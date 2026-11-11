What Buyers Really Look For When Acquiring A Technology Business

Revenue is important, but buyers also want to understand how well that revenue is protected.

A technology business may have an impressive customer base, but if key contracts are poorly drafted, unsigned or lack important protections, concerns can arise during due diligence.

Area’s buyers commonly review include:

contract terms and duration

termination rights

service level obligations

change of control provisions

liability limitations

intellectual property provisions

Strong contractual arrangements help demonstrate maturity and reduce legal and commercial uncertainty following completion.

In many cases, the quality of contracts matters just as much as the number of contracts.