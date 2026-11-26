The tinsel is up, but employers still face familiar questions: can staff be required to take leave over Christmas, what if a new starter has not accrued enough, and must bank holidays be given off? The answer depends on your contracts and the Working Time Regulations 1998. Employers have flexibility, but new 2026 record-keeping duties make it important to get the details right.

You can require staff to take holiday at Christmas, if you give proper notice

The default rule is that the notice must be at least twice as long as the leave you are requiring them to take. So, if you want staff to take three days’ holiday between Christmas and New Year, you must tell them at least six days beforehand. For a full week’s shutdown, you need at least two weeks’ notice. In 2026, Christmas Day is Friday 25 December; the Boxing Day substitute bank holiday is Monday 28 December; and New Year’s Day is Friday 1 January 2027. Employers who close from Christmas Eve until after New Year will therefore usually need staff to use three days of annual leave (29, 30 and 31 December), plus any part of Christmas Eve you don’t give as a paid day off.

Before announcing the closure:

Check the contract – Many employment contracts and staff handbooks already say that a set number of days must be kept for the Christmas closure. If your contracts say this, the contractual terms will usually apply instead of the statutory notice rules. If they don’t, consider whether you need an agreed shutdown clause for next year. Give clear written notice – Set out the closure dates and the number of days that will come out of each worker’s holiday allowance.

Leaving it until mid-December is risky, and it doesn’t help staff morale. If you plan to close, tell people now.

Do staff have a legal right to bank holidays off?

Workers have no general statutory right to bank holidays off or extra pay for working them. The statutory minimum is 5.6 weeks’ paid leave (28 days for a full-time, five-day worker), and bank holidays may count towards it. Christmas leave and enhanced bank holiday pay depend on the contract; consistent long-standing practice may also create a contractual right. There is one important exception. Shop workers and betting workers in England and Wales have specific Sunday working rights, and large shops in England and Wales cannot open on Christmas Day. Retail employers should check where they stand before they draw up a festive rota.

Can you refuse holiday requests over Christmas?

You may refuse a request by giving counter-notice at least as long as the leave requested, unless your contract or policy provides otherwise. Decide how competing requests will be handled before they arrive, and explain the approach to staff. First come, first served or an annual rotation may work, but apply the approach consistently.

Be careful with religion, belief and family commitments

A Christmas shutdown is not likely to be discriminatory in itself, but employers should consider other religious and cultural festivals and avoid unfair assumptions about staff:

Treat requests for leave for other religious or cultural festivals with the same flexibility as Christmas requests; Avoid assuming that staff without children, or staff of a particular faith, should always be the ones who work over the festive period; and Think about whether a rota rule could put staff with caring responsibilities at a particular disadvantage, which carries a risk of indirect sex discrimination.

What about new starters who haven’t accrued enough holiday?

New starters may not have accrued enough leave to cover a required Christmas shutdown.

Options include:

Letting them take the time as paid leave “in advance”, and recovering any overpayment if they leave before it is accrued. You can only deduct this from pay if the contract clearly allows it in writing or the employee has agreed in writing in advance. Otherwise you risk an unlawful deduction from wages claim Unpaid leave for the shortfall, if the contract allows it or the employee agrees Offering work during the closure, if that is realistic.

Agree and communicate the arrangement before the shutdown.

Irregular hours and part-year workers

For leave years beginning on or after 1 April 2024, irregular-hours and part-year workers accrue leave at 12.07% of hours worked per pay period. Rolled-up holiday pay is permitted if correctly calculated and itemised separately on the payslip. If you plan to require irregular hours workers to take leave over Christmas, check first that they have accrued enough. If you pay them rolled-up holiday pay, remember that they are paid for their holiday as they go, so time off at Christmas will normally be unpaid on the day itself.

Holiday pay: it isn’t always basic pay

The first four weeks of statutory leave must be paid at normal remuneration, including regular overtime, commission and certain allowances. Paying basic salary alone may underpay workers.

The 2026 record-keeping changes

Since 6 April 2026, the Employment Rights Act 2025 requires employers to keep adequate records of holiday and holiday pay compliance for six years, including:

each worker’s entitlement and how it was calculated; leave taken, including leave you required staff to take during a shutdown; leave carried over and the reason for it; how holiday pay was calculated; and any payments in lieu of untaken leave when employment ends.

Failure to keep adequate records is a criminal offence punishable by an unlimited fine. The Fair Work Agency, established on 7 April 2026, is preparing to enforce holiday pay rights in 2027; its future underpayment notices may include penalties of up to 200% of the amount owed, subject to a per-worker cap.

Keep the shutdown notice with the relevant leave and payroll records, so you can trace who was required to take leave, how much they took and how they were paid.

Looking ahead: changing holiday terms from 2027

If you plan to change holiday terms for next year, such as adding a shutdown clause, start promptly. The Employment Rights Act 2025 “fire and rehire” rules are expected in March 2027; holiday entitlement changes are expected to be restricted variations, making dismissal for refusal automatically unfair unless strict conditions are met. Consult and seek agreement.

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