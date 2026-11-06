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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Five Legal Issues Every Garden Centre And Nursery Business Should Consider

Russell-Cooke LLP
Russell-Cooke LLP
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Garden centres and nurseries face many of the same legal and commercial challenges as other businesses. However, the nature of the sector means there are several areas where risks can arise unexpectedly and where early legal advice can save significant time, cost and disruption.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Thomas Clark
Thomas Clark

Garden centres and nurseries face many of the same legal and commercial challenges as other businesses. However, the nature of the sector means there are several areas where risks can arise unexpectedly and where early legal advice can save significant time, cost and disruption.

Whether you operate a single independent nursery or a multi-site garden centre business, understanding the key legal issues affecting your business can help protect value and support future growth.

In this piece, partner Thomas Clark explores five key legal issues that garden centre and nursery businesses should consider, and how early legal advice can help mitigate risk and support long-term success.

1. Property and land issues

For many garden centres and nurseries, the property from which they operate is one of their most important assets.

Issues frequently arise in relation to lease renewals and rent reviews, rights of access and parking, planning permissions, Green Belt restrictions, expansion of retail areas, development opportunities and ownership of adjoining land.

Garden centres and nurseries often evolve over many years, with businesses expanding onto neighbouring land, adding retail space, introducing cafés or concessions, and adapting existing buildings to meet changing customer demand. As a result, historic arrangements can become unclear or inadequately documented.

Many businesses assume these arrangements are correctly documented, only to discover problems when refinancing, selling the business, attracting investment or pursuing expansion plans.

Seeking advice before problems arise can help ensure your property arrangements support the long-term objectives of the business, particularly where growth, redevelopment or acquisition opportunities are being considered.

2. Employment and seasonal workforce management

Garden centres and nurseries often rely on a mix of permanent, part-time and seasonal employees.

Common issues include employment contracts, working time regulations, holiday pay calculations, National Minimum Wage compliance, employment status and family leave rights. Seasonal recruitment can create additional challenges, particularly where businesses experience significant fluctuations in demand during peak trading periods, such as spring and the lead-up to Christmas.

Managing changing staffing requirements can be difficult. Employers need to ensure that temporary and seasonal arrangements are properly documented, that workers are correctly classified, and that employment policies remain up to date. A failure to do so can create legal and financial risks that may not become apparent until a dispute arises.

As employment laws continue to evolve, businesses that have not reviewed their arrangements for several years can find themselves exposed to unnecessary risk.

A proactive review of employment documentation and working practices can help avoid costly disputes, improve staff retention and ensure workforce arrangements remain fit for purpose.

3. Business succession and ownership planning

Many garden centres remain family-owned businesses which have been operated by the same family for generations.

However, succession planning is often delayed until retirement approaches or a triggering event occurs. By that stage, options may be more limited and opportunities to maximise value may have been lost.

Leaving succession planning too late can create uncertainty for employees, suppliers and family members. It can also result in avoidable tax and structuring issues, disagreements between stakeholders, or difficulties securing funding for a proposed transition. In some cases, an unexpected illness or change in circumstances can leave a business without a clear plan for the future.

Whether the intention is to pass the business to the next generation, undertake a management buy-out, establish an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), bring in external investment or pursue a sale, early planning usually provides greater flexibility and a wider range of options. It can also help ensure that the business is positioned to maximise value and achieve the owner's long-term objectives.

4. Commercial contracts and supplier relationships

Garden centres and nurseries depend heavily on strong supply chains and customer relationships.

Important contractual arrangements may include supplier agreements, landscaping contracts, franchise arrangements, concession agreements, IT and software contracts, and delivery and logistics arrangements. Many businesses continue operating under arrangements that have developed organically over many years and which may never have been formally documented.

While this often works well in practice, contractual uncertainty can create difficulties if a key supplier relationship changes, performance issues arise or a dispute develops.

A review of key commercial arrangements can help identify areas of risk, clarify responsibilities and ensure important relationships are adequately protected before problems occur.

5. Regulatory compliance and risk management

The horticultural sector is subject to a wide range of regulatory obligations.

These may include environmental requirements, waste management obligations, health and safety compliance, product safety requirements, data protection obligations, anti-money laundering checks in certain transactions and licensing requirements.

Regulatory issues are often overlooked because they tend to emerge gradually rather than through a single event. Businesses can therefore be exposed to risk without appreciating that a problem exists.

Regular compliance reviews can help identify risks early, reduce the likelihood of enforcement action and demonstrate good governance should issues arise.

Why seeking legal advice early can add real value

Legal advice should not simply be viewed as protection against problems.

Good legal advisers can help businesses protect value, avoid expensive disputes, support growth plans, improve governance, prepare for succession, maximise sale value and provide confidence when making strategic decisions. For many garden centres and nurseries, periodic legal health checks can identify issues that have accumulated over many years and which may otherwise only emerge during a sale process, refinancing exercise or dispute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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