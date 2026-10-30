Hotel Management Agreements: 10 Key Points For Hotel Owners

Hotel management agreements can materially affect a hotel’s operation, profitability and value. We examine ten key areas hotel owners should consider before signing an HMA, from management structure, fees and approval rights to performance tests, financing and exit.

A hotel management agreement (HMA) is one of the most important contracts affecting the operation and value of a hotel. It governs the relationship between the hotel owner and the third-party manager appointed to operate the hotel, including the allocation of day-to-day responsibility, the manager’s remuneration, owner approval rights and the circumstances in which the arrangement can be terminated.

Although HMAs are often presented as standard industry documents, their terms can have a significant impact on hotel performance, capital expenditure, financing arrangements and the owner’s flexibility to sell or reposition the hotel.

This article highlights 10 key areas for hotel owners to consider before signing an HMA.

1. Who is the hotel manager?

The hotel manager may be the hotel brand itself or an independent or white-label management company. That distinction is important because it determines how the management and branding arrangements are structured.

Where the hotel manager is also the hotel brand, the same party will be responsible for operating the hotel and ensuring compliance with the brand standards, with both elements usually addressed in the HMA.

Where an independent or white-label manager is appointed, the branding arrangements will usually sit in a separate franchise agreement, unless the hotel is unbranded. The hotel owner will therefore need to ensure that the HMA and franchise agreement work together.

2. Brand standards and franchise compliance

Where there is a separate franchise agreement with a hotel brand, the HMA will require the hotel manager to operate the hotel in accordance with the franchise agreement, including the hotel brand standards. As the hotel owner will be liable to the franchisor, even if the problem was caused by the hotel manager, the HMA should contain provisions requiring the hotel manager to fix any issue quickly and take responsibility where the problem was caused by its management of the hotel.

If the hotel manager is also the hotel brand, compliance with the hotel brand standards will usually be built into the HMA. The hotel brand may have wide rights to require changes to the hotel, its systems and the way it is run – in that sense the position is quite similar to that of a franchisor under a franchise agreement.

However, unlike in a franchise-only model, the hotel brand/manager may have a greater degree of economic alignment with the hotel owner on operating costs.

Although the base management fee is often calculated by reference to gross revenue, an incentive fee (if applicable) is typically linked to gross operating profit (GOP) or operating performance in general. If the HMA also includes a performance test, the hotel brand/manager will have some incentive not to increase operating expenses unnecessarily.

That alignment may be less effective where compliance with hotel brand standards requires capital expenditure rather than operating expenditure. Although both are ultimately owner-funded, operating expenses will usually feed into the profit calculation used for incentive fees and performance tests, whereas capital expenditure may sit outside that calculation.

A hotel owner should therefore check whether brand-required capital expenditure is excluded from those calculations and, if so, whether the HMA gives the hotel owner sufficient visibility over, and control of the timing and budgeting for, any related expenditure.

3. Term and renewal

HMAs are often long-term arrangements.

A brand-managed HMA will typically have a long initial term, often around 20 to 30 years, with renewal or extension rights that may extend the relationship significantly further. Given the length of the commitment, the hotel owner should consider whether the HMA contains any provisions that could restrict its ability to sell or refinance the hotel during the term, or otherwise affect the hotel’s value or attractiveness to potential buyers or lenders.

By contrast, an HMA with a white-label hotel manager is usually shorter and more flexible, commonly around 5 to 10 years, often with one or more renewal terms. The shorter term gives the hotel owner more flexibility to change manager if performance is poor, the investment strategy changes or the hotel is sold.

A hotel owner should therefore consider not only the overall term, but also how renewals operate, whether they are automatic or conditional on performance, what contractual termination or break rights there are and how easily the HMA can be dealt with on a sale or refinancing.

4. Management fees and incentives

HMAs commonly include a base management fee calculated as a percentage of gross revenue and an incentive fee linked to GOP, adjusted GOP or another agreed profit or performance measure. The hotel owner should consider whether the proposed fee structure appropriately rewards profitability and outperformance, rather than revenue growth alone.

The hotel owner should also identify any additional brand, system and central services charges in order to understand the overall cost of operating the hotel. These may include marketing contributions, reservation fees, loyalty programme costs and charges for revenue management, accounting, IT support, procurement and group purchasing.

Where a white-label manager is appointed under an HMA and the hotel is operated under a separate franchise agreement, charges may be payable to both the hotel manager and the franchisor. There is therefore a risk of overlapping charges, particularly where the manager offers centralised services in addition to the systems and services which the owner is required to use under the franchise agreement.

