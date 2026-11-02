Immigrant Visa Interview Pause Continues As Some Consulates Issue Public Charge Interview Guidance

In an August 2026 blog post, we discussed the State Department’s directive to U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide to pause and reschedule immigrant visa interviews while consular officers completed mandatory training on the public charge ground of inadmissibility. Two months later, the delays are still in place.

No Resumption Date Announced

When the pause began, a State Department official said it was not expected to last beyond early to mid-September. However, interviews remain paused at many posts, and the State Department has not announced when interviews will resume more broadly. Applicants continue to receive appointment updates through the U.S. embassies and consulates handling their specific cases.

The training’s structure may help explain the length of the delay. Each post trains its own staff using materials from Washington; from there, a consular officer visits the post to certify that training is complete. In September, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters this structure could keep the suspension in place for months. Reuters also reported that a few posts, including Hungary and Poland, have resumed processing while the pause continues elsewhere.

Applicants should continue monitoring communications from their consular post and may wish to avoid making travel or relocation plans based on an interview date their post has not confirmed.

The New DHS Public Charge Rule

The training pause coincides with changes to DHS’s public charge framework. On July 20, 2026, DHS published a final rule in the Federal Register (91 FR 45324) rescinding the 2022 public charge regulations. The rule took effect on Sept. 18, 2026. It applies to applications for admission made on or after that date and to adjustment of status applications postmarked or electronically submitted on or after that date. DHS will still evaluate means-tested public benefits received before Sept. 18, 2026, under the 2022 rule.

DHS did not issue a new regulatory framework to replace the 2022 rule. Instead, the rule allows DHS officers to consider the statutory factors, the receipt of means-tested public benefits, and “any other case-specific evidence that the officer determines is relevant” to determine whether an applicant is likely at any time to become a public charge. USCIS later issued implementing guidance. Under that guidance, officers will weigh the five statutory factors along with any other relevant factor, including the receipt of benefits such as cash assistance, housing assistance, food stamps, or financial aid for college.

The DHS rule governs USCIS and admission determinations. Consular officers decide public charge questions under the State Department’s own guidance. Still, the timing of the worldwide training and the broad questions in the new consular addendum might suggest that consular officers are moving toward a similarly fact-intensive, totality-of-the-circumstances review.

Consulates Are Now Sharing Interview Guidance

Some practitioners and applicants have received guidance from consulates called an

“Immigrant Visa Interview Preparation Addendum.” The guidance describes the kinds of public charge and financial self-sufficiency questions consular officers may ask applicants at their interviews. The addendum covers seven areas:

Housing: Where the applicant will live, who will live with them, and how they will find housing if none is arranged yet.

Where the applicant will live, who will live with them, and how they will find housing if none is arranged yet. Employment and career plans: The type of work planned, the applicant’s qualifications, any licensing or certification needed, expected first-year income, and how the family will be supported if the applicant will not begin working right away.

The type of work planned, the applicant’s qualifications, any licensing or certification needed, expected first-year income, and how the family will be supported if the applicant will not begin working right away. Health insurance and medical care: How each family member will be covered, the expected monthly premium, and how ongoing treatment for any medical condition will be paid for.

How each family member will be covered, the expected monthly premium, and how ongoing treatment for any medical condition will be paid for. Household circumstances: How many people the applicant supports, other working adults in the household, and any dependents who need long-term care.

How many people the applicant supports, other working adults in the household, and any dependents who need long-term care. Income, assets, and obligations: Savings, investments, real estate, debts, and how living expenses in the United States will be covered.

Savings, investments, real estate, debts, and how living expenses in the United States will be covered. Public benefits: Past or current receipt of public assistance, and any institutionalization at government expense.

Past or current receipt of public assistance, and any institutionalization at government expense. Joint sponsors: For family-based cases only.

The addendum notes that these sample questions are illustrative only. Officers may ask different or additional questions, depending on the case.

EB-5 and Employment-Based Applicants Are Not Exempt

Some early reports suggested that employer-sponsored applicants might see little impact because they are able to demonstrate earnings. The consular guidance points the other way. The addendum applies to immigrant visa applicants generally. That includes EB-5 investors, who have already documented substantial assets, and employment-based applicants, who have already documented a current or future U.S. job offer.

For EB-5 investors, the required capital investment does not answer every question in the addendum. Consular officers may ask investors to explain:

How they and their families will cover living expenses, housing, and health insurance with funds separate from the at-risk EB-5 investment; and/or

What they plan to do for work in the United States, if anything.

For employment-based applicants, an approved petition does not take the place of a well-prepared interview. Interviewers may ask applicants to discuss their expected salary and start date, any licensing requirements, whether employer health coverage will extend to dependents, and how the household will be supported before employment begins.

Interview answers are expected to be truthful and consistent with the DS-260, the underlying petition, and the supporting documents. Any material changes since filing may also be addressed during the interview, so applicants may wish to identify and explain any inconsistencies ahead of time.

Practical Takeaways

Applicants may wish to use the extra time during the pause to: