The terms and functions of closed paid tools, including whether any feature could send confidential information outside the system, should be carefully checked and monitored.

The SRA Warning Notice

Our article called for responsible AI use, safeguards and client consent when using AI. The August 2026 Notice Misuse of AI now sets guardrails that the SRA will consider in its regulatory decisions.

The Notice focuses on AI misuse as a disciplinary risk rather than a privilege risk. However, the conduct it addresses regarding maintaining client confidentiality requirements also protect privilege. It warns that sharing client information through open AI can cause “irreparable consequences” and permanently waive privilege.

The Notice notes that in-house lawyers should be particularly careful as AI business tools may not be designed for legal work.

Supervision and direction

In the original article, we said that for advice produced by an AI tool to attract privilege, the tool must work at the direction of a lawyer and be supervised like a subordinate or junior. We noted that there is little judicial guidance on what direction and supervision of non-lawyers by qualified lawyers means in privilege case law. As AI becomes increasingly autonomous, we called for the parameters of supervision of AI systems to be defined, both in the context of privilege and otherwise.

The SRA’s June 2026 Effective Supervision guidance says AI-assisted work must receive “appropriate human review, scrutiny and professional judgement.” An authorised individual remains ultimately responsible for legal services delivered with AI assistance.

Following a slew of cases involving false AI-generated authorities, the SRA Notice stresses the importance of effective supervision and accountability: “the use of AI does not diminish or transfer your professional responsibilities.” This supports our view that AI has no separate legal personality and confirms that supervising AI-assisted work is a professional requirement. We note that the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce’s legal statement on liability for AI harms published in July 2026 also takes the view that an AI system does not have a separate legal personality.

The SRA’s requirement for lawyers to review AI-generated court documents supports the need for legal work to be produced at the direction of a lawyer. However, ensuring that AI-generated advice is privileged requires supervision across all legal work – not just documents headed to court. As we said, a lawyer must closely review, check and where necessary amend AI-generated advice before the release of “the resulting work product in the lawyer (or their employer's) name.”

We recommended recording AI use to evidence supervision and direction in the production of legal advice. In this vein, the SRA Notice now requires lawyers to justify their decisions and actions, while Heppner suggested the privilege result might have differed if a lawyer had directed the use of the AI tool. A record of AI use therefore potentially supports both regulatory compliance and any future privilege claim.

In discussing supervision of AI-generated work for use in court litigation, we previously noted that the High Court's decision in Mazur had thrown into question the degree to which anyone other than an authorised lawyer could carry out activities amounting to the conduct of litigation in England and Wales. The Court of Appeal has since clarified that non-authorised law firm employees may undertake litigation tasks, provided they do so under the supervision of an authorised lawyer.

This clarification is also relevant to the use of AI in litigation. Where AI is used to assist with a step that constitutes the conduct of litigation, which is a regulated activity, the authorised lawyer must retain responsibility for that activity and exercise oversight. Maintaining lawyer involvement in the decision-making process is important also in supporting any claim to privilege over the resulting work product when AI has been used.

Use of AI in court documents

The Civil Justice Council has also been examining lawyers’ use of AI in court documents. It published a final report in October 2026.

The report does not recommend prohibiting the use of particular AI tools, and therefore does not distinguish between open and closed source tools. Instead, it focuses on the outcome of AI use. Interestingly, it concludes that no specific rules are needed for the use of open tools to translate court documents, whilst acknowledging potential issues relating to confidentiality, privilege and data protection. It states “those are matters that are currently, and properly, dealt with outside rules of court…they are matters of professional regulation and compliance with substantive law”.

The main recommendation is to require specific declarations confirming that witness statements of fact and expert reports have not been prepared using AI that generated or influenced their substantive content. Future disputes about compliance, for example whether witness evidence has been drafted in the witness’s own words or if an expert has made substantive use of AI, could expose drafts, prompts and related privilege claims to scrutiny. This occurred in Cork v Smith, a case where false AI-generated law was put to the court. The firm in question produced its AI chat transcripts for the court, apparently waiving any privilege in those prompts.

What's next?

More widely, there remains no statutory regulation specific to AI in the UK. With investment in AI exceeding that of both the Manhattan Project and the Apollo mission, leading AI safety researchers, as well as other industry leaders, have warned that AI could advance so quickly it could be of detriment to humanity. These developments underscore the increasing focus on a need for regulation to address AI.

The Law Society's recent note The future of agentic AI in the justice system highlighted the need for regulation. It warned that regulation of agentic AI may become reactive and that human oversight may become less effective as AI systems carry out complex steps that are difficult to understand, review or challenge. Safeguards are therefore needed to protect meaningful oversight. If agentic AI becomes too sophisticated or complex to supervise and its output cannot be verified by a lawyer, this could have implications for maintaining privilege. We will have to see if the Law Society's recommendation leads to further regulation of AI use by the legal profession.

The English courts have yet to decide a contested privilege dispute about AI use, and how the courts will treat AI work product, including prompts, in the context of privilege remains to be seen. As mentioned above, we noted in our article on Heppner that the documents created by the client in that case for a fraud investigation may well have been covered by litigation privilege under English law. AI use in adversarial proceedings and the claim to litigation privilege may well be tested in the courts soon.

Conclusion

Developments over the past year broadly support our October 2025 analysis. Heppner and Sir Colin Birss’ speech confirm there is no standalone AI privilege: an AI system is not a lawyer. Munir confirms the risk we identified, that putting information into an open AI tool can breach confidentiality and waive privilege, although future contested cases may develop the position.

The distinction between public and closed or secure systems now has judicial support, while the SRA warns that even paid-for tools may lack the safeguards needed to maintain privilege.

The SRA Warning Notice turns our recommended safeguards, supervision and record-keeping into professional requirements. The safest course remains not to put privileged material into public AI systems, a position now supported by judicial commentary and SRA regulation.

We wait to see if wider AI regulation is introduced, or regulation specific to the legal profession.

Footnote

1 A specialist court handling immigration and asylum cases

Co-author: Crystal Sawyers