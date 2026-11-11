Employment Rights Act 2025: Trade Union Reforms Explained

The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces some of the most significant changes to trade union law in recent decades. The reforms are intended to strengthen collective bargaining rights, expand trade union access to workplaces and make it easier for workers to organise and participate in union activity.

For employers, these developments are likely to have important implications for employee relations, workforce management and operational planning. Organisations that understand the new framework will be better placed to navigate an evolving industrial relations landscape.

In this article, associate Julia Nwaneke discusses some key trade union reforms, including changes to union recognition, workplace access rights and industrial relations, and what they mean for employees and employers.