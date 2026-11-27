On November 17, 2026, the FTC announced an enforcement action against Elk River Inc., an Alabama-based manufacturer of safety harnesses and fall protection equipment, alleging that the company falsely advertised its products as “Made in USA” despite relying heavily on imported components.

Elk River is subject to a $4.4 million judgment, which will be suspended after payment of $72,527 due to the company’s inability to pay the full amount. The proposed settlement also includes restrictions on the company’s future country-of-origin claims.

For manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers, the case highlights the importance of understanding the FTC’s Made in USA requirements, particularly when products incorporate foreign materials or components.

The Elk River Settlement

According to the FTC’s complaint, Elk River marketed its safety harnesses using claims such as “Made in USA,” “American-made,” and “#madeinalabama.”

These representations appeared on the company’s website, product labels, social media accounts, and other promotional materials.

Although Elk River performed final assembly at its Alabama manufacturing facility, the FTC alleged that most of the components and materials used in its harnesses originated outside the United States. Some imported components were essential to the products’ functionality and safe operation.

The FTC alleged that these representations violated Section 5 of the FTC Act, Section 45a, and the Made in USA Labeling Rule.

Under the proposed settlement, Elk River faces a $4.4 million judgment, which would be suspended after payment of $72,527 based on the company’s reported inability to pay the full amount. The full judgment could become payable if the company is found to have misrepresented its financial condition.

The proposed order would also prohibit misleading or unsubstantiated country-of-origin claims and require the company to notify affected consumers.

The FTC described the action as its fourth Made in USA enforcement case of 2026, reflecting continued scrutiny of domestic-origin advertising claims. Read more about the FTC’s 2026 Made in USA enforcement actions here.

What Are the FTC’s “Made in USA” Requirements?

Under the FTC’s Made in USA Labeling Rule, found at 16 CFR Part 323, businesses generally cannot make an unqualified Made in USA claim on a product label unless the product is “all or virtually all” made in the United States.

This means three key conditions must be satisfied:

Final assembly or processing occurs in the United States. The product’s final assembly or processing must take place domestically. All significant processing occurs in the United States. The significant manufacturing activities involved in producing the product must occur domestically. All or virtually all components are made and sourced in the United States. The product must contain no more than negligible foreign content.

Importantly, there is no universal percentage of domestic content that automatically qualifies a product for an unqualified Made in USA claim.

The FTC considers factors such as the proportion of manufacturing costs attributable to domestic parts and processing, how far removed imported content is from the finished product, and the significance of foreign components to the product’s overall function.

A product assembled in the United States using substantial imported components may therefore fail to qualify for an unqualified Made in USA claim.

Made in USA Claims vs. CBP Country-of-Origin Requirements

One important distinction for importers is that FTC Made in USA advertising requirements and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) country-of-origin rules are not the same.

CBP administers country-of-origin marking requirements for imported merchandise under 19 U.S.C. § 1304 and applicable regulations, including 19 CFR Part 134.

These rules generally require foreign-origin articles imported into the United States to be marked with their country of origin, unless an exception applies.

For customs purposes, country of origin is often determined by where an article was manufactured, produced, or grown, or where it underwent a qualifying substantial transformation. A substantial transformation generally occurs when processing results in an article with a new name, character, or use that is distinct from the original materials. These determinations are subject to applicable product-specific rules.

The FTC, however, applies a stricter standard to unqualified Made in USA claims.

A product may undergo sufficient processing in the United States to be considered U.S.-origin for certain customs purposes but still contain too much significant foreign content to qualify for an unqualified Made in USA advertising claim.

Likewise, compliance with CBP’s country-of-origin marking requirements does not automatically establish compliance with FTC advertising standards.

Businesses should evaluate these requirements separately rather than assuming that a customs origin determination authorizes a particular marketing claim.

What Should Manufacturers and Importers Do to Ensure Compliance?

Companies that manufacture, import, distribute, or advertise products with U.S.-origin claims should review their compliance practices before making or continuing those representations.

Review existing Made in USA claims.

Examine product labels, packaging, websites, catalogs, advertisements, social media content, and online marketplace listings for statements or imagery that could communicate a domestic-origin claim.

Verify the origin of components and materials.

Review bills of materials, supplier records, manufacturing documentation, and sourcing information to determine where components originate and where significant processing occurs.

Evaluate the significance of imported content.

Consider not only the value or quantity of imported components but also their importance to the finished product’s form and function.

Determine whether qualified claims are more appropriate.

If a product does not satisfy the FTC’s all-or-virtually-all standard, consider whether a narrower, accurate, and properly substantiated representation may be used instead.

Maintain supporting documentation.

Businesses should retain evidence supporting their origin claims, including supplier certifications, purchase records, production information, and manufacturing process descriptions.

Review FTC and CBP requirements separately.

Companies importing foreign components for domestic manufacturing should ensure compliance with both applicable customs country-of-origin requirements and FTC advertising standards.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Products must be “all or virtually all” made in the United States to make an unqualified “Made in USA” claim under FTC requirements.

to make an unqualified “Made in USA” claim under FTC requirements. Final assembly in the United States is not enough. Manufacturers must also consider the origin of significant components, materials, and processing activities.

Manufacturers must also consider the origin of significant components, materials, and processing activities. Qualified claims may be permissible. Statements such as “Assembled in USA with imported components” must accurately reflect the product’s manufacturing process and be properly substantiated.

Statements such as “Assembled in USA with imported components” must accurately reflect the product’s manufacturing process and be properly substantiated. FTC and CBP country-of-origin requirements are different. Compliance with CBP marking rules does not automatically establish compliance with FTC Made in USA advertising standards.

Compliance with CBP marking rules does not automatically establish compliance with FTC Made in USA advertising standards. Manufacturers and importers should review their origin claims, supplier documentation, product labeling, and marketing materials to reduce the risk of enforcement actions.

Diaz Trade Law helps importers and manufacturers navigate complex country-of-origin requirements, customs regulations, and compliance obligations. Our attorneys can assist with country-of-origin determinations, CBP marking requirements, supply chain reviews, and developing compliance strategies to help businesses identify and address potential risks.