On November 16, 2026, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced an interim final rule (IFR) that is expected to materially affect the supply and operation of data centers outside the United States. Its consequences extend beyond semiconductor manufacturers to cloud providers, data-center operators, customers, and investors. Against a backdrop of U.S. official concern about access to advanced computing by Chinese military, intelligence and other end users, the IFR represents the most significant expansion of advanced-computing export controls to date under the Trump administration.

Notably:

Existing customers may require new licenses . Overseas data centers providing substantial computing power to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other specified destinations (or whose ultimate parent is headquartered there) may need authorization to continue. The IFR gives certain existing arrangements 90 days to obtain a license but leaves important questions about which arrangements qualify.

. Overseas data centers providing substantial computing power to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other specified destinations (or whose ultimate parent is headquartered there) may need authorization to continue. The IFR gives certain existing arrangements 90 days to obtain a license but leaves important questions about which arrangements qualify. Knowing your customer may no longer be enough . The new controls can reach services supplied through intermediaries for restricted companies located in China or Country Group D:5. Suppliers and operators may therefore need to demand greater visibility into their customers’ customers, as well as customer ownership and how computing capacity is used. Existing offtake contracts may not provide the information or protections they need.

. The new controls can reach services supplied through intermediaries for restricted companies located in China or Country Group D:5. Suppliers and operators may therefore need to demand greater visibility into their customers’ customers, as well as customer ownership and how computing capacity is used. Existing offtake contracts may not provide the information or protections they need. Five major markets face new equipment-licensing requirements . Covered shipments of controlled semiconductors and transfers to or within Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil will require licenses for the first time. There is a limited exclusion for certain U.S.-headquartered recipients or the U.S.-headquartered ultimate parents of non-U.S. entities, but the exclusion comes with monthly reporting obligations and does not displace other export controls. Separately, the president has made recent comments concerning potential restrictions on the operation of data centers outside the U.S. by U.S. companies, but it is unclear how these comments may translate into policy.

. Covered shipments of controlled semiconductors and transfers to or within Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil will require licenses for the first time. There is a limited exclusion for certain U.S.-headquartered recipients or the U.S.-headquartered ultimate parents of non-U.S. entities, but the exclusion comes with monthly reporting obligations and does not displace other export controls. Separately, the president has made recent comments concerning potential restrictions on the operation of data centers outside the U.S. by U.S. companies, but it is unclear how these comments may translate into policy. Repealing the AI Diffusion Rule does not mean broad deregulation. The IFR formally repeals most of the AI Diffusion Rule framework introduced in the Biden administration while retaining important controls and adding new restrictions on overseas access to advanced computing.

The IFR, whose preamble notes that it was drafted by the Treasury Department and the National Security Council, became effective and binding upon its publication in the Federal Register on November 19, 2026, subject to its limited transition provisions. The comment period does not delay compliance. The IFR provides a 30-day grace period for shipments en route and a 90-day transition period for licensing of data centers required to do so under the IFR. Companies should identify affected customers and contracts now, determine who is responsible for licensing and reporting, and assess potential service interruptions and revenue exposure.

End-use and end-user controls for data centers (15 C.F.R. § 744.24)

New Section 744.24 of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) requires a license for specified exports, reexports and transfers (in-country) when the exporter, reexporter or transferor has “knowledge,” at the time of the transaction, that an item is destined for a data center that is providing, or is expected to provide, access to more than 12 million “aggregate TPP” of compute, via a single facility or across “linked” data centers, to or for companies headquartered in Macau or Country Group D:5 or whose ultimate parent company is headquartered there.

Covered items include integrated circuits (ICs), including graphics processing units (GPUs), classified under Export Control Classification Number (ECCN) 3A090 other than 3A090.c, equipment classified under ECCN 4A090, specified items in related “.z” classifications, and specified software and technology. Under new Section 772.1, “aggregate TPP” is calculated by adding the TPP values of the specified ICs or commodities in the relevant group.

This new provision is likely to be onerous for companies to apply in practice for various reasons:

It is not limited to the initial shipment of the chips. BIS treats a change from a permitted end use to an end use prohibited by Section 744.24 as a transfer (in-country). Accordingly, even if the foreign data center lawfully acquires and imports covered equipment, any subsequent access above the 12 million aggregate TPP threshold to customers based in Country Group D:5 may require a license, even if the equipment remains in the same facility with the same operator. The prohibition applies to the person possessing the equipment even if that person was not a party to its original export, reexport or transfer. Companies will therefore need to devise a way to reliably measure aggregate TPP across their entire customer base.

