Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Autumn Budget 2026

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Contributor
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

We have one of the largest Southeast Asia international law practices, working across the region...

View firm profile
Explore more from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Chancellor John Healey's maiden Budget introduces significant tax reforms including a temporary 3% Corporation Tax Surcharge on banks, a new Founders' Relief offering 10% CGT rates for innovative company founders, and fundamental changes to distribution taxation rules. The Budget also proposes ending nearly a century of sovereign tax immunity for direct UK real estate investments and increases income tax rates on property and savings income.

United KingdomTax
William Arrenberg
William Arrenberg
Nick Clayton
Nick Clayton
Casey Dalton
Casey Dalton
Michael Hunt
Michael Hunt
Joshua Lom
Joshua Lom
Howard Murray
Howard Murray
Aurell Taussig
Aurell Taussig
Andrea Gott
Andrea Gott
Author LinkedIn connections

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey, delivered his maiden Budget today. 

The principal measures are set out in our full briefing which can be found here.

Set against a backdrop of elusive economic growth, stubbornly high inflation and increasing public debt, and with the constraints of the Government’s manifesto pledge not to increase National Insurance, rates of Income Tax or VAT for “working people”, the Chancellor had few options for significant revenue-raising measures. 

But tax revenue had to be found from somewhere, and in the short term, the Chancellor said he was “looking to our banks to help fund breathing space for British families”. A 3% increase to the Corporation Tax Surcharge on the profits of banks and building societies was thereby announced, albeit a temporary one that will run for 15 months from January 2027.

In the longer term, the Government’s aim is to support growth by encouraging entrepreneurs to locate start-ups and grow scale-up businesses in the UK. The key tax measure chosen to do this was the new Founders’ Relief, enabling eligible founders and early investors of high-growth, innovative companies to benefit from a reduced 10% rate of Capital Gains Tax (CGT) on disposals of shares or securities meeting strict criteria, with a limit on lifetime gains of £10 million. The trade-off for the introduction of this new relief was a scaling back of Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR), with the £1 million lifetime limit reduced by half to £500,000.

The remaining measures in today’s Budget may be seen by some as ‘tinkering around the edges’ of the tax system, but on closer inspection, the Government’s announcements signalled some potentially fundamental and far-reaching changes, most notably for businesses.

In particular, the Government confirmed that it will introduce all measures proposed as part of its consultation on the reform of the long-standing tax rules on distributions, potentially bringing about fundamental changes to the taxation of common corporate structuring including share buybacks, demergers and returns of capital. Fortunately, the Government recognises the significance of these complex changes, which will not be introduced until April 2028, with further technical consultation to take place in the intervening period.

For the real estate sector, HMRC is consulting on the potential end of nearly a century of uncodified sovereign tax immunity in the UK, and its replacement with a modern, statutory regime from January 2029. For sovereign investors holding a direct investment in UK real estate (including via partnerships or other transparent structures), returns would come within scope of UK tax for the first time. To soften the blow, new reliefs will be provided, including a bespoke REIT holding company regime, but modelling and the consideration of alternative structures will be needed ahead of this potentially major change. 

For individuals, the Chancellor announced an increase to the new, separate rates of Income Tax payable on the receipt of income from property and savings, before these rates have even taken effect. Basic, higher and additional rate taxpayers will pay rates of 24%, 44% and 49% respectively on these sources of income from April 2027.

A fuller summary of the key tax announcements from today’s Budget is set out below, and further information and details of a number of these will be made available with publication of Finance Bill 2027, expected shortly.

A link to the Government’s Budget 2026 website and full Government documentation can be found here.

A link to an article prepared by our Energy and Infrastructure team, setting out the Budget measures affecting the energy and infrastructure sectors, can be found here.

An article prepared by our Incentives team on the changes made to employee share schemes is accessible here, and an article prepared by our Financial Sponsors team, regarding Founders' Relief, Business Asset Disposal Relief and other measures aimed at founders and Venture Capital investors, is available here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Frequently Asked Questions About IRS Clearance And Form 706-NA

UK executors and beneficiaries dealing with US assets face significant delays in obtaining IRS Transfer Certificates, with waiting times now extending to two or three years. This comprehensive FAQ addresses the critical questions surrounding Form 706-NA applications, US estate tax requirements, and the practical challenges of administering estates containing US shares and investments when the deceased was not a US citizen.
GlobalTax
Lester Aldridge LLP
Lester Aldridge LLP
Article

UK ‘Windfall’ Bank Tax Would Worsen An Already Complex System

UK banks face the prospect of a new windfall tax as campaigners push for additional levies on strong reported profits, while industry leaders warn of potential consequences for lending, investment, and the UK's position as a global financial centre. This analysis examines the practical implications of adding another layer to an already complex sector-specific tax regime that includes corporation tax, banking surcharge, and bank levy.
United KingdomTax
RPC
RPC
Article

The Autumn Budget: Why Uncertainty Is Now The Biggest Cost For Business

As the Chancellor prepares to deliver the first Budget on 28 October 2026, business leaders face mounting uncertainty about potential tax changes, particularly around capital gains tax and property measures. With seven in 10 directors planning to freeze or cut investment, understanding how to build flexibility into transactions and succession plans has become critical for businesses, investors, and landlords navigating this period of speculation.
United KingdomTax
HCR Law
HCR Law
Article

Trump Administration Waives New Russia Sanctions And Tariffs Under Graham Act

President Trump issued an executive order implementing the Graham Act, which establishes substantial new tariffs on Russian goods and countries purchasing Russian energy, but simultaneously waives their application. The order creates a monitoring framework that leaves open the possibility of future enforcement while maintaining existing Russia sanctions regimes.
GlobalInternational Law
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Article

OFAC Expands Cuba Sanctions And Tightens Financial And Travel Restrictions

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has implemented sweeping changes to Cuba sanctions, establishing a new regulatory framework that targets foreign persons and financial institutions while significantly restricting previously authorized activities. These measures create potential sanctions exposure for non-U.S. businesses and banks conducting Cuba-related transactions, fundamentally altering the compliance landscape for international financial intermediaries.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP