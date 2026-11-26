The UK Budget, together with the government's new 'Entrepreneurship in the UK: Start. Scale. Stay' prospectus, puts entrepreneurs firmly in the spotlight, with measures aimed at supporting businesses from their earliest stages through to growth and, ultimately, exit.

In this article, we examine what the key announcements mean for entrepreneurs at each stage of the journey, with a particular focus on access to growth capital and the key considerations for founders seeking external investment.

Supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs

The government announced that the trading allowance will increase from £1,000 to £3,000. This should give people greater flexibility to test ideas and begin generating income before taking on the full costs and responsibilities of running a business.

The proposed young entrepreneurs allowance will cover a year of living costs for eligible young founders while they turn their ideas into businesses. This could help reduce the financial barriers to starting a business, particularly for those without savings or other support needed to give up a regular income.

The Budget also includes measures aimed at turning more innovative ideas into businesses. The government will invest £1bn over four years in priority innovation clusters across the UK, alongside £25m for UKRI Venture Doctorates and up to £16m of proof-of-concept funding to support researchers through prototyping, market validation and spinout creation.

Helping businesses grow and scale

For entrepreneurs who have taken that first step, attention then turns to the challenges of growing and scaling a successful business. Access to the right funding is an important part of that journey, and the Budget includes a number of measures aimed at increasing the capital available to growing businesses.

The British Business Bank will receive a £5bn increase in financial capacity, including £1.4bn to invest in equity funds backing high-growth businesses and £450m for a new venture debt product. The latter could give eligible innovative businesses access to growth capital without the immediate dilution associated with an equity fundraising.

The government is also proposing changes to the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme, Enterprise Investment Scheme and Venture Capital Trusts, with technical improvements intended to make the schemes simpler to use. HMRC will work with industry to modernise the Advance Assurance process and provide greater certainty to founders and investors, alongside measures aimed at improving transparency around fees.

Supporting female founders

Combined with the wider measures aimed at increasing the availability of growth capital, the Budget places a particular focus on female founders. With increasing numbers of women choosing to start their own businesses, there remains a challenge in ensuring that they have the support and access to capital they need to grow and scale.

The government announced a new scale-up programme to help women founders overcome barriers to fundraising and growth, alongside new Tech Forward and Inclusive Investment standards designed to promote more inclusive employment and investment practices. The British Business Bank will also increase its support for women-led businesses and funds, with a further £100m commitment next financial year, building on £100m planned for this year.

Taken together, these measures are a welcome, and perhaps long overdue, step towards helping more female-founded businesses progress from start-up to scale-up.

Attracting and retaining talent

Capital is only one part of building a successful business. Scaling businesses need to attract and retain the right people. From April 2027, the individual option limit under the Company Share Option Plan, which will be rebranded as EMI2, will double from £60,000 to £120,000. The existing £250,000 combined limit for EMI and CSOP options will also be removed, giving eligible employees greater scope to participate in tax-advantaged share schemes.

The government is also looking more broadly at access to talent, including reforms to non-compete clauses and the expansion of the High Potential Individual visa, aimed at providing innovative businesses with greater access to experienced and highly skilled workers. These changes should give scaling businesses greater flexibility to recruit, retain and reward talented employees.

Looking ahead to an exit

At the other end of the business lifecycle, the Budget contains measures relevant to entrepreneurs who have already built successful businesses and are considering an eventual exit.

The proposed founders’ relief is another positive step. It would apply a 10% tax rate to lifetime gains of up to £10m for founders of successful British businesses. The detailed eligibility criteria will, however, be important, particularly as the lifetime limit for Business Asset Disposal Relief is due to reduce to £500,000 from April 2027.

The detailed proposals, including the eligibility criteria and commencement dates, will need careful review once available. Taken together, however, the measures seek to support entrepreneurs throughout the business lifecycle, from getting an idea off the ground and accessing growth capital to attracting talent and ultimately realising value on an exit. For many businesses, external investment will be an important part of that journey.

