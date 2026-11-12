ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
The Corporate Housekeeping Checklist Every Business Owner Should Complete Before A Sale
Russell-Cooke LLP
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When business owners prepare for a sale, they tend to focus on valuation, identifying potential buyers and negotiating the best terms. In reality, many transactions encounter difficulties long before negotiations become challenging.
When business owners prepare for a sale, they tend to focus on valuation, identifying potential buyers and negotiating the best terms. In reality, many transactions encounter difficulties long before negotiations become challenging.
One of the most common causes of delay during due diligence is poor corporate housekeeping. Missing documents, outdated records and inconsistencies between a company's legal documentation and its actual operations can create complications at the moment a business needs to present itself at its best.
In this briefing, partner Thomas Clark and legal assistant Mark Norman explain some of the most common corporate housekeeping issues that can arise during a sale process and the steps business owners can take to address them before a transaction begins.
The good news is that most of these issues are avoidable if they are addressed early enough.
Start with the public record
A sensible first step is to review Companies House and see what it says about your business. However, it is worth noting that some public records, including most Companies House filings, are simply a record of actions that have taken place rather than the actions themselves. Therefore, while the public record is important, the underlying documentation (which may or may not be filed publicly) is often more important.
Buyers will often compare the information held publicly against the company's own records. If directors, shareholders, people with significant control or filing histories do not align with internal documentation, questions will inevitably follow.
These are rarely deal-breaking issues, but they can create delays and raise concerns about governance standards. A business that appears well organised on paper immediately inspires greater confidence.
Make sure ownership is clear
One of the fastest ways to complicate a transaction is uncertainty over share ownership. As businesses grow, shares are often transferred, allotted or reorganised. Sometimes the paperwork keeps up. Sometimes it does not.
Before beginning any sale process, business owners should ensure that share registers, share certificates and transfer documentation accurately reflect the current ownership position. Most buyers expect this information to be straightforward. When it is not, transactions can become far more complicated than they need to be.
Review corporate decision-making records
Due diligence often involves reviewing the company's decision-making history. Buyers may ask to see evidence of director appointments, board approvals, shareholder resolutions and records relating to significant corporate actions.
Good records demonstrate that important decisions have been taken properly and that the business has been managed responsibly. Where documentation is missing, advisers are frequently left trying to reconstruct events years after they occurred.
Get commercial contracts in order
Strong customer relationships are valuable. Properly documented customer relationships are even more valuable.
During due diligence, buyers will often focus on the contracts underpinning a business's revenue. They will want to know:
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are key arrangements documented?
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are contracts signed?
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how long do they run for?
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can they be terminated easily?
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are there any change-of-control provisions?
Businesses are often surprised by how much attention buyers pay to contract quality. A customer may have generated revenue for many years, but if there is no written agreement in place, buyers may question the reliability of future income.
Revisit articles of association and shareholder agreements
Documents that were entirely appropriate when a business was first established may no longer reflect its current ownership structure or future ambitions.
Articles of association and shareholder agreements should be reviewed periodically, particularly if shareholders have changed, investment has been received or an eventual exit is being considered.
The time to discover issues with transfer provisions or shareholder rights is not halfway through an acquisition process.
Think like a buyer
The most successful sale processes are often those where the business owner has effectively conducted their own due diligence exercise before a buyer arrives.
As an owner, you should ask yourself:
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is ownership of the company completely clear?
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could we easily locate all key contracts?
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are our governance records up to date?
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do we own all the intellectual property used by the business?
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would a buyer see a well-managed company or a collection of loose ends?
The stronger the answers to those questions, the smoother a future transaction is likely to be.
Corporate housekeeping rarely attracts the same attention as growth, profitability or valuation. Yet when a sale is underway, it is often one of the factors that determines whether a deal progresses smoothly or becomes an expensive problem.
At Russell-Cooke, we can help prepare your business for a transaction by reviewing corporate records and Companies House filings and identifying potential obstacles.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.