The hotel owner should review the HMA and franchise agreement together to establish which services are provided under each arrangement, what additional charges may arise and whether any fees relate to the same, or substantially similar, services.

5. Owner approval rights

The HMA should clearly distinguish between matters within the hotel manager’s delegated authority and matters requiring separate hotel owner approval.

The hotel owner will usually seek approval rights over annual budgets, capital expenditure, senior hotel staff appointments, litigation, material contracts, insurance, changes affecting the hotel’s positioning or compliance obligations and any material departure from the approved business plan. Those rights need to be balanced against the hotel manager’s ability to operate the hotel efficiently and meet the performance standards expected of it. The approval process must be workable in practice, with appropriate response periods, escalation mechanics and deemed approval provisions to avoid operational paralysis.

Where the hotel is operated by a white-label hotel manager with a separate franchise agreement in place, the hotel owner's approval rights under the HMA should be aligned with any approval rights or consent requirements of the hotel franchisor. For example, if the hotel franchisor may have a right to approve the appointment of a new general manager, the HMA should identify who is responsible for obtaining that approval, when it is required to be obtained and what happens if approval is delayed, refused or granted subject to conditions.

6. Budgets, business plans and reporting

Budgets and business plans are key mechanisms for monitoring the hotel manager’s performance and controlling expenditure.

The annual budget and business plan should be sufficiently detailed to allow the hotel owner to understand the hotel manager’s assumptions, proposed operating strategy and expected expenditure for the relevant year. The HMA should also make clear which categories of expenditure fall within the hotel manager’s ordinary operating authority and which require separate owner approval.

The HMA should set out a clear timetable for preparation, review and approval of the annual operating budget, capital expenditure budget and business plan. It should also explain what happens if the owner and manager do not agree the budget before the start of the relevant financial year. For example, the HMA may provide that approved recurring costs continue on an interim basis, while disputed new or discretionary expenditure requires owner approval or is escalated for resolution.

The hotel owner should further consider how much flexibility the manager has to depart from the approved budget. Some operational flexibility will be needed, but the HMA should include appropriate controls over material variances, unbudgeted expenditure and transfers between budget line items. The hotel owner will usually want advance approval for material overspend, non-emergency capital expenditure, changes to staffing levels, new material contracts or expenditure that could affect brand compliance or profitability.

Reporting should be regular, meaningful and sufficiently detailed to allow the hotel owner to monitor hotel performance, expenditure against budget and any issues requiring owner attention. In addition to the reporting obligations, the HMA should also include appropriate audit rights, so that the hotel owner can verify the financial information provided and review the hotel’s books and records where necessary.

Where the hotel manager is not also the hotel brand, reporting should also cover franchise compliance issues, brand audit results, required remedial actions and any notices received from the franchisor. For example, if the hotel receives an adverse brand inspection or audit result, the hotel owner should be notified promptly and the hotel manager should provide its proposed plan for addressing the issue.

Where the hotel is leasehold, the hotel owner should also ensure that the reporting arrangements provide sufficient information to monitor compliance with its obligations under the lease, including early notification of any matter that could result in a breach.

7. Employees and employment liabilities

In many HMA structures, hotel employees are employed by the hotel owner and their salaries, benefits and other employment costs are treated as hotel operating expenses. In others, some or all hotel staff are employed by the hotel manager, even though the cost is ultimately borne by the hotel owner.

The identity of the employer determines which party has primary responsibility for employment matters and liabilities. Where hotel staff are employed by the hotel owner, the owner may be directly exposed to employment claims and liabilities arising from decisions made by the hotel manager in the day-to-day operation of the hotel. Where staff are employed by the hotel manager, the HMA should make clear which employment costs and liabilities may be passed through to the hotel owner and which remain the responsibility of the hotel manager.

In either case, the HMA should clearly allocate responsibility for recruitment, supervision, disciplinary matters, dismissals and employment claims.

Key personnel need separate consideration. General managers, finance directors and other senior or operationally critical staff are often employed by the hotel manager rather than the hotel owner. The HMA should address how those individuals are appointed, replaced and supervised, and whether the hotel owner has consultation or approval rights over key appointments. Where the hotel is franchised, the franchisor may also have approval, training or certification requirements for certain roles, which must be reflected in the HMA.

If key staff are employed by the outgoing hotel manager, the hotel owner should not assume that operational continuity will be straightforward on expiry or termination of the HMA. The position will depend on the employment structure, who is taking over the management services and whether particular employees transfer under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations (TUPE) or under separate transfer arrangements. This can create operational risk if senior or operationally critical staff are needed to support the transition to a new manager.

