On Nov. 6, 2026, China enacted the PRC Anti-Cross-Border Corruption Law (中华人民共和国反跨境腐败法, the Anti-Cross-Border Corruption Law or the Law), China’s first comprehensive legislation specifically addressing cross-border corruption. The Law took effect upon promulgation.

The new Law represents a significant development in China’s anti-corruption regime. In addition to targeting bribery and other corrupt conduct with a cross-border nexus, the Law establishes an interagency enforcement framework, strengthens mechanisms for international enforcement cooperation and asset recovery, and, importantly for multinational companies, imposes express anti-corruption compliance obligations on companies engaged in cross-border business.

The Law also addresses a potentially difficult issue for multinational companies caught between Chinese and foreign enforcement regimes: overseas anti-corruption investigations involving conduct, evidence, or personnel located in China. Among other things, the Law restricts foreign authorities and other overseas entities from conducting anti-corruption investigative activities in China without authorization and restricts persons and entities in China from providing evidence, data, or other assistance to such overseas investigations without Chinese governmental approval.

These provisions may have important implications for companies conducting internal investigations in China or responding to investigations under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) or other foreign anti-bribery laws.

Key Takeaways: China’s Anti-Cross-Border Corruption Law

The Anti-Cross-Border Corruption Law is notable in several respects:

Broad definition of “cross-border corruption.” The Law covers bribery of foreign officials by Chinese persons and companies, bribery of Chinese officials by overseas persons and entities, certain corrupt activities committed overseas by Chinese persons and companies, and certain conduct occurring outside China that produces effects within China. It also encompasses the flight of suspected corrupt persons and cross-border transfers of corrupt assets.

The Law covers bribery of foreign officials by Chinese persons and companies, bribery of Chinese officials by overseas persons and entities, certain corrupt activities committed overseas by Chinese persons and companies, and certain conduct occurring outside China that produces effects within China. It also encompasses the flight of suspected corrupt persons and cross-border transfers of corrupt assets. Direct application to multinational companies. The Law expressly applies its corporate compliance requirements to foreign companies’ branches and subsidiaries in China, as well as Chinese companies with overseas branches, subsidiaries, or investments.

The Law expressly applies its corporate compliance requirements to foreign companies’ branches and subsidiaries in China, as well as Chinese companies with overseas branches, subsidiaries, or investments. Mandatory compliance infrastructure. Companies engaged in cross-border business must establish anti-corruption compliance systems, conduct risk assessments, maintain internal reporting mechanisms, investigate and address misconduct, maintain appropriate financial and accounting controls, conduct due diligence on third parties, and provide employee compliance education.

Companies engaged in cross-border business must establish anti-corruption compliance systems, conduct risk assessments, maintain internal reporting mechanisms, investigate and address misconduct, maintain appropriate financial and accounting controls, conduct due diligence on third parties, and provide employee compliance education. Enhanced scrutiny of third parties. Companies must conduct due diligence and exercise oversight over third-party organizations and individuals with whom they engage, and may not use third parties to carry out corrupt conduct.

Companies must conduct due diligence and exercise oversight over third-party organizations and individuals with whom they engage, and may not use third parties to carry out corrupt conduct. Meaningful consequences for compliance failures. Companies that fail to satisfy the Law’s anti-corruption compliance obligations may be ordered to rectify deficiencies and, if they refuse to do so, may face suspension of relevant business, suspension of operations, or revocation of relevant business licenses.

For multinational companies operating in China, the practical significance of the Law may therefore extend well beyond conventional government-bribery compliance.

Article 25: Internal Investigations in China and Cooperation with Foreign Authorities

One of the Law’s most consequential provisions for multinational companies may be Article 25.

Article 25 provides that, absent approval from the relevant Chinese authorities, foreign institutions, organizations, and individuals may not themselves, or through others, conduct anti-cross-border-corruption investigative or enforcement activities within China. It further provides that organizations and individuals in China may not provide evidence, data, or other related assistance to overseas institutions, organizations, or individuals without such approval. Violations may lead to blocking measures and legal liability.

The provision may become particularly relevant where a multinational company is responding to an FCPA investigation or another overseas anti-corruption inquiry and relevant employees, documents, electronic communications, or accounting information are located in China.

Companies already must navigate China’s data protection, cybersecurity, state-secrets, and judicial-assistance rules when transferring information overseas. The Anti-Cross-Border Corruption Law potentially adds another layer to that analysis where the information is being collected or transferred in connection with a foreign anti-corruption investigation.

Accordingly, companies facing a cross-border investigation should carefully evaluate the Chinese-law implications before conducting employee interviews in China, collecting records for foreign authorities, transferring investigation materials overseas, or facilitating investigative activity by overseas counsel or forensic advisers.

FCPA Enforcement and China’s Countermeasures under Article 6

The Law also contains an explicit sovereignty and countermeasures component.

Article 6 provides that where a foreign state, in violation of international law and basic norms of international relations, uses anti-corruption laws or their extraterritorial application to suppress China or to impose discriminatory restrictions on Chinese citizens, companies, or organizations in a manner harming China’s sovereignty, security, or development interests, China may take countermeasures or blocking measures under the PRC Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law and other applicable rules.

This does not mean that ordinary enforcement of statutes such as the FCPA will necessarily trigger Chinese countermeasures. The provision nevertheless creates an additional consideration in matters where foreign anti-corruption enforcement has a significant China nexus.

For multinational companies, the increasingly important question may therefore not simply be whether a particular course of conduct satisfies U.S., UK, and Chinese anti-bribery requirements independently. Companies may also need to consider situations in which compliance with an overseas investigation or enforcement demand itself creates legal issues under Chinese law.

Practical Considerations for Multinational Companies: China Anti-Corruption Compliance Programs and Investigation Protocols

Companies with operations in China should consider taking several near-term steps.

First, review existing anti-corruption programs against the requirements of Chapter IV. Existing FCPA or UK Bribery Act compliance programs might provide a useful foundation, but companies may wish to confirm that their policies specifically address the Chinese statutory requirements concerning risk assessment, internal reporting, third-party oversight, accounting controls, investigations, and employee training.

Second, review China investigation protocols. Companies may wish to establish a procedure for determining when a China-based internal investigation, foreign governmental request, or cross-border production of evidence implicates Article 25. This assessment would occur before information is collected or transferred, rather than after an overseas regulator has requested production.

Third, integrate China compliance reviews across legal regimes. Potential anti-corruption investigations should be reviewed not only under anti-bribery law, but also under applicable Chinese data, cybersecurity, state-secrets, judicial-assistance, anti-money-laundering, and sanctions/blocking requirements.

Finally, monitor implementing guidance and enforcement practice. The Law expressly contemplates the issuance of anti-cross-border-corruption guidance through the national coordination mechanism. How regulators interpret corporate compliance obligations and Article 25’s restrictions on overseas investigations will therefore be particularly important.