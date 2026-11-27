ARTICLE · 27 NOVEMBER 2026
UK Pensions: Joint DB And DC Trustee Agenda Update—December 2026
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The UK government has introduced significant changes to pension scheme governance, tax treatment, and regulatory frameworks that will reshape how trustees manage defined benefit and hybrid schemes. From new inheritance tax rules affecting pension benefits to AI investment guidance and enhanced transfer conditions, these developments require immediate trustee attention and action. Understanding how these reforms impact scheme administration, member communications, and fiduciary duties is essential for mainta
Welcome to our monthly update on current legal issues for trustees of DB and hybrid pension schemes, designed to help you stay up to date with key developments between trustee meetings and to support the legal update item on your next trustee agenda. We also have a separate DC-only briefing.
Budget 2026
The Chancellor’s autumn budget and accompanying Pension Schemes Newsletter included a number of pensions-related announcements:
- Removal of the two-year tax deadline for payment of death benefits
- Changes to the requirements for payment of serious ill-health lump sums
- Relaxation of rules around retaining tax protections on transfer, to support DC consolidation and guided retirement
- A new Pension Tax Allowance
- Tweaks to the upcoming inheritance tax regime.
Draft legislation for some of the changes has been published.
Action: Consider how the announcements impact your scheme. Most immediately, you may want to consider rule changes reflecting the removal of the two-year death benefit tax deadline.
AI guidance
TPR has published guidance for trustees on mitigating the concentration risk caused by rapid growth in AI-related investment. It has also published separate guidance encouraging trustees to explore how AI could deliver better member outcomes while understanding and managing risks. The ICO has published guidance on handling AI-assisted subject access requests.
Action: Consider how your scheme is dealing with AI in different contexts.
Changes to conditions for transfers
The government has published a consultation response setting out changes to the regulations on conditions for transfers: a new red flag for transfers to a SSAS with no employment link; easier transfers to ‘reputable’ schemes; changes to when MaPS guidance is required; and removal of the amber flag for overseas investment. Regulations will be published in due course, alongside detailed guidance, and are expected to come into force in April 2027.
Action: Transfer processes should be updated once final legislation and guidance is published.
Dashboards updates
The MoneyHelper Pensions Dashboard is expected to launch to the public in summer 2027. PASA has published guidance on resolving possible matches and the PDP has published guidance on the new draft updated reporting standards.
Action: Prepare for public launch of dashboards.
Trustee governance changes
The government has published a consultation response with upcoming changes to trustee governance requirements, including: updates to TKU; a requirement for Chairs to assess board skills; reinforced expectations on use of professional trustee services; criteria on use of professional corporate sole trustees (PCSTs) and a requirement for boards to approve a move to a PCST; and a new administrators’ standards and registration regime.
Action: Keep a watching brief.
Securitisation due diligence changes
Draft regulations making occupational pension scheme investors subject to the FCA due diligence rules when investing in securitisation have been laid before Parliament. These changes are expected to come into force on January 1, 2027.
Action: Ensure the correct due diligence process is being followed, where applicable. This may be completed by your investment managers.
Inheritance tax and pensions—further guidance
HMRC has published a second technical note on the upcoming changes bringing most pension benefits into the scope of inheritance tax (IHT) from April 2027. The note focuses on information sharing between personal representatives and pension scheme administrators. It also includes a timeline of upcoming HMRC guidance and materials.
Action: Ensure your administrative processes and governance are ready for the IHT changes.
New bereavement leave from April 2027
The government has published a consultation response setting out its proposals for new entitlements to bereavement leave, which are intended to take effect from April 2027. Bereavement leave will be available in the case of a pregnancy loss before 24 weeks and the loss of a loved one.
Action: Be prepared to review and, if necessary, update your rules once regulations are finalised.
Have your say
- The DWP has published a consultation on policy proposals for guided retirement (providing DC members with one or more default decumulation solutions). The consultation closes on December 22, 2026.
- The DWP has published a response to its consultation on creation of retirement collective pension schemes, alongside a consultation on draft regulations. The consultation closes on December 15, 2026.
- The DWP is consulting on guidance on trustees’ investment and fiduciary duties. The consultation closes on January 27, 2027.
- The DWP has published a call for evidence on TPR’s regulatory framework, closing on December 21, 2026.
Watch this space
- The government intends to consult on issues around transfer advice.
- The DWP will consult on proposals for regulating scheme sponsor swaps ‘in due course’; TPR intends to publish interim guidance to help trustees understand its regulatory expectations when considering these transactions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.