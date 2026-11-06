How Employee Incentive Schemes Can Increase Exit Value

Buyers increasingly view employee incentive arrangements as evidence of a mature and well-managed business.

A company with a thoughtfully structured incentive programme may demonstrate that:

key personnel are committed to long-term success

management interests are aligned with shareholder interests

succession planning has been considered

dependence on a single founder has been reduced

the business has a realistic strategy for future growth

For growth businesses in particular, EMI option schemes can be highly attractive because they offer a tax-efficient mechanism for rewarding employees while preserving cash resources. Growth shares and LTIPs can also provide flexible alternatives where EMI is unavailable or unsuitable.

The result is often a business that appears less risky to potential acquirers, which can support stronger buyer interest and more competitive sale terms. Incentives implemented with an exit in mind are often replaced by new arrangements following completion, when existing incentives may crystallise and be paid out in full or in part. This can further support the retention of key management.

Common mistakes in incentive design

While incentive schemes can create significant value, poorly structured arrangements can have the opposite effect.

Leaving implementation too late

Many businesses only consider incentives when a sale is already on the horizon. In practice, incentives are generally most effective when introduced well in advance, allowing employees time to contribute to value creation and satisfy any vesting requirements.

Using the wrong structure

Not every business will qualify for EMI options, and not every workforce is suited to the same incentive arrangement. Careful consideration should be given to whether EMI options, growth shares, LTIPs or another structure best supports the company's objectives.

Failing to plan for leavers

A scheme should address what happens when employees leave the business. Without appropriate good leaver and bad leaver provisions, companies can face unexpected complications during a transaction.

Ignoring transaction mechanics

Incentive arrangements should be drafted with future sale scenarios in mind. Buyers and advisers will scrutinise scheme documentation during due diligence, and poorly drafted provisions can create delays, uncertainty or disputes.

Overlooking tax considerations

The tax treatment of employee incentives can have a significant impact on their effectiveness. Obtaining specialist advice at the outset can help ensure the intended benefits are achieved and avoid costly surprises later.