It has no “grandfather” clause — meaning that existing D:5 customers trigger a license requirement. Section 744.24(b)(3) states that a data center already providing a “significant volume of compute power” to companies headquartered in Macau or Country Group D:5, or whose ultimate parent company is headquartered there, must obtain a license within 90 days of the IFR’s effective date if it wishes to continue those services or face future export restrictions. Because the IFR was published on November 19, 2026, the deadline to obtain a license is February 17, 2027. The provision requires obtaining a license, not merely filing an application. However, it does not expressly define “significant volume of compute power” or explain precisely how this requirement interacts with the transaction-based prohibition in Section 744.24(a)(1). Given the short time frame within which companies must obtain a license (if applicable), the ambiguity surrounding the meaning of “significant volume” presents an additional compliance hurdle.

It reaches the customer’s customer, thereby effectively requiring diligence to extend through the supply chain. The preamble to the IFR clarifies that the restriction imposed in Section 744.24(a)(1) includes situations where there is “knowledge” that the data center is providing compute to a non-D:5 customer that is in turn (i) “training” SI models for a D:5 company, (ii) “participating in the training” of SI models for a D:5 company or (iii) merely “providing” SI models to a D:5 company. The IFR uses the term “Super Intelligence” ( SI ) to refer to what is often described as artificial intelligence ( AI ). As a result of the above, exporters and data centers will have substantially more-onerous due diligence obligations. These provisions may require greater visibility into downstream beneficiaries. Suppliers must obtain sufficient information concerning a foreign data center’s customer-diligence practices, and operators may need information about their customers’ downstream activities to assess whether compute is being provided to or for a restricted company. This may require, inter alia, amending existing offtake agreements between the data center and its customers and/or amending contracts or terms of service between the customer and its own customers.

) to refer to what is often described as artificial intelligence ( ). As a result of the above, exporters and data centers will have substantially more-onerous due diligence obligations. These provisions may require greater visibility into downstream beneficiaries. Suppliers must obtain sufficient information concerning a foreign data center’s customer-diligence practices, and operators may need information about their customers’ downstream activities to assess whether compute is being provided to or for a restricted company. This may require, inter alia, amending existing offtake agreements between the data center and its customers and/or amending contracts or terms of service between the customer and its own customers. It reaches “linked data centers.” For purposes of assessing aggregate TPP, Section 744.24(a)(1) covers access at one data center or through “linked” data centers. Section 744.24(d)(2) in turn defines the term “linked data centers” as facilities connected through physical or digital networking infrastructure that enables them to operate together by sharing resources, balancing workloads and replicating data. Operators must therefore assess how capacity is made available across connected facilities rather than examine each site in isolation. The IFR does not clearly resolve whether access provided to separate restricted customers must be combined and aggregated. Operators therefore need to understand both their equipment and how capacity is made available across their networks. It may prove to be a technical challenge for companies to apply this new definition in practice. Companies should document their methodology.

It significantly expands mandatory due diligence and introduces a presumption of “knowledge” in certain circumstances. The IFR expands due diligence expectations by requiring suppliers to obtain “sufficient information” about a foreign data center’s customer-screening and know-your-customer practices, including its procedures for identifying direct or indirect ownership or control connected to Macau or Country Group D:5. If the data center cannot or will not provide adequate information, that results in a due diligence “red flag.” And the IFR provides that such a red flag presumptively establishes “knowledge” of the restricted end use unless resolved before the transaction proceeds. Suppliers therefore cannot treat an absence of customer information as evidence that no license is required.

It precludes reliance on the EAR’s de minimis provisions. Relying upon non-U.S. components for data centers does not necessarily place equipment beyond the new data-center controls. If covered U.S.-origin items (e.g., Nvidia GPUs) are incorporated or commingled into foreign-made products, the IFR prevents reexporters and transferors from relying on the EAR’s de minimis provisions (15 C.F.R. § 734.4) to avoid triggering a license obligation where the knowledge condition in Note 2 to Section 744.24(a)(1) is satisfied concerning a prohibited end use. Companies must therefore assess the relevant U.S.-origin content and intended use rather than assume that a low proportion of U.S. content eliminates licensing exposure.

BIS reserves the right to inform companies that a license is required even where no “red flags” have been identified. Even robust diligence does not eliminate the risk of an additional licensing obligation. Section 744.24(a)(2) permits BIS to require a license for specified items, persons or destinations based on an unacceptable risk of the restricted activity or diversion to it via an “is informed” letter. An “is informed” letter is an individualized notice from BIS imposing a licensing requirement on specified transactions. The recipient must comply with such a notice even if its earlier diligence did not identify a licensing requirement. Companies should establish procedures to escalate these notices promptly and prevent affected transactions from proceeding without the required authorization.