Key considerations when seeking external investment

Greater access to capital is therefore encouraging, but securing investment is only part of the challenge. Just as important are the terms on which that investment is made. Those terms can have lasting consequences for both the founder and the business, affecting not only how much of the company founders retain, but also how it is governed, its flexibility to raise further capital and the value ultimately realised on an exit. We consider some of the key issues:

Valuations and dilution: the company’s valuation determines how much equity an investor receives and, in turn, the extent to which a founder’s existing shareholding is diluted. A lower valuation generally means issuing more shares for the same investment, which in turn results in greater dilution. However, the highest possible valuation is not always the best outcome: an overly ambitious valuation may create unrealistic expectations and make future fundraising more difficult if the company cannot justify an equal or higher valuation. Founders should therefore assess the proposed valuation alongside the immediate dilution, any employee option pool and the likely effect of future funding rounds.

the company’s valuation determines how much equity an investor receives and, in turn, the extent to which a founder’s existing shareholding is diluted. A lower valuation generally means issuing more shares for the same investment, which in turn results in greater dilution. However, the highest possible valuation is not always the best outcome: an overly ambitious valuation may create unrealistic expectations and make future fundraising more difficult if the company cannot justify an equal or higher valuation. Founders should therefore assess the proposed valuation alongside the immediate dilution, any employee option pool and the likely effect of future funding rounds. Investor rights vs founder control: a founder’s economic interest does not necessarily determine their level of control. Investors will often seek consent rights over specified matters, such as issuing shares, incurring material debt, approving or departing from the business plan, making significant expenditure or pursuing a sale. These protections may be appropriate, but they should be clearly defined, subject to appropriate financial thresholds and should not interfere with ordinary day-to-day decisions. The aim is to protect the investor on fundamental matters while allowing the founders and management team to run the business effectively.

a founder’s economic interest does not necessarily determine their level of control. Investors will often seek consent rights over specified matters, such as issuing shares, incurring material debt, approving or departing from the business plan, making significant expenditure or pursuing a sale. These protections may be appropriate, but they should be clearly defined, subject to appropriate financial thresholds and should not interfere with ordinary day-to-day decisions. The aim is to protect the investor on fundamental matters while allowing the founders and management team to run the business effectively. Board composition and decision-making: investors may seek the right to appoint a director or board observer. Founders should consider the appropriate size and balance of the board, whether the investor should have a full voting seat or observer status, and how voting, quorum and deadlock arrangements will operate. Investor representation can bring valuable experience and oversight, but the board should remain capable of making decisions efficiently and should not become unnecessarily cumbersome.

investors may seek the right to appoint a director or board observer. Founders should consider the appropriate size and balance of the board, whether the investor should have a full voting seat or observer status, and how voting, quorum and deadlock arrangements will operate. Investor representation can bring valuable experience and oversight, but the board should remain capable of making decisions efficiently and should not become unnecessarily cumbersome. Protecting future flexibility: investment terms should be considered in the context of the company’s longer-term funding strategy. Rights that appear manageable in a first round may become restrictive as further investors join the shareholder base and may set an unhelpful precedent for later rounds. Founders should consider the effect of the proposed terms on future fundraising, employee incentives and an eventual exit. The aim should be to give the investor appropriate protection while preserving the company’s ability to grow, attract further capital and operate effectively.

investment terms should be considered in the context of the company’s longer-term funding strategy. Rights that appear manageable in a first round may become restrictive as further investors join the shareholder base and may set an unhelpful precedent for later rounds. Founders should consider the effect of the proposed terms on future fundraising, employee incentives and an eventual exit. The aim should be to give the investor appropriate protection while preserving the company’s ability to grow, attract further capital and operate effectively. Understanding the value of your exit: the terms agreed when an investor comes on board can have a significant impact on how value is ultimately shared on an exit. The headline valuation is only part of the commercial picture. Investors may negotiate a liquidation preference, entitling them to receive some or all of their investment back before the remaining proceeds are distributed among shareholders. Founders should model the effect of these rights at a range of exit values, rather than assuming that proceeds will simply be divided according to percentage ownership. They should also understand whether the preference is participating or non-participating, as this can have a significant effect on the returns received by other shareholders.

The government's proposals send a welcome signal that entrepreneurship matters to the UK economy. If they succeed in widening access to opportunity and capital, they could help unlock a broader and more diverse generation of founders.

For those seeking external investment, however, securing the capital is only the beginning. Thoughtful preparation and consideration of investment terms will be essential to supporting long-term business growth and protecting the value founders ultimately realise.