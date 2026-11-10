Employment Rights Act 2025: Unfair Dismissal Reforms Explained

The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces major changes to the UK's unfair dismissal regime, with reforms due to take effect from 1 January 2027. Together, these changes are expected to increase both the number of unfair dismissal claims and the potential cost of those claims for employers.

The reforms centre on two key developments: the reduction of the qualifying period required to bring most unfair dismissal claims and the removal of the statutory cap on compensation. For employers, the changes will place greater scrutiny on dismissal decisions at a much earlier stage in the employment relationship and increase the importance of robust procedures and documentation. For employees, they will provide earlier access to legal protection and the potential for greater compensation where unfair dismissal occurs.

In this article, associate Jannine Gennaris discusses two of the most significant unfair dismissal reforms under the Employment Rights Act 2025: the reduction of the qualifying period for claims and the cap.