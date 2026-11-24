The government has now published the Statement of Trade Union Rights Regulations 2026, along with the standard statement employers will have to use. Here's what you need to know.

Don’t expect a quick paragraph you can tack onto your contracts. The prescribed statement runs to four pages in its Word version and covers what trade unions do, the support they can offer, and workers’ rights around union membership and activities. You’ll need to stick to the standard wording; you can’t rewrite it or add to it, other than where the regulations allow or require you to.

Who does this apply to?

This applies to all employers across Great Britain, whether or not you recognise a trade union. Importantly, it covers workers, not just employees, so you’ll need to think about your wider workforce, including casual staff and other non-employee workers.

When do you need to provide it?

New starters: From 1 January 2027, anyone joining you must be given the statement directly at the same time as their section 1 written statement of employment particulars. It must be delivered by electronic means, post or in person; directing a new starter to an intranet is not enough.

Existing workers: If someone was already working for you immediately before 1 January 2027 and is still with you on 5 April 2027, they must have the statement by 5 April. You can either give it to them directly or make it continuously available and reasonably accessible on your intranet or in a handbook, for example. If you go down the second route, you must tell workers in writing by 5 April, explain clearly where to find it and use the prescribed heading: “Availability and location of statement of trade union rights”. Keep the notification factual, and make sure workers can get to the statement without having to ask for it.

What do you need to fill in?

Some sections of the statement need filling in with details about your own organisation. You’ll need to list every trade union you recognise for collective bargaining, with a summary of the groups of workers and locations each arrangement covers. You’ll also need to name any unions you have statutory access agreements with. These details must go in even if a particular arrangement doesn’t cover the worker receiving the statement.

If the union provides them, include at least two general contact details for each relevant union (but not anyone’s personal details). It’s worth asking each union for these now. If you don’t have any recognised unions or statutory access agreements, the statement needs to say so.

You’ll also need to point workers to the Certification Officer’s list of trade unions, either by including the required details in the statement or by providing the list alongside it. If you’re sending the statement electronically and linking to the list, include both a hyperlink and the full web address.

It doesn’t stop there!

This is an annual duty. From 6 April 2027, you’ll need to comply every year, with each year running from 6 April to 5 April. You can either give the statement directly by 5 April each year or keep it continuously available and reasonably accessible, with a written note telling workers where to find it.

If the details about your recognised unions or statutory access agreements change, you’ll need to issue an updated statement within one month of the change taking effect. There’s one exception: you don’t have to update just because a union’s contact details have changed if you’ve already updated twice that year for changes to that union’s details. And if your statement is kept continuously available and reasonably accessible, simply updating it there is enough so you don’t need to tell workers separately.

What should you be doing now?

Now is a good time to work out who’s in scope, gather and check your union and access-agreement details, and complete the relevant sections of the statement. You’ll also want to update your onboarding process ready for 1 January, decide how you’ll reach existing workers by 5 April, and make someone responsible for the annual reminders and updates. Ensure you keep a record of when and how you provided the statement or notification.

Getting it wrong can cost you. If a worker wins certain tribunal claims and you were in breach of the duty when the claim began, the tribunal can make an award, or increase an award, of two or four weeks’ pay. Building the statement into your routine HR processes is the easiest way to hit the deadlines and show you’ve complied.