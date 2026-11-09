ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
The Mansion Tax: Considerations For US Property Owners And Investors Of Premium Residential Property
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Following significant press speculation, it came as little surprise when the Government announced, in the Autumn Budget 2025, the introduction of a new High Value Council Tax Surcharge (HVCTS) on residential properties in England valued at more than £2 million.
Following significant press speculation, it came as little surprise when the Government announced, in the Autumn Budget 2025, the introduction of a new High Value Council Tax Surcharge (HVCTS) on residential properties in England valued at more than £2 million.
The surcharge does not apply in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland. It is due to take effect from April 2028. The new surcharge will apply in addition to existing council tax liabilities leading to additional annual charges ranging from £2500 to £7500, depending on the property’s value. The surcharge will be capped at £7500 for properties valued at more than £5 million.
It is the responsibility of legal owners rather than the occupiers (a notable difference from Council Tax), to pay to the surcharge. This achieves the Government’s aim of taxing the wealth in property rather than the occupancy of the property.
The introduction of the Mansion Tax is a significant development in the taxation of high-value residential property reflecting a broader policy trend towards increasing recurring taxes on premium homes.
For both domestic and international property owners, the changes may have important implications for wealth preservation, succession planning and their long-term property investment strategies.
How the Mansion Tax will operate
Residential properties in England valued at more than £2 million will attract an additional council tax charge each year. The amount that is charged will be based on updated 2026 property valuations, with higher-value properties attracting higher annual charges.
The Government has indicated that the purpose of this new tax is to ensure that property owners of the most valuable residential properties contribute more towards local government funding. While further details regarding the practicalities of the administration and implementation are still awaited, the new surcharge will be on top of existing council tax obligations, it does not replace them.
The introduction of the Mansion Tax may also signal an indication and wider willingness by the Government to revisit the taxation of high-value residential property, leading to the possibility of further reforms in the future.
For both domestic and international property owners, the changes may have important implications for wealth preservation, succession planning and their long-term property investment strategies.Russell-Cooke
Why this matters to US property owners
A significant number of overseas individuals, including many US-based families, own residential property in England for a variety of reasons, including employment opportunities, relocation, education, global investment diversification, retirement planning and personal use.
Key takeaways
Owners of property worth over £2 million and subject to the Mansion Tax will see an increase in the annual cost of holding high-value UK residential property.
Depending on individual circumstances, the additional expense may influence decisions around their appetite to continue owning the property, future property improvements which will increase the property value, future acquisitions and disposal strategies.
The impact of the new surcharge is likely to be felt most acutely in areas where residential property values frequently exceed the new threshold, for example, central London, parts of the South East and other prime residential markets across England.
Further guidance is still awaited before the surcharge is introduced, including confirmation of valuation methodologies, collection procedures and other administrative requirements. Property owners would be wise to keep an eye on developments in the reforms.
Estate and succession planning implications
For US individuals and families, the new surcharge needs to be considered alongside existing UK tax exposures, including inheritance tax, capital gains tax, stamp duty land tax and, where relevant, the taxation of properties held through companies, trusts or other ownership structures.
The increased cost burdens of ownership may prompt some individuals to review whether their current arrangements remain appropriate. In certain cases, there may be opportunities to restructure ownership in a way that better helps support wider wealth-planning and succession objectives, while reflecting changing tax and regulatory considerations.
US taxpayers should also consider the interaction between UK and US tax rules to ensure that any planning remains effective and tax-efficient in both jurisdictions.
Looking ahead
Owners of high-value residential property should prepare for higher annual holding costs once the surcharge comes into force.
Although a number of details are yet to be confirmed, the overall direction and message of policy is clear: owners of premium residential property are likely to face increased recurring tax liabilities in the future.
A timely review of ownership structures, estate-planning arrangements and future acquisition strategies can help those affected understand the potential impact of the new regime and identify appropriate planning opportunities.
This article was published in the American In Britain magazine Autumn 2026 edition here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.