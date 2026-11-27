The 2026 Budget takes a cautious approach, maintaining much of the government’s existing tax direction while introducing targeted measures to support entrepreneurs, business growth and investment. With few major tax changes, the focus is on providing greater stability while encouraging innovation, access to capital and international talent.

At Farrer & Co, we examine what the announcements mean in practice. From tax and property to employment and private wealth, our lawyers consider the Budget’s key provisions and the opportunities they create across sectors. Our insight is designed to help clients anticipate change and plan strategically for the year ahead.

Key tax changes and implications

The UK Budget 2026 contains few dramatic tax changes, largely maintaining the direction set by previous reforms, with a modest shift towards encouraging entrepreneurs and internationally mobile people through both tax and immigration measures.

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The impact for businesses, business owners and investors

Initial business reaction has been measured rather than enthusiastic to the Budget, with the government seemingly focused on maintaining stability.

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Key considerations for entrepreneurs

The UK Budget, together with the government's new 'Entrepreneurship in the UK: Start. Scale. Stay' prospectus, puts entrepreneurs firmly in the spotlight, with measures aimed at supporting businesses from their earliest stages through to growth and, ultimately, exit.

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