The HMA should therefore deal expressly with transition support, including cooperation with any incoming manager and responsibility for employment liabilities before and after termination. In the UK, TUPE may apply where there is a change in the provider of hotel management services, so the HMA should also allocate responsibility for consultation support, employee data and liabilities arising in connection with any employee transfer.

8. Hotel Capital expenditure and FF&E reserve

Capital expenditure can have a significant financial impact on hotel owners. The HMA should set out how capital expenditure is identified, budgeted, approved and funded, including expenditure required to maintain brand standards, comply with legal or health and safety requirements or keep the hotel competitive.

The hotel owner will usually want approval rights over material capital expenditure, while allowing the hotel manager sufficient flexibility to deal with genuine emergencies. Where the hotel is operated under a separate franchise agreement, the hotel manager should also be required to identify brand-required expenditure at an early stage and reflect it in the relevant budgets.

The furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) reserve is typically funded from hotel revenues and used for the replacement, renewal and refurbishment of these items. The HMA should specify how the reserve is calculated, who controls the account, what expenditure may be funded from it and how any shortfall in the reserve will be addressed.

9.Performance tests and termination rights

Performance tests are an important protection for hotel owners, but they are only useful if they are clear, objective and workable in practice. As hotel managers are unlikely to accept a broad discretionary right for the hotel owner to terminate for poor performance, the HMA should identify the performance standards the hotel manager is expected to meet and the consequences if they are not achieved.

The test may be linked to budget, GOP, revenue per available room (RevPAR) or performance against an agreed competitive set or a combination of these. Whatever measure is used, the HMA should specify when the test starts to apply, how often it is assessed and how any adjustments or exclusions are to be applied. This is important because matters such as force majeure events, owner-funded capital works, market disruption or delays in approving budgets or expenditure may affect hotel performance.

The HMA should also address whether the hotel manager has a cure right in the event of performance failure. For example, the hotel manager may be entitled to cure a performance failure by paying the hotel owner the amount required to make up the relevant financial shortfall. Alternatively, the HMA may provide that the hotel owner cannot terminate unless the hotel manager fails the performance test over a specified number of consecutive or cumulative testing periods.

The hotel owner needs to consider whether those rights are appropriate, how often they can be used and whether they genuinely compensate for continued underperformance.

In addition to performance failure, a hotel owner will usually expect termination rights for serious or repeated breach, insolvency, loss of key licences, prolonged force majeure, loss of the brand and other circumstances where the hotel can no longer be operated in the manner contemplated by the HMA.

If the hotel is operated under a separate franchise agreement, the termination mechanics under the HMA further need to align with the position under the franchise agreement. In particular, if the hotel manager is removed but the franchise agreement remains in place, the hotel owner will need enough time and flexibility to appoint a replacement manager acceptable to the franchisor and maintain brand compliance during the transition.

10. Sale, financing and exit rights

The HMA can materially affect the hotel owner’s ability to finance, refinance or sell the hotel, particularly where the agreement continues to bind the hotel after a change in ownership or financing structure. Lenders and buyers will therefore look closely at the extent of the hotel manager’s ongoing rights and any restrictions on transfer, enforcement or termination.

Lenders may require step-in rights, cure rights and prior notice of termination, together with restrictions on the hotel manager’s ability to terminate the HMA without first giving the lender an opportunity to remedy the relevant breach or put alternative arrangements in place. These protections are intended to preserve continuity of the hotel’s management and branding arrangements, since the loss of the HMA or any related franchise agreement could disrupt revenue and materially affect the value of the hotel.

This is particularly important for long-term brand-managed HMAs, which may bind future owners and give the hotel brand significant control over who may acquire the hotel or continue operating it under the brand.

HMAs with white-label management companies are often more flexible, but the assignment, change of control, sale and termination provisions must still be reviewed carefully, including any requirement for a buyer to assume the HMA and the extent to which those provisions align with any separate franchise agreement.

What this means for hotel owners

An HMA has a significant impact on the operation, profitability and value of a hotel. Hotel owners should therefore consider not only the proposed term and fee structure, but also the allocation of decision-making authority and risk, controls over expenditure, performance and termination rights and the extent to which the HMA may affect a future sale or refinancing.

The contractual structure will depend on whether the hotel manager is also the hotel brand or an independent or white-label manager. Where a separate franchise agreement is in place, the HMA and franchise agreement should be reviewed together to ensure that the arrangements for brand compliance, fees, reporting, approvals, capital expenditure, financing and termination are consistent and workable in practice.