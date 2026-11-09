The Best Time To Prepare Your Business For Sale Is Before You Need To Sell

One of the first things a buyer and their advisers will examine is how well the business has been managed from a corporate governance and record-keeping perspective. Issues that often emerge during due diligence include:

missing or incomplete statutory records

historic share issues and transfers that have not been properly documented

Companies House discrepancies or missing filings

poorly maintained board or shareholder records

Whilst these issues are often fixable where there is time to do so, if they arise at the time of a sale they can create delays, increase costs and raise concerns about how the business has been run. A business that is well-organised sends a simple but powerful message to a buyer: this is a company that has been professionally managed.