Written by: Richard Woolich and Natalie Groves

On Wednesday, 28 October, the Chancellor delivered the UK Autumn Budget 2026, announcing a number of changes that will affect the real estate sector. The key points are as follows:

Property income tax rate increases

Building on the 2% increase announced at the Budget 2025, the government will increase the rates of income tax on property income by a further 2% from 6 April 2027. As a result, from 6 April 2027 the basic, higher, and additional rates will be 24%, 44%, and 49% respectively, for real estate located in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The equivalent savings income (interest) rates will increase by the same amount. Dividend income tax rates are unaffected.

This is a further, and significant, step in the government’s direction of travel of reducing returns for private landlords. Alongside this, the government will consult on expanding third-party reporting requirements for property income data, which signals increased HMRC scrutiny of rental income.

Capital allowances

The rate of writing-down allowances on the general pool will be reduced, from 14% to 12% per annum, with effect from 1 April 2027 for corporation tax and 6 April 2027 for income tax. The rates for integral features and structures and buildings allowances are unaffected.

To partly offset this, the main rate first-year allowance will increase from 40% to 50% for expenditure incurred on or after 1 January 2027. The government has also confirmed that it will maintain full expensing, in line with its commitment to the Corporate Tax Roadmap, which also caps the headline rate of corporation tax at 25%.

Separately, the government has published a summary of responses on the tax treatment of predevelopment costs, such as planning and survey costs and architect and design fees. It will explore guidance changes to clarify that treatment and will consider wider challenges for infrastructure investment under the capital allowances regime.

Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT)

Group relief: SDLT group relief rules will be amended so that relief is withdrawn as intended when a purchaser leaves a corporate group within three years of an intra-group transfer, where the vendor company has been wound up, and has ceased to exist. This applies to transactions of property in England and Northern Ireland from 29 October 2026.

Assured tenancies: SDLT is removed on rent paid under assured tenancies in England, effective from 1 May 2026, following the Renters’ Rights Act 2025.

LGPS pooling: A new relief will be introduced for the pooling of Local Government Pension Scheme assets situated in England and Northern Ireland. It applies to transactions from 28 October 2026 and before 1 April 2032.

Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR)

The lifetime limit on gains eligible for BADR, which offers a reduced 18% rate of capital gains tax on qualifying disposals, will be reduced from GBP1 million to GBP500,000 for disposals made from 6 April 2027.

Foreign Sovereign Investment

From 1 January 2029, a new statutory regime for the taxation of foreign sovereign wealth funds will bring certain real estate income and gains into UK tax to replace the non-statutory sovereign immunity regime. Sovereign investors will, however, enjoy a special 15% tax rate on a UK REIT property income distributions, even where the sovereign investor controls the REIT.

High Value Council Tax Surcharge (HVCTS)

Following last year’s announcement of the surcharge on residential properties valued over GBP2 million, the government has published its summary of responses to the consultation. HVCTS applies to England only and will be introduced through the Finance Bill 2026-27. The government also confirms a deferral scheme, a series of discounts, and exemptions, and a 100% premium on properties left empty for 12 months or more.

Business rates

The government has announced a substantial business rates package for retail, hospitality and leisure (RHL) properties in England. From 1 April 2027, RHL businesses will see their rates either frozen in real terms, reduced, or cut to zero. Key points include:

Small Business Rates Relief thresholds for qualifying RHL properties will rise to a rateable value of GBP18,000 (from GBP12,000) for 100% relief and GBP21,000 (from GBP15,000) for tapered relief

Business rates bill increases for qualifying RHL properties will be capped at CPI in 2027-28 and 2028-29. This does not apply to increases from improvements

Relief for pubs, social clubs, and most live music venues will increase from 15% to 35% from 1 April 2027

Additional updates

VAT on land sold for social housing: From 1 April 2027, a zero rate of VAT will apply to land sold to registered providers of social housing (relevant Housing Associations). This follows last year’s commitment to consult. The relief will apply to land sold before development and will make "golden brick" planning to achieve zero-rating unnecessary.

ATED: The annual charges across all valuation bands will rise by 3.5%, in line with September 2026 CPI, for the 2027-28 charging period.

Tax transparency on real estate: The government has again confirmed its intention to participate in a new international agreement for the automatic exchange of information on overseas real estate ownership and related property income from 2029-30, aimed at improving tax authorities’ ability to identify and address offshore tax non-compliance.

Housing: The government announced a new GBP4.7 billion “Your First Home” equity loan scheme to support around 70,000 first-time buyers, with developers expected to contribute. It also announced an exemption from Biodiversity Net Gain for residential brownfield developments on sites of up to 1.5 hectares. In addition, a new First Time Buyer ISA will be introduced from April 2029, replacing the Lifetime ISA for new savers and providing a 25% government bonus, capped at GBP20,000, towards the purchase of a first home worth up to GBP450,000. For existing Lifetime ISA holders, the withdrawal charge on purchases above the GBP450,000 price cap will be reduced from 25% to 20% from 29 October 2026.

Amending Leasing Anti-Avoidance Legislation S228G, Capital Allowances Act 2001: The government will introduce legislation in the Finance Bill 2026-27 to expand the statutory definition of a finance lease, when specifically applied to lease and leaseback arrangements. This will restore the policy’s application to the relevant lessees, whether they have a finance lease or a relevant right-of-use lease. The changes will take effect from 28 October 2026.

Data Centres Covenant: The government has published a new Data Centre Covenant setting out tests for approving new strategic data centres and the contribution these projects must make to the UK, matched by a stronger offer of government support on energy connectivity for the projects that contribute the most to the UK’s objectives.