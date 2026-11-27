Written by: Keunyoung Oh, Jason Carli, and Ben Brown

On Wednesday, 28 October, the Chancellor delivered the UK Autumn Budget 2026. The Budget continues the government’s focus on providing greater certainty and simplifying the UK corporate tax system, while progressing a number of previously announced reforms of relevance to multinational corporations. Against a backdrop of continued global economic uncertainty, it is a Budget with relatively few dramatic announcements for corporates, reflecting a broader emphasis on fiscal, and market stability. The government has maintained the 25% main rate of UK corporation tax, while confirming that the foreign permanent establishment exemption will become mandatory for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027. The Budget also confirms the implementation of the OECD’s Pillar 2 Side-by-Side package, alongside a number of technical amendments to the UK Multinational Top-up Tax and Domestic Top-up Tax regimes.

Alongside these measures, the government is progressing proposals to further modernise the UK tax system for corporates. In particular, the government has announced a consultation, Corporate Tax Simplification for Business Investment, which looks to identify corporate tax simplification opportunities that could improve certainty and support competitiveness. A summary of responses to the consultation, Modernising the Taxation of Distributions and Repayments of Capital from Companies, has also been released, with draft legislation due in 2027 for further technical consultation. These measures form part of a broader programme of modernisation following the simplification in transfer pricing, permanent establishments, and Diverted Profits Tax reform (enacted in the Finance Act 2026), the introduction of the Advance Tax Certainty Service (launched July 2026) and the replacement of Stamp Duty and Stamp Duty Reserve Tax with a single, self-assessed, and digital Securities Transfer Tax (due from late 2027).

Pillar 2: Side-by-Side package implementation

Amendments to the Multinational Top-up Tax and Domestic Top-up Tax for the Side-by-Side package will take effect for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026. In line with the OECD’s side-by-side package published in January this year, the amendments introduce new safe harbours, including a simplified effective tax rate safe harbour, a substance-based tax incentive safe harbour, a side-by-side safe harbour, and an ultimate parent entity safe harbour. These measures look to further reduce the Pillar 2 compliance burden of groups operating in high-tax territories. The safe harbours are available by way of annual election.

Foreign Permanent Establishment (PE) exemption

Historically, the UK’s foreign PE exemption operated as an elective regime. In May of this year, the government published draft legislation to make the regime mandatory with effect for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027. Companies will be required to restrict losses attributable to their foreign PEs and exempt future PE profits and losses from that accounting period onwards. To this end, the concept of ‘total opening negative amount’ is replaced by a new loss restriction which applies on transition into the mandatory regime.

Corporate Interest Restriction (CIR): Interaction with creative reliefs

It was announced that the government will introduce legislation to amend the calculation of taxable earnings for CIR purposes to exclude Audio-Visual Expenditure Credits and Video Games Expenditure Credits. The changes will be effective from 1 January 2027.

Advance Tax Certainty Service: Threshold reduction

The Advance Tax Certainty Service, which was launched in July 2026, provides clearances in relation to the tax treatment of investments in "major projects" in the UK. Clearances are available in relation to corporation tax, VAT, stamp duty land tax, PAYE, and the Construction Industry Scheme (but does not extend to transfer pricing, anti-avoidance purpose tests, or hypothetical structures). Any clearance granted is intended to bind the government against changing its interpretation of the law, but not a change in law. It was announced today that the entry threshold for qualifying projects will be lowered from GBP1 billion to GBP300 million effective 4 November 2026. Further, existing penalty provisions will be amended to restrict the failure to provide information penalty only to instances where a clearance has been issued. The service is intended to be kept under review with a view to developing it further in the future.

Corporate tax simplification for business investment

This consultation paper sets out the government’s approach to simplifying the corporate tax system, building on the 2024 Corporate Tax Roadmap. It focuses on three key areas where further changes could be made:

Financing and international activity: the paper identifies rules that are ripe for reform, including treaty relief from interest withholding tax, CFC and anti-hybrid rules, and interest deductibility. Notably, the government acknowledges that Pillar 2 has raised questions over whether the CFC and anti-hybrid rules are still needed in their current form. It is clear that both regimes will stay, but there is an opening to simplify them.

the paper identifies rules that are ripe for reform, including treaty relief from interest withholding tax, CFC and anti-hybrid rules, and interest deductibility. Notably, the government acknowledges that Pillar 2 has raised questions over whether the CFC and anti-hybrid rules are still needed in their current form. It is clear that both regimes will stay, but there is an opening to simplify them. Investment and innovation: identifies reliefs that stakeholders regard as overly complex or uncertain, namely R&D reliefs, capital allowances (in particular predevelopment costs), the Patent Box, and the intangibles regime.

identifies reliefs that stakeholders regard as overly complex or uncertain, namely R&D reliefs, capital allowances (in particular predevelopment costs), the Patent Box, and the intangibles regime. A simpler corporation tax experience: considers the removal of reporting requirements that no longer provide proportionate value and ways of making processes easier to navigate.

The government will work with stakeholders over the coming year, and expressions of interest are due by 21 November 2026. The government will also explore using AI to help simplify tax law and design new policy.

Modernising the distributions framework

The government has confirmed that it will proceed with a package of reforms to modernise the taxation of distributions and repayments of capital, which are proposed to take effect from April 2028. Key proposals include aligning the income tax treatment of distributions from UK and non-UK companies and resolving tensions between the UK’s income and capital divide and non-UK corporate legislation, establishing a priority rule between the loans to participators and distributions regimes, and introducing a temporary tax charge on loans and advances from non-UK closely controlled companies to certain UK-resident participators. The government has, however, confirmed that it does not intend for these reforms to undermine the UK fund management sector’s international competitiveness and, as such, returns on asset managers’ co-investment and genuine investment returns in fund structures will continue to receive capital treatment in line with the current rules. The reforms will additionally modernise the purchase of own shares and Transactions in Securities rules, with further details to be developed through the technical consultation during 2027.