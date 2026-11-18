In our everyday life, we are regularly required to share sensitive personal information with public authorities, companies and organisations. This can range from your name and email address with an online retailer, to your medical information with your GP or your financial information with your bank. When this information is lost, mishandled or disclosed without your permission, it can be very distressing, especially when it may also lead to financial loss and compromised privacy.

What is GDPR?

The UK General Data Protection Regulation (“UK GDPR”) together with the Data Protection Act 2018 (“DPA 2018”) provides important legal protection and potential recourse for individuals whose personal information is wrongly processed by public authorities, companies and organisations.

But what does the regulation require of these public authorities, companies and organisations? And what can you do if they fail to keep your data safe?

The UK GDPR and DPA 2018 are in place to govern how your personal data is collected, used, stored and shared. This framework requires public authorities, companies and organisations to process personal information in line with the ‘data protection principles'. If a public authority, company or organisation fails to comply with these principles, for example if they were to commit a data breach, you may be entitled to compensation.

The public authority, company or organisation may also be compelled to report themselves to the Information Commission (“the ICO”). If they do not, it could be an ‘aggravating feature' that strengthens a claim for compensation. If notified of a breach, the ICO will investigate the matter. In some cases, where the breach is particularly severe, the ICO may even fine the public authority, company or organisation. An ICO complaint that is upheld strengthens any claim for compensation that might be available to you, as it is a determination from an independent body whose decisions are relied upon in the course of legal proceedings.

What Counts as Your Personal Data?

Your personal data is any information that identifies you, and there are many categories. Direct identifiers are the obvious, such as your name, address, email, and telephone number. Other identifiers include ID numbers, financial data and employment data.

The UK GDPR and DPA 2018 also deem ‘special category' and criminal conviction data as requiring extra caution. This means organisations must put in place higher protections when dealing with these types of data.

Special category data includes:

Medical records – relating to both physical and mental health;

Genetic and biometric data – such as fingerprints;

Racial or ethnic origin;

Political opinions;

Religious or philosophical beliefs; and

Sexual orientation or details about your sex life.

What is a Data Controller?

Public authorities, companies and organisations that hold your data and decide how it is processed are known as ‘data controllers'.

Examples of ‘data controllers' include:

Police Forces;

NHS Practices and Trusts;

Local Authorities and Social Services;

Government departments;

Schools and universities;

Banks and financial institutions;

Law firms;

Employers; and

Retail businesses.

What Obligations Do Data Controllers Have?

In accordance with the ‘data protection principles', ‘data controllers' must ensure that your information is:

Used fairly, lawfully and transparently;

Used for specified and explicit purposes;

Used in a way that is adequate, relevant and limited to only what is necessary;

Accurate and, where necessary, kept up to date;

Kept for no longer than is necessary; and

Handled in a way that ensures appropriate security, including protection against unlawful or unauthorised processing, access, loss, destruction or damage.

What is a Data Breach?

When a public authority, company or organisation fails to comply with their duties under the UK GDPR and DPA 2018, they may be in breach of their obligations.

Examples of acts that would constitute a breach of these duties include but are not limited to:

Wrongful disclosure of confidential medical records;

Sending sensitive correspondence to the wrong person; and

Accessing and processing private personal records without the required consent.

What Should You Do If Your Personal Data Has Been Breached?

You may have a claim for compensation if:

A ‘data controller' has accepted and/or admitted to mishandling your personal data, either voluntarily or after complaint by you; and

You have suffered distress, financial loss and/or loss of control of your personal information.

Conclusion

Seeking legal advice at an early stage in the process is crucial to achieving an expedited outcome and ensuring the claim is brought within the relevant time period. The UK GDPR and DPA 2018 place significant responsibilities on public authorities, companies and organisations that handle personal information. Whether the ‘data controller' responsible is a public authority or a private company/organisation, you have legal rights and potential compensation recourse if your data has been mishandled.

If you believe your personal information has been disclosed, lost, or processed unlawfully, specialist data protection legal advice from our data claims solicitors can help you understand your rights and determine whether you may be entitled to compensation.

One of our expert solicitors in our data claims team can assist you in determining whether you have a claim by: