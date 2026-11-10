ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026
Employment Rights Act 2025: Unfair Dismissal Reforms Explained
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The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces major changes to the UK's unfair dismissal regime, with reforms due to take effect from 1 January 2027. Together, these changes are expected to increase both the number of unfair dismissal claims and the potential cost of those claims for employers.
This article forms part of Russell-Cooke's Employment Rights Act 2025 series, exploring the most significant workplace reforms and their practical implications.
The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces major changes to the UK's unfair dismissal regime, with reforms due to take effect from 1 January 2027. Together, these changes are expected to increase both the number of unfair dismissal claims and the potential cost of those claims for employers.
The reforms centre on two key developments: the reduction of the qualifying period required to bring most unfair dismissal claims and the removal of the statutory cap on compensation. For employers, the changes will place greater scrutiny on dismissal decisions at a much earlier stage in the employment relationship and increase the importance of robust procedures and documentation. For employees, they will provide earlier access to legal protection and the potential for greater compensation where unfair dismissal occurs.
In this article, associate Jannine Gennaris discusses two of the most significant unfair dismissal reforms under the Employment Rights Act 2025: the reduction of the qualifying period for claims and the cap.
Unfair dismissal protection will apply much earlier
Currently, employees generally require two years' continuous service before they can bring a claim for ordinary unfair dismissal. From 1 January 2027, that qualifying period will reduce significantly to just six months.
The change means employees will gain protection against unfair dismissal much earlier in their employment, strengthening job security after only a relatively short period of service.
For employers, however, the reform represents a significant shift in risk. Many employees who would previously have had no right to challenge a dismissal will now be able to do so after six months of employment. As a result, employers can expect a greater number of individuals to fall within the scope of unfair dismissal protection.
Increased focus on probationary periods
Perhaps the most significant practical consequence of the reform is its impact on probationary periods.
Many employers have traditionally viewed the early stages of employment as a relatively low-risk period from an unfair dismissal perspective. The reduction of the qualifying period means that the point at which unfair dismissal rights arise will now sit much closer to the end of many probationary arrangements.
This will require organisations to ensure that employment concerns are identified and addressed much sooner and that decisions are supported by appropriate evidence and documentation.
In practice, employers will increasingly need to demonstrate:
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A fair reason for dismissal
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Consistent and documented decision-making
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An appropriate level of procedural fairness before dismissing an employee
How employers can prepare
Given the shorter qualifying period, employers should review existing people-management practices well before the reforms take effect.
Key steps may include:
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Strengthening probationary review processes
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Improving performance management procedures
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Training managers to identify and address concerns at an early stage
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Maintaining comprehensive records from the start of employment
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Ensuring dismissal decisions are properly documented and supported by evidence
Taking a proactive approach will help reduce legal risk and place employers in a stronger position should a dismissal be challenged.
The compensation cap is being removed
The second major reform concerns the amount of compensation available in unfair dismissal claims.
Under the current regime, compensation is generally limited to the lower of a statutory cap or one year's gross pay. This restriction has historically provided employers with a degree of certainty regarding financial exposure when defending unfair dismissal claims.
From 1 January 2027, that cap will be removed. This means compensation for unfair dismissal will no longer be subject to the same upper limit, potentially resulting in significantly larger awards in certain cases.
What does the removal of the cap mean?
For employees, the change creates the possibility of recovering a greater proportion of their financial losses arising from an unfair dismissal.
This is likely to be particularly significant where an individual experiences extended periods of unemployment or substantial losses of salary, bonuses, benefits or other remuneration following dismissal.
For employers, the removal of the compensation cap substantially increases potential liability. The financial implications may be especially significant where claims involve senior employees, high earners or circumstances in which losses continue for an extended period.
A combined increase in risk
Taken together, the two reforms are likely to have a cumulative effect on employers.
The reduction in the qualifying period means more employees will be able to bring unfair dismissal claims. At the same time, the removal of the compensation cap means those claims may become significantly more expensive if successful.
As a result, employers will need to place even greater emphasis on:
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Identifying and documenting fair reasons for dismissal
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Following fair and consistent procedures
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Maintaining detailed records of decision-making
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Training managers to handle performance and conduct issues effectively
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Seeking legal advice where appropriate before dismissing employees
What should employers do now?
Although the reforms will not take effect until January 2027, employers should begin reviewing their practices now.
Organisations should consider whether existing probationary procedures, performance management frameworks and dismissal processes are capable of withstanding greater scrutiny. Early preparation will help reduce risk and ensure managers understand the heightened obligations that the changes will bring.
For many employers, these reforms will require a cultural shift towards earlier intervention, stronger documentation and more rigorous decision-making throughout the employment lifecycle.
How Russell-Cooke can help
The unfair dismissal reforms introduced by the Employment Rights Act 2025 are likely to have far-reaching implications for employers. By reducing the qualifying period for claims and removing the compensation cap, the legislation significantly increases both legal exposure and potential financial liability.
Our employment team advises employers on all aspects of dismissal, disciplinary procedures, performance management and employee relations. We can help organisations review probationary processes, update policies, train managers and ensure dismissal decisions are supported by robust and legally compliant procedures.
We also regularly advise employees on their rights and options where disputes arise.
As the reforms approach, taking advice early can help employers identify risk, strengthen processes and prepare confidently for one of the most significant changes to unfair dismissal law in decades.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.