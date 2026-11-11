Employment Rights Act 2025: Statutory Sick Pay Reforms Explained

The Employment Rights Act 2025 made changes to Statutory Sick Pay (SSP), expanding eligibility and ensuring employees receive financial support from the first day of sickness absence.

The reforms, which came into force on 6 April 2026, represent one of the most substantial changes to SSP in recent years. By removing longstanding eligibility restrictions and abolishing waiting days, the Government aims to provide greater protection for workers experiencing illness while simplifying the statutory framework.

For employers, the changes are likely to increase SSP costs and require updates to sickness absence procedures, payroll systems and workplace policies.

In this article, associate Julia Nwaneke discusses the changes to Statutory Sick Pay under the Employment Rights Act 2025, including day one entitlement, expanded eligibility and the practical implications.