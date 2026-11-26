The government has confirmed that it will introduce a new zero rate of VAT for land sold to registered providers of social housing.

Announced as part of the autumn budget 2026, the reform is intended to allow registered providers to acquire land before construction reaches the ‘golden brick’ stage. The new zero rate is expected to take effect from 1 April 2027, with secondary legislation due to be laid in early 2027.

The measures should simplify the way in which affordable housing land transactions are structured, enable earlier transfers of title and reduce the reliance on staged transactions and complex contractual arrangements to accelerate housing delivery. However, registered providers and developers will still need to consider carefully how the earlier transfer of land affects development risk, infrastructure delivery and grant-funding requirements. The measures will also likely to be restricted to registered providers and not their development subsidiaries.

Why is the VAT treatment changing?

Under the current rules, the sale of bare land that is subject to an option to tax will generally attract VAT. Registered providers may not be able to recover all of that VAT because their principal supplies of social housing are commonly exempt.

To avoid an irrecoverable VAT cost, transactions are often structured so that the land is not transferred until construction has progressed beyond the damp-proof course. At that point, the transaction can qualify as the zero-rated first grant of a major interest in a new dwelling. This is commonly known as a ‘golden brick’ structure.

Although well established, golden brick arrangements can delay the transfer of title and affect development sequencing, cash flow and access to funding. They may also require more complex contractual arrangements and, in some cases, the use of a VAT-registered development subsidiary. Respondents to the government’s consultation identified higher financing costs, cash-flow constraints, legal complexity and SDLT inefficiencies among the practical consequences of the existing arrangements.

What did the budget confirm?

Following its consultation, which ran from 23 June to 18 August 2026, the government has decided to proceed with a new zero rate for land sold to registered providers of social housing.

The relief will be based principally on the status of the purchaser, rather than being conditional on the land subsequently being put to a particular use. The government considers this approach more manageable for HMRC and less likely to create additional complexity for mixed-use and mixed-tenure developments.

The legislation will use the existing VAT definition of a registered provider, or ‘relevant housing association’. The relief is therefore not currently proposed to apply more generally to every organisation involved in delivering affordable housing. This may remain an important point for schemes involving joint ventures, unregistered subsidiaries, charities, community-led bodies or other delivery vehicles.

The new zero rate is due to take effect on 1 April 2027. Further HMRC guidance is expected before implementation.

What are the potential benefits?

For qualifying transactions, the reform should provide greater flexibility over when land is transferred and how schemes are structured.

Potential benefits include:

Earlier transfer of title - registered providers should be able to acquire land before construction reaches golden brick stage.

Improved cash flow - developers may no longer need to fund works through to golden brick before completing the land sale.

Earlier access to funding - where grant or private funding is linked to the acquisition of the land, registered providers may be able to draw down funds sooner.

Simpler contractual arrangements - there may be less need for staged transfers, extended conditional contracts and golden brick development agreements.

Reduced reliance on development subsidiaries - some registered providers may no longer need to use a VAT-registered ‘DevCo’ purely to manage the VAT cost of acquiring opted land.

Lower transaction costs - simpler structures could reduce legal, tax and administrative costs..

These changes could improve scheme viability and make it easier to bring forward land for affordable housing. Consultation respondents also considered that earlier land transfers and reduced reliance on golden brick structures could help accelerate social housing delivery.

What risks will registered providers need to manage?

The VAT reform will remove one reason for delaying completion, but it will not remove the development risks associated with acquiring land at an earlier stage.

Infrastructure and development risk

Under a traditional golden brick structure, the registered provider does not usually take ownership until an agreed level of construction has been completed. The developer may also be required to deliver roads, utilities and other infrastructure to specified milestones before completion.

An earlier land transfer could mean that the registered provider assumes ownership before those works have been completed or independently inspected. The development agreement will therefore need to deal clearly with:

Responsibility for roads, sewers, utilities and other infrastructure

Construction standards and specifications

The development programme and key milestones

Inspection and sign-off arrangements

Security for the developer’s obligations

Delay, default and step-in rights

Indemnities and compensation for non-delivery

Depending on the scheme, the parties may still decide to retain a construction milestone or defer part of the purchase price, even where this is no longer required to achieve zero rating.

Grant-funding conditions

Earlier access to grant funding may be beneficial, but grant agreements will continue to contain conditions and delivery milestones. These may include requirements relating to acquisition, start on site, practical completion and occupation.

Where the registered provider acquires the land before development has progressed, developer delay could affect its ability to meet those conditions. The contractual documents should allocate responsibility for delay and address any loss suffered if grant is reduced, reallocated or withdrawn because the developer has failed to meet an agreed milestone.

Eligibility and transaction structure

The proposed relief is targeted at sales to registered providers. Transactions involving joint ventures, subsidiaries or other delivery bodies will therefore need to be reviewed carefully to establish whether the immediate purchaser qualifies.

The government has acknowledged concerns that a status-based test may not accommodate every modern delivery model. However, it has concluded that targeting land sold to registered providers offers greater administrative certainty than making relief dependent on the land’s eventual use.

Evidence and certification

Sellers will need to obtain and retain sufficient evidence to support the VAT treatment applied to the transaction. The contractual VAT provisions should, accordingly, clearly allocate responsibility for providing that evidence and address the consequences should the zero-rating be found not to apply.

The detailed compliance requirements have not yet been published. It is anticipated that the legislative framework will prescribe the form of declaration or certificate required from the purchaser, the records that the parties must retain, the respective responsibilities of the seller and purchaser and the consequences of providing inaccurate information or a failure to meet the relevant conditions.

What should registered providers and developers do now?

Although the new zero rate will not take effect until 1 April 2027, parties negotiating transactions that may complete on or after that date should consider the reform now.

In particular, they should:

review proposed completion dates and existing golden brick arrangements;

identify whether the immediate purchaser will qualify as a registered provider for VAT purposes;

consider whether the agreement should accommodate completion either before or after the new rules take effect;

revisit assumptions relating to VAT, SDLT, cash flow and grant drawdown;

assess whether any development subsidiary or staged structure remains necessary;

review the allocation of infrastructure and development risk if title will transfer earlier; and

ensure the VAT provisions address certification, evidence, changes in law and any subsequent HMRC assessment.

Until the secondary legislation and HMRC guidance are published, contracts should retain sufficient flexibility to respond to the final scope and administrative requirements of the relief.

Looking ahead

The new zero rate represents a significant change in the way affordable housing land transactions may be structured. By allowing qualifying land to be transferred before golden brick stage, the reform should reduce tax-driven complexity, improve cash flow and give registered providers and developers greater flexibility over acquisition and development arrangements.

It will not, however, make golden brick structures redundant in every case. Parties may still choose to link completion or payment to a construction milestone for commercial, funding or risk-management reasons. Existing arrangements should therefore be reviewed on their own facts rather than automatically restructured.

The detail will be important. Registered providers, developers and landowners should monitor the secondary legislation and HMRC guidance expected ahead of implementation on 1 April 2027 and consider how the new rules affect transactions already in the pipeline.