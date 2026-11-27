Written by: David Thompson and Laura Clark

On Wednesday, 28 October, the Chancellor delivered the UK Autumn Budget 2026, announcing a number of changes affecting businesses.

The key points are as follows:

The Bank surcharge will double to 6% for 15 months from January 2027 to cover the cost of key measures

Capital gains tax (CGT) rates remain unchanged, with the higher rate at 24%. However, the Business Asset Disposal Relief cap has been halved to GBP500,000. A new Founders’ Relief was also announced, providing a 10% rate on gains of up to GBP10 million, subject to extensive qualifying conditions, from April 2027.

The main rate of corporation tax remains 25% and the small profits rate at 19%

Income tax – the rate on property and savings increases by 2%, other rates have been held

No further relief is given for stamp duty on shares, but the government is to keep this under review – also remember that stamp duty on shares and stamp duty reserve tax will be replaced by securities transfer tax from later 2027, which will fundamentally change the compliance process

Capital allowances - the full expensing regime remains unchanged, but the main rate first-year allowance will increase to 50% for expenditure incurred on or after 1 January 2027 and the main rate writing-down allowance will fall to 12% (to take effect from 1 April 2027 for corporation tax and 6 April 2027 for income tax).

the full expensing regime remains unchanged, but the main rate first-year allowance will increase to 50% for expenditure incurred on or after 1 January 2027 and the main rate writing-down allowance will fall to 12% (to take effect from 1 April 2027 for corporation tax and 6 April 2027 for income tax). The government announced that, following consultation responses published today, it is proceeding with proposals to reform the scope of taxation on distributions; the proposals are expected to have important effects on the treatment of reductions of capital, share buybacks and demergers, and align the treatment of distributions from non-UK companies with those from UK companies

Entrepreneurs

Founders’ Relief capital gains tax

The new CGT Founders’ Relief is intended to incentivise founders and early investors in businesses with a demonstrated record of growth and innovation. The relief will apply for qualifying disposals made on or after 6 April 2027 and would allow for a reduced 10% rate of CGT on qualifying disposals, up to a lifetime cap of GBP10 million. Legislation is expected to be introduced through amendments in the Finance Bill 2026-27. Eligibility will be subject to conditions applying to both the individual and the company. The proposals, currently under consultation, require that, an individual would broadly need to have held a 25% interest in the ordinary equity in the company from the start of the relevant trade (or preparation to trade commenced), to have held their shares for at least five years, and to have been UK resident for at least five continuous tax years before disposal, and fulfil requirements as to presence in the UK and, in the accounting period before disposal, have turnover of at least GBP10 million and at least 15 qualifying full-time employees. In addition, the company would need to satisfy at least two of three growth and innovation tests, relating to growth in turnover, growth in employee headcount, and qualifying research and development expenditure. The consultation on the details of the relief is due to close on 30 November 2026. Whilst a generous relief, the proposed Founders’ Relief carries much more extensive requirements than business asset disposal relief in its original form, which also used to have a 10% rate of tax and a GBP10 million lifetime gains limit until 2020.

Share incentives

The government has announced the reform of the Company Share Option Plan (CSOP) by increasing the individual option limit from GBP60,000 to GBP120,000 and removing its interaction with the Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) option limit. This will allow eligible employees to receive the full number of options available under each scheme even if both schemes are used in the same group. The CSOP exercise period will also be extended from 10 to 15 years. CSOP will be renamed "EMI2", whilst retaining the CSOP name in the legislation, reflecting its new role as an alternative for growing companies that are not eligible for EMI or for companies that have outgrown EMI. The changes will be introduced through the Finance Bill 2026-27 and will take effect from 6 April 2027.

Investment, infrastructure and energy

Advance Certainty Service – a scheme introduced in July 2026, provides businesses with a binding tax clearance on major UK investment projects before final investment decisions are made. The entry threshold for qualifying projects is to be reduced from GBP1 billion to GBP300 million with effect from 4 November 2026.

Oil and Gas Revenue Levy (OGRL) – the government will introduce legislation in the Finance Bill 2026-27 to establish the Oil and Gas Revenue Levy, a new, permanent additional 35% levy on exceptional oil and gas revenues arising during periods of unusually high prices. The OGRL will apply to exceptional oil or gas revenues arising on or after the day immediately following the cessation of the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), which will be 1 April 2030 or an earlier date if the Energy Security Investment Mechanism (ESIM) is triggered.

Exploration or exploitation rights – as announced in July 2026, the government will introduce legislation in the Finance Bill 2026-27 to explicitly treat exploration and exploitation rights in relation to activities undertaken in the UK or on the UK Continental Shelf as immovable property. The changes will take effect for accounting periods beginning on or after 13 July 2026 for corporation tax and for profits arising from 6 April 2027 for income tax.

Corporation tax revenue recognition for gas companies - the government will legislate in the Finance Bill 2027-28 to spread certain corporation tax impacts of changes to revenue recognition requirements for qualifying gas distribution activities evenly over five years.

Devolution

Various measures were announced to shift the benefit of tax revenues to mayors and other local authorities

100% of business rates retained locally by the end of the decade

From next year, 20% of business rates revenue will go to regional mayors

From 2028, a share of income tax revenue will also go to mayors

Mayors, and some other local authorities, will also have additional powers from 2028 to introduce overnight visitor levies

Withholding tax exemption for Scottish Government Bonds

Venture Capital Schemes (VCT and EIS)

The government is looking to engage stakeholders on improving "advance assurance" processes alongside clearer HMRC guidance and greater compliance activity on fee arrangements that divert investment away from qualifying companies.

Research and development tax reliefs

The government will introduce legislation in the Finance Bill 2026-27 to simplify and rationalise the information required for companies that claim R&D tax relief from autumn 2027.