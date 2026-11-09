Buying Or Selling A Boat In The UK: Common Pitfalls And How To Avoid Them

A common, and sometimes deal breaking pitfall, is where the seller cannot produce evidence of complete ownership of the boat.

Buyers will expect to seek an unbroken chain of Bills of Sale from the initial builder to the current seller, demonstrating how ownership has passed from one owner to the next. A lost Bill of Sale would break this chain as would ownership changes that were never properly recorded.

Resolving title issues can be a time-consuming process, often requiring former owners to be traced or replacement documentation to be obtained. To minimise delays, sellers should ensure they can provide a complete and clearly documented chain of ownership from the outset.