ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
How Employee Incentive Schemes Can Increase Exit Value
Russell-Cooke LLP
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For many business owners, preparing for an eventual sale is about more than growing revenue and improving profitability. A well-structured employee incentive scheme can play a significant role in motivating senior management to focus on maximising the value of the business ahead of a sale.
For many business owners, preparing for an eventual sale is about more than growing revenue and improving profitability. A well-structured employee incentive scheme can play a significant role in motivating senior management to focus on maximising the value of the business ahead of a sale.
Drawing on extensive experience advising businesses on Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) options, growth shares and long-term incentive plans (LTIPs), it is clear that incentive arrangements are often most effective when designed with an exit strategy in mind. When properly implemented, they can align management with shareholder objectives, improve retention and contribute to a stronger exit valuation.
In this briefing, partner Thomas Clark and legal assistant Mark Norman explain how employee incentive schemes can help increase business value and support a successful exit.
Aligning management with owner objectives
One of the key challenges for business owners preparing for a sale is ensuring that senior management are focused on the same goals as shareholders. Traditional remuneration structures may reward short-term performance, but they do not always encourage managers to think like owners.
Equity-based incentives, such as EMI options or growth shares, give key individuals a direct financial interest in increasing the company's value. When management know that a successful exit will generate a meaningful return for them personally, their interests become closely aligned with those of shareholders.
This alignment can have a tangible impact on business performance and, in turn, overall value. Management teams are often more motivated to improve profitability, strengthen customer relationships and pursue growth initiatives when they share in the value created by those efforts.
Retaining talent through a transaction
A potential buyer is not just acquiring assets and contracts; they are often acquiring the expertise and relationships held by key employees.
The risk of management departures can significantly reduce the attractiveness and value of a target business.
Well-designed incentive arrangements can help address this by incorporating vesting schedules, performance conditions or exit-related triggers that encourage employees to remain engaged until the transaction is completed. EMI options, for example, are commonly structured so that value is realised on an exit event, helping to retain key personnel during a crucial period.
Creating a stronger acquisition proposition
Buyers increasingly view employee incentive arrangements as evidence of a mature and well-managed business.
A company with a thoughtfully structured incentive programme may demonstrate that:
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key personnel are committed to long-term success
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management interests are aligned with shareholder interests
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succession planning has been considered
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dependence on a single founder has been reduced
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the business has a realistic strategy for future growth
For growth businesses in particular, EMI option schemes can be highly attractive because they offer a tax-efficient mechanism for rewarding employees while preserving cash resources. Growth shares and LTIPs can also provide flexible alternatives where EMI is unavailable or unsuitable.
The result is often a business that appears less risky to potential acquirers, which can support stronger buyer interest and more competitive sale terms. Incentives implemented with an exit in mind are often replaced by new arrangements following completion, when existing incentives may crystallise and be paid out in full or in part. This can further support the retention of key management.
Common mistakes in incentive design
While incentive schemes can create significant value, poorly structured arrangements can have the opposite effect.
Leaving implementation too late
Many businesses only consider incentives when a sale is already on the horizon. In practice, incentives are generally most effective when introduced well in advance, allowing employees time to contribute to value creation and satisfy any vesting requirements.
Using the wrong structure
Not every business will qualify for EMI options, and not every workforce is suited to the same incentive arrangement. Careful consideration should be given to whether EMI options, growth shares, LTIPs or another structure best supports the company's objectives.
Failing to plan for leavers
A scheme should address what happens when employees leave the business. Without appropriate good leaver and bad leaver provisions, companies can face unexpected complications during a transaction.
Ignoring transaction mechanics
Incentive arrangements should be drafted with future sale scenarios in mind. Buyers and advisers will scrutinise scheme documentation during due diligence, and poorly drafted provisions can create delays, uncertainty or disputes.
Overlooking tax considerations
The tax treatment of employee incentives can have a significant impact on their effectiveness. Obtaining specialist advice at the outset can help ensure the intended benefits are achieved and avoid costly surprises later.
Conclusion
A well-designed employee incentive scheme can be more than a recruitment or retention tool. When implemented effectively, it can help drive performance, retain key personnel, strengthen succession planning and enhance the overall attractiveness of a business to prospective buyers.
At Russell-Cooke, we advise businesses on the design and implementation of employee incentive schemes, including EMI options, growth shares and LTIPs. We work closely with business owners and their advisers to ensure arrangements support their commercial objectives and are well positioned to deliver value on a future exit.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.