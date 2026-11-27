Overview

On November 25, 2026, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced determinations in 14 investigations concerning structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. USTR determined that certain acts, policies and practices of the economies concerned are unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce and are therefore actionable under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974.

The determinations cover China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan and India. USTR investigated Mexico and Norway but has not made determinations with respect to those economies at this time.

Following the determinations, USTR proposed additional tariffs on a broad range of goods from the covered economies, subject to the exclusions and other treatment specified in the relevant economy-specific notices. The proposed tariff structures vary by economy and remain subject to public comment. They generally include tariffs of up to 35% for goods from Vietnam, up to 25% for goods from India and up to 20% for goods from China and Singapore. Proposed rates for the other covered economies are generally up to 15% or 18%, subject to the methodology, existing duties and exemptions identified in the relevant notice.

Section 301 investigations

USTR initiated the investigations on March 11, 2026, covering 16 economies and examining acts, policies and practices relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. Section 301 of the Trade Act may be used to address unjustifiable, unreasonable or discriminatory foreign government practices that burden or restrict US commerce. See 19 U.S.C. § 2411(a)–(b). The USTR heard testimony from nearly 140 witnesses and received 1,070 comments in response to the initiation of the investigations that covered all 16 investigated economies.

In its November 25 determinations, USTR identified different concerns across the covered economies, including industrial policies and production incentives, financial support, market-access barriers, labor practices, and the effects of investment and inputs from nonmarket economies. We note that the manufacturing sectors identified by USTR vary by economy and include, among others, automobiles, semiconductors, steel, pharmaceuticals, electronics, textiles and renewable energy products.

The proposed actions reflect the second Trump administration’s broader reliance on Section 301 as a trade enforcement tool. In July 2026, USTR imposed Section 301 tariffs on goods from 60 economies following investigations into their failure to prohibit or effectively enforce prohibitions on imports produced with forced labor.

We emphasize that the proposed tariffs are not yet final. USTR is seeking public comments on the proposed actions. Written comments and requests to appear at the public hearings are due by January 5, 2027, and USTR is scheduled to begin the hearings on January 25, 2027.

Key takeaways

From our perspective, the proposed actions may have significant implications for companies importing goods into the United States from the covered economies, particularly given the scope of the proposed product coverage and the potential interaction with existing Section 301 and Section 232 duties. The precise impact will depend on the final action adopted by USTR, including the applicable tariff rates, product exclusions and treatment of existing duties.

Companies with potentially affected supply chains should consider reviewing the relevant economy-specific notices and product annexes and assessing whether to participate in USTR’s public-comment process before the January 5, 2027 deadline.

We are closely monitoring the proposed actions and will provide further updates as the process develops.