The only exclusion from new Section 744.24 is a limited exclusion for computing access provided solely for a qualifying “commercial recommender system,” subject to submission of specified information to BIS. The system must be exclusively designed and exclusively used for the defined recommendation functions. Systems designed or used to generate new content, and systems incorporating such a model, do not qualify simply because they also perform recommendation functions. The submission must identify the relevant Macau- or D:5-headquartered company or company with an ultimate parent headquartered there, the aggregate TPP provided to or for it, and the diligence performed to establish exclusive recommender-system use.

In light of the above, suppliers and data center operators should promptly identify affected contracts and determine whether they can continue performance. The commercial review should address responsibility for licensing, customer cooperation, service interruption, payment consequences and rights arising from regulatory changes. For lenders and investors, the same exercise should test whether projected revenues depend on relationships that may require authorization.

Destination-based controls (15 C.F.R. §§ 742.6, 743.10)

The IFR adds new licensing requirements for specified advanced-computing items that are exported, reexported or transferred to or within Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil. See 15 C.F.R. § 742.6(a)(6)(iii)(A)(1). Unlike the new end-user restriction discussed above, this requirement turns on the destination country and does not depend on establishing that a restricted-country customer will receive compute access. Applications for a license will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, including by reference to the destination country’s export-control enforcement record and cooperation with BIS.

An exclusion is available where the ultimate consignee or end user is U.S.-headquartered or has a U.S.-headquartered ultimate parent, provided the exporter, reexporter or transferor satisfies new Section 743.10 reporting requirements. Reports are due by the first business day of the following month and must include transaction-party, ownership, product, performance, quantity, destination and transaction-date information.

The exclusion described above is not a general exemption from the EAR for U.S.-owned infrastructure; companies must still assess separate customer-linked and other end-use requirements, including Sections 744.23 and 744.24. Suppliers and recipients should agree in advance who will collect the necessary information and ensure timely reporting.

The five-country requirement supplements, rather than replaces, other destination-based controls. Revised Section 742.6(a)(6)(iii)(A)(2) separately requires licenses for the specified items destined to Country Group D:1, D:4 or D:5, excluding destinations also listed in A:5 or A:6.

Clarification of additional end-user controls (15 C.F.R. § 744.23(a)(3))

Before the IFR, Section 744.23(a)(3) already required licenses for specified advanced-computing transactions involving entities headquartered, or whose ultimate parent was headquartered, in Macau or Country Group D:5, including certain transactions supplying those entities through third countries.

However, the IFR’s preamble clarifies the reach of that existing restriction: The reference in Section 744.23(a)(3)(i)(A) to transactions “for an entity” extends to transactions undertaken “on behalf of” that entity, even where it is not the ultimate consignee or end user. Examples include arrangements in which the restricted entity is the direct or indirect purchaser of the equipment or its exclusive or primary remote user. In its preamble, BIS describes a primary remote end user as one receiving more than 50% of the data center’s total compute. These examples should not be treated as an exhaustive definition or as establishing a safe harbor for arrangements below that percentage. Moreover, the separate absolute-capacity trigger in Section 744.24 may require authorization even where a restricted customer receives only a minority of the facility’s capacity.

Companies should therefore review the purchasing arrangements and anticipated allocation of computing capacity rather than rely solely on the identity of the equipment’s immediate recipient. That review should cover historical transactions as well as planned transactions, since the IFR states that the existing control has never been limited to shipments naming the restricted company as ultimate consignee or end user and states expressly that entities that violated the requirement should submit a voluntary self-disclosure under Section 764.

Other significant provisions

The IFR repeals most of the AI Diffusion Rule, including its country tiers, model-weights controls and Data Center Validated End-User authorization. The AI Diffusion Rule was released in the final weeks of the Biden administration; the Trump administration later indicated it did not intend to enforce the rule. The IFR nevertheless retains the Advanced Compute Manufacturing exception and worldwide coverage of the advanced-computing foreign direct product rule.

Separately, the IFR tightens classification and licensing rules for advanced logic chips. It restricts certain transistor-count tests for chips from designers linked to specified destinations and requires licenses worldwide for specified manufacturing and packaging transactions involving 3A090.a chips from designers without approved or authorized status.

Conclusion

Companies should assess existing customer commitments and planned equipment transactions now rather than wait for the comment process to conclude. The immediate priorities are to identify restricted-country connections, measure relevant capacity, determine licensing and reporting responsibilities, and ensure that contracts provide the information and flexibility needed to respond. Public comments may prompt BIS to clarify or amend the IFR, but submitting comments does not suspend the rule’s requirements.

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