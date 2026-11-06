Sex And Gender After For Women Scotland – What Do Charities Need To Know?

For many charities, this has become one of the most challenging legal areas to navigate in recent years. Keep an eye on for the Civil Society article coming soon. For now, we thought we’d loosen the tie slightly and share some of what we’re actually seeing in practice: the questions charities are asking us and the issues causing the most head-scratching.

There has been no shortage of commentary on For Women Scotland and the updated Code. But the conversations we are having with charities are less about the judgment itself and much more about one question: “OK, but what do we actually need to do?”

A fair question and (slightly unhelpfully, we’ll admit) the answer is: it depends.

For some charities, the starting point will be to look at the way they advertise and deliver their services to particular groups. For others, it will be about reviewing the wording tucked away in their governing document, membership terms, or trustee eligibility requirements. Sometimes the issue only emerges when someone asks a deceptively simple question about what the charity does and who it does it for.

The clearest lesson that we have learned from the advice we have been giving on this topic is that the question: “what do we need to do?” is very difficult to answer in the abstract. It’s all about how the law and the EHRC’s statutory guidance intersects with each organisation, and the answer can look quite different from charity to charity.