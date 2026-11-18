On October 8, 2026, the Information Commission's Office (ICO) launched a call for evidence on agentic AI. The initiative is aimed at obtaining information from developers, deployers and experts on AI systems on how organisations are managing the data protection risks associated with their use of agentic AI, and what support the ICO could offer in helping manage these risks.

The call for evidence covers six themes: data security; transparency; accountability; automated decision-making (ADM); fairness and purpose limitations; and lawfulness of processing. The ICO also provides brief commentary on each theme within the call for evidence.

The ICO has stated that the evidence it obtains will be used to develop guidance on regulatory obligations related to AI, including its statutory code of practice on AI and ADM.

The call for evidence is open until November 20, 2026. Read the ICO's press release and call for evidence on agentic AI.

Generative AI report

On October 8, 2026, the ICO also published a report on building trust and transparency in generative AI. The report outlines the ICO’s expectations for model developers and confirms that the ICO sought and obtained certain commitments from a number of the largest foundation model developers relating to their use of personal data to train their models, including in relation to transparency and data subject rights.

Read the ICO’s generative AI report.