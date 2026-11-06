Five Legal Issues Every Garden Centre And Nursery Business Should Consider

For many garden centres and nurseries, the property from which they operate is one of their most important assets.

Issues frequently arise in relation to lease renewals and rent reviews, rights of access and parking, planning permissions, Green Belt restrictions, expansion of retail areas, development opportunities and ownership of adjoining land.

Garden centres and nurseries often evolve over many years, with businesses expanding onto neighbouring land, adding retail space, introducing cafés or concessions, and adapting existing buildings to meet changing customer demand. As a result, historic arrangements can become unclear or inadequately documented.

Many businesses assume these arrangements are correctly documented, only to discover problems when refinancing, selling the business, attracting investment or pursuing expansion plans.

Seeking advice before problems arise can help ensure your property arrangements support the long-term objectives of the business, particularly where growth, redevelopment or acquisition opportunities are being considered.