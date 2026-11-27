On November 16, 2026, the Department of Commerce and the Department of Justice issued a joint statement setting out the timeline of their investigation into Megaspeed, a Singaporean company, for potential export control violations. The statement traces how a Commerce export inquiry moved from a records request to a supplier, to an overseas end-use check, to a DOJ-led criminal investigation. Manufacturers, distributors, resellers, and data center operators that handle controlled semiconductors should read it as a map of how these matters can develop.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Commerce stated it opened its Megaspeed investigation in 2024 for potential export control violations, after identifying suspicious activity through proactive monitoring of potential sensitive semiconductor diversion.

In May 2025, Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed.

In June 2025, BIS agents and Singaporean law enforcement officials conducted an on-site, in-person end-use check at Megaspeed and interviewed its CEO.

DOJ then took the lead role in the criminal investigation. The joint statement does not announce charges against Megaspeed.

DTL’s read: every company in the chip supply chain, including distributors and resellers, should be ready for records requests that reach indirect sales.

How the Megaspeed Investigation Unfolded

The agencies stated that while they don’t typically comment on ongoing investigations, it is in the public interest to provide the facts and address inaccurate information circulating in public reporting. The timeline below tracks the joint statement.

The statement says DOJ and BIS, working together, will bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed “for any criminal conduct that may have occurred.” It does not identify charges, the specific regulatory provisions at issue, or the particular items involved.

The agencies also stated that seventeen defendants across six separate investigations have been charged in connection with allegations of smuggling billions of dollars’ worth of semiconductors. Commerce stated that it has brought monetary penalties to new highs across export control cases, which the statement describes as an eighteen-fold increase over the Biden administration.

What the Timeline Signals for Companies That Sell or Handle Controlled Chips

Records requests can reach your supplier first

Commerce stated that its investigators asked the manufacturer for records of direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed.

DTL’s read: A company that buys through a distributor, or resells to someone who does, may have its transactions reviewed through its supplier’s records before the government ever contacts it. We expect suppliers to ask distributors and resellers for more end-user documentation, and to ask for it faster.

A supplier can cut off a customer before any government listing

Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its “no sell” list in June 2025, according to the joint statement. The statement does not explain the reasons for that step, and it does not mention the Entity List.

DTL’s read: A commercial cut-off can arrive with no Federal Register notice and no screening-list hit. Companies that depend on a single source for advanced chips should treat a supplier compliance hold as a business continuity risk, not only a legal one.

End-use checks can be in person and can involve foreign authorities

BIS agents conducted the Megaspeed end-use check on-site, together with Singaporean law enforcement officials, and interviewed the company’s CEO.

DTL’s read: Who meets the officers, what records are on hand, and what is said in the interview all become part of the record. We cover how these visits work in BIS End-Use Checks: What Happens When an Export Control Officer Calls Your Customer.

<pAn export inquiry can become a criminal investigation

The statement says DOJ took the lead role in the criminal investigation following the BIS enforcement action.

DTL’s read: The first contact may look routine. Companies should bring in counsel before responding to a records request, scheduling an end-use check, or sitting for an interview. Where an internal review turns up a problem, a voluntary self-disclosure may be worth evaluating; see our discussion of Bosch’s $36 million BIS penalty and separate DOJ resolution.

Action Items for Exporters, Distributors, and Data Center Operators

How Diaz Trade Law Can Help

Diaz Trade Law advises exporters, distributors, and technology companies on BIS end-use checks, records requests, internal investigations, and voluntary self-disclosures. If your company sells or handles advanced semiconductors and has received an inquiry, or wants to get ahead of one, contact us at [email protected] or 305-456-3830.

Source: Joint Statement from Department of Commerce and Department of Justice on Megaspeed Investigation (Nov. 16, 2026)