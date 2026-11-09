ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
Buying Or Selling A Boat In The UK: Common Pitfalls And How To Avoid Them
Russell-Cooke LLP
Russell-Cooke is a leading London law firm comprised of highly regarded specialists across a vast...View firm profile
Buying a boat in the UK may seem like a straightforward process, much like purchasing a car: a price is agreed, the vessel is inspected, payment is made, and ownership is transferred. However, a number of legal issues can arise during the transaction which may lead to delays or, in some cases, prevent the sale from proceeding altogether.
Buying a boat in the UK may seem like a straightforward process, much like purchasing a car: a price is agreed, the vessel is inspected, payment is made, and ownership is transferred. However, a number of legal issues can arise during the transaction which may lead to delays or, in some cases, prevent the sale from proceeding altogether.
With the right advice, these issues can usually be resolved. In this briefing, Oliver Ward outlines some of the most common challenges buyers and sellers may encounter. Identifying and addressing these matters at an early stage can help ensure a smooth transaction and avoid unnecessary delays.
1. Ownership cannot be proven
A common, and sometimes deal breaking pitfall, is where the seller cannot produce evidence of complete ownership of the boat.
Buyers will expect to seek an unbroken chain of Bills of Sale from the initial builder to the current seller, demonstrating how ownership has passed from one owner to the next. A lost Bill of Sale would break this chain as would ownership changes that were never properly recorded.
Resolving title issues can be a time-consuming process, often requiring former owners to be traced or replacement documentation to be obtained. To minimise delays, sellers should ensure they can provide a complete and clearly documented chain of ownership from the outset.
2. VAT status
The VAT position is heavily reviewed by a buyer on a boat transaction. Issues often arise when the seller cannot provide VAT documentation or the boat’s importation history is unclear.
This risk is increased where a vessel has changed ownership multiple times or has spent time outside the UK.
A buyer will be unlikely to proceed if these questions cannot be answered. Addressing VAT issues at an early stage can prevent delays.
3. Not documenting agreed terms
Disputes are likely to arise where the parties have a different understanding of what has been agreed. Questions can emerge in relation to:
-
deposit arrangements
-
responsibility for repairs
-
equipment included in the sale
-
termination of the agreement
While these issues are typically discussed when a deal is agreed and may often seem minor, failing to document them properly can lead to disputes over what was actually agreed between the parties.
A clearly drafted document provides certainty for both parties and reduces the chance of misunderstanding.
4. Survey findings
A survey can often be the key catalyst for a boat purchase falling over. If defects are identified, the parties might disagree over who should incur the costs of the repairs.
A buyer might seek a reduction in the price or for the seller to pay the repairs. A seller could argue that the agreed price reflected the condition of the boat. This dispute can break the relationship between the parties.
Ensuring that parties have agreed from the outset how survey issues will be addressed can avoid unnecessary conflicts and keep the transaction progressing.
5. Registration issues
Registration should be a straightforward matter. However, issues with registration records can cause delays. The ownership details might not have been updated, the previous owners might remain on the register or there might be missing registration certificates.
These issues raise questions for the buyer which can delay the transaction as enquiries should be made before the transaction progresses.
Buyers might seek additional reassurance before committing to the purchase. Sellers should review registration records at an early stage to ensure they reflect the boat’s current status.
Final consideration
Boat transactions will not just fail because of the condition of the boat itself. Difficulties can arise because ownership cannot be proved, VAT questions remain, survey findings have not been manged or the registration issues are found.
Addressing these early in the transaction stage would help make a smoother transaction. Experienced legal advisers can assist with identifying these issues and resolving them, helping the parties navigate the process efficiently and effectively.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.