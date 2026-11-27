Written by: Gareth Amdor, Ben Brown, Jason Collins, Michael Graham, Keunyoung Oh, David Thompson, Stuart Walsh, Richard Woolich, Ravi Ahlawat, Clara Boyd, Pranay Sofet, Lauren Redhead, Emily Burke, Jason Carli, Aniston Inger-Holland, Alice Parsons, Laura Clark, Chris Cockerill, Natalie Groves

On Wednesday, 28 October, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer delivered the UK Autumn Budget. The Budget followed intense speculation, fuelled by the Chancellor’s reticence and widespread expectations among the public, media, and industry that it would be a tax-raising budget.

Overall, the Budget offers relative stability and certainty, with targeted tax-raising measures and what appear to be incremental reforms.

The headline announcements are:

The main rate of corporation tax remains at 25%, with the small profits rate remaining at 19%. The bank corporation tax surcharge will increase from 3% to 6% for 15 months from January 2027.





For capital allowances, the full expensing regime remains unchanged. The main rate first-year allowance will increase from 40% to 50% for expenditure incurred on or after 1 January 2027. The main rate writing-down allowance will fall to 12%, with effect from 1 April 2027 for corporation tax and 6 April 2027 for income tax.





For individuals, the income tax rate for savings and property rental income will increase by 2%. Other rates remain unchanged. The previously announced reduction in the cash ISA limit has been reversed: the annual limit will remain at GBP20,000.





The capital gains tax (CGT) rate remains unchanged. A new Founders’ Relief will offer a 10% CGT rate on qualifying disposals, subject to a lifetime limit of GBP10 million. The Business Assets Disposal Relief limit will reduce from GBP1 million to GBP500,000.





Reforms to CSOP and EMI share schemes will extend the CSOP exercise period to 15 years and increase the individual option limit to GBP120,000. Eligible employees will be able to receive the full amount of options under both a CSOP and an EMI scheme. CSOP will be renamed EMI2.





A substantial business rates package was announced for retail, hospitality and leisure (RHL) properties in England. From 1 April 2027, RHL businesses will have their rates frozen in real terms, reduced or cut to zero.





The Advance Tax Certainty Service, launched in July 2026, provides clearances on the tax treatment of investments in ‘major projects’ in the UK. The threshold will be reduced from GBP1 billion to GBP300 million, making the service available to more projects.





On VAT: From April 2027, the reverse charge for services received from overseas is expected to be restricted to cases where the UK business customer is VAT registered. From October 2027, the existing VAT online marketplace liability rules are expected to extend to sales made by UK businesses. Online marketplaces will become responsible for collecting VAT on relevant sales by UK VAT-registered businesses and other UK businesses whose annual sales through a particular platform meet a minimum threshold.



A number of additional announcements, many previously announced or consulted on, will be relevant to corporates and investors:

Reform of sovereign wealth fund taxation. A consultation proposes to replace the current sovereign immunity regime with a new ‘sovereign tax status’ regime, with effect from 1 January 2029. Under the proposal, sovereign wealth funds would be subject to UK tax on income arising from UK land, chargeable gains on disposals of direct holdings of UK land and interests in certain UK property-rich vehicles, and UK trading income.





Modernising the distributions framework. The government will proceed with a package of reforms to modernise the taxation of distributions and repayments of capital. The reforms are proposed to take effect from April 2028.





A new consultation, Corporate Tax Simplification for Business Investment, seeks to identify opportunities to simplify corporate tax, improve certainty and support competitiveness.

Please see below further detail on each of these measures and our more extensive coverage in the articles below.