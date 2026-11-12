The Corporate Housekeeping Checklist Every Business Owner Should Complete Before A Sale

One of the most common causes of delay during due diligence is poor corporate housekeeping. Missing documents, outdated records and inconsistencies between a company's legal documentation and its actual operations can create complications at the moment a business needs to present itself at its best.

In this briefing, partner Thomas Clark and legal assistant Mark Norman explain some of the most common corporate housekeeping issues that can arise during a sale process and the steps business owners can take to address them before a transaction begins.

The good news is that most of these issues are avoidable if they are addressed early enough.