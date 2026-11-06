Autumn Budget 2026: What Do The New Rules Mean For Americans With US Trusts And LLCs?

US individuals commonly arrive in the UK with existing US estate-planning structures, including revocable or living trusts. The interaction of these arrangements with the UK tax system can be complex, and their US description does not necessarily determine their treatment for UK tax purposes.

One particular problem can arise where an existing trust becomes UK resident because one of its trustees moves to the UK. If the position is subsequently corrected and the trust ceases to be UK resident, the existing rules can impose a capital gains tax exit charge.

This can leave families in an uncomfortable position: they may discover that an existing trust has been brought within UK residence, but moving it back out of the UK tax net may itself have significant tax consequences.

The Budget proposes a new easement. An exit charge will not apply where a trust becomes UK resident because one of its trustees moved to the UK and it ceases to be UK resident later in that tax year or the following tax year.

The Government states that the change will take effect from 28 October 2026, and legislated for in Finance Bill 2026–27.

For US individuals moving to the UK with existing trusts, this change could provide a window in which an inadvertent UK onshoring can be identified and corrected without the CGT exit charge that could previously have crystallised when the trust ceased to be UK resident.

It is important, however, not to overstate the relief. It does not solve all the UK tax issues associated with a US trust. Questions around the UK characterisation and taxation of US revocable and living trusts will remain important, and the precise terms of the trust and the applicable US law may still need careful